VIDEOS

The Best of the 2017 DH Season - Video

Dec 17, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
79080 views
The 2017 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
64038 views
Suspension Travel - What's Your Ideal Amount? - Pinkbike Poll
50701 views
Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast
48038 views
Win a Canyon Spectral AL 6.0 - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
47346 views
Just 7 More Days for a Chance to Win Over $20,000 in prizes! - Share The Ride
44052 views
Commencal Announces the New Supreme DH 29
42325 views
Win a 2018 Whyte S-150s - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
41469 views

21 Comments

  • + 32
 3min recap of the complete season?! RB please make a full 60 min recap like back in the days or at least allow someone to do so! Although the pictures look pretty good, I dont want to see DH only through RBs own filter bubble/lense.
  • + 22
 Good news, there is a 60 minute recap on Red Bull TV.
  • + 10
 www.redbull.tv/video/AP-1QF79KNED1W11/dhi-season-recap?playlist=playlists::71423caa-9ee9-429f-a1d7-209c74e62add
  • + 25
 you d-bags will complain about everything. If it was 30 minutes you'd say it was too long. RB is a headline sponsor...live with it.
  • + 5
 @Oxnard: thanks
  • + 2
 Dude..you can recap seasons back to 2012. Probably further, I just haven't tried.
  • + 19
 Man DH bikes take a pasting under the top guys and girls. I want to see more tech, rock gardens, rough sections, off cambers and flat corners, VDS and MSA are great to watch.
  • + 13
 Wildwomen too! Great action recap. Makes me really love the ninja turtle suit padding I wear. Can't wait for 2018!
  • + 6
 Bring it!!!! DH is the best sport in the world! That video got me pumped up on this Monday morning.
  • + 6
 Super edit but who did the music? It has a touch of Tool to it...
  • + 4
 I would like to congratulate ENVE, great season lol

Blenki has the best style !
  • + 5
 Blenki is the wildest man
  • + 4
 Minnaar's crash at 1:53 still makes my me clench my sphincter a bit.
  • + 4
 I love this sport.
  • + 3
 I like it. It has the feel of the vids back in 07 & 08.
  • + 2
 That line at -1:00 really shows the risk vs reward. Beautiful!
  • + 1
 It is time for the new season getting started !!! Can't wait to watch the races and all stuff around Big Grin
  • + 1
 headless rider at 0:53 !!!!!
  • + 0
 Shame wasn`t put together by a decent editor who has good taste in music.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.083222
Mobile Version of Website