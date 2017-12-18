Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
The Best of the 2017 DH Season - Video
Dec 17, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
@redbullbike
+ 32
chainzuck
(1 days ago)
3min recap of the complete season?! RB please make a full 60 min recap like back in the days or at least allow someone to do so! Although the pictures look pretty good, I dont want to see DH only through RBs own filter bubble/lense.
+ 22
vetprowanab
(1 days ago)
Good news, there is a 60 minute recap on Red Bull TV.
+ 10
Oxnard
(1 days ago)
www.redbull.tv/video/AP-1QF79KNED1W11/dhi-season-recap?playlist=playlists::71423caa-9ee9-429f-a1d7-209c74e62add
+ 25
MikeyMT
(24 hours ago)
you d-bags will complain about everything. If it was 30 minutes you'd say it was too long. RB is a headline sponsor...live with it.
+ 5
slayerdegnar
(24 hours ago)
@Oxnard
: thanks
+ 2
orastreet1
(21 hours ago)
Dude..you can recap seasons back to 2012. Probably further, I just haven't tried.
+ 19
Racer951
(1 days ago)
Man DH bikes take a pasting under the top guys and girls. I want to see more tech, rock gardens, rough sections, off cambers and flat corners, VDS and MSA are great to watch.
+ 13
neimbc
(1 days ago)
Wildwomen too! Great action recap. Makes me really love the ninja turtle suit padding I wear. Can't wait for 2018!
+ 6
fattyheadshok
(1 days ago)
Bring it!!!! DH is the best sport in the world! That video got me pumped up on this Monday morning.
+ 6
nprace
(1 days ago)
Super edit but who did the music? It has a touch of Tool to it...
[Reply]
RedBurn
(1 days ago)
I would like to congratulate ENVE, great season
Blenki has the best style !
+ 5
colincolin
(1 days ago)
Blenki is the wildest man
+ 4
GeeHad
(1 days ago)
Minnaar's crash at 1:53 still makes my me clench my sphincter a bit.
+ 4
robito
(23 hours ago)
I love this sport.
+ 3
cypress-mtb-club
(1 days ago)
I like it. It has the feel of the vids back in 07 & 08.
+ 2
dangahoesing
(23 hours ago)
That line at -1:00 really shows the risk vs reward. Beautiful!
+ 1
Thinnumor
(7 hours ago)
It is time for the new season getting started !!! Can't wait to watch the races and all stuff around
+ 1
saruti
(10 hours ago)
headless rider at 0:53 !!!!!
+ 0
dannyfag
(19 hours ago)
Shame wasn`t put together by a decent editor who has good taste in music.
- 5
otto99
(20 hours ago)
Based on you're a Athlete of the Year award I have to ask why this isn't a XC compilation?
+ 7
laxguy
(20 hours ago)
because its a DH compilation. what kind of question is that?
