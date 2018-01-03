Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
The Best of Wyn Master's 2017 Wheelie Wednesdays
Jan 2, 2018
by
alexcgevans
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Wyn's Wheelie Wednesdays are seriously good fun, so check out 30 minutes of insane back wheel action from the crazy Kiwi!
Mentions
:
@wynmasters
/
@GTBicycles
Title image credit
:
@BBen30
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2017? - Pinkbike Poll
70720 views
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Haibike
60489 views
Transition Announces New Carbon Sentinel
48379 views
Rocky Mountain Recalls 2018 Altitude, Instinct, and Pipeline Models for Brake Issue
35492 views
Ride More, Think Less - Opinion
33945 views
A Year of Wild Riding with the 50to01 Crew - Video
33501 views
Josh Bryceland and Josh Lewis Sign With Royal Racing
32487 views
Team CRC Mavic Leave Downhill Racing to Focus on Enduro
30647 views
22 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
ThePeanutGallery
(9 hours ago)
All time guy with great skills and love for bikes. So jealous of your wheelie skills. Keep killing it and look forward to Wyntalk this year. Lets get a pre ck run claudio style from Wyn.
[Reply]
+ 3
glenno
(5 hours ago)
This was wheelie good
[Reply]
+ 11
gibbon-on-an-orange
(10 hours ago)
I can't manual my full sussers to save my life. Wheelie Wednesdays make me feel useless as a rider.
[Reply]
+ 8
SendItGeorge
(8 hours ago)
i dont think i can watch thirty minutes of this.
[Reply]
+ 1
Patrick9-32
(7 hours ago)
30 minutes? What do you do, masturbate 48 times?
[Reply]
+ 1
boostedrt
(6 hours ago)
Super sick video! To me it seems like he has his brakes setup backwards, like a Moto. Front brake on right, back on left. If so is there a good reason why or just personal preference?
[Reply]
+ 2
colelarsen6
(5 hours ago)
It's the standard setup in NZ. They drive on the left side of the road like in the UK. I had to make them change it when I rented a bike down there haha
[Reply]
+ 1
HommeDeBatte
(16 mins ago)
No way man, the rest of the world is backwards!
[Reply]
+ 5
gnar-shredderz
(9 hours ago)
#forthewyn
[Reply]
+ 2
alfiebeaty
(1 hours ago)
Don’t know how but 30 mins of this holds my attention more than most 3 minute edits! Keep it up Wyn!
[Reply]
+ 3
microfiz
(8 hours ago)
That's great but 30 minutes? I don't even watch that much porn. LOL!
[Reply]
+ 4
Merohedra
(9 hours ago)
Man got skills
[Reply]
+ 2
EricHarger
(4 hours ago)
I never get tired of watching these. Good dream material.
[Reply]
+ 2
sunringlerider
(9 hours ago)
Apparently Wyn is good at bicycle. Who knew.
[Reply]
+ 2
RimCyclery
(4 hours ago)
with a name like Masters, mediocrity is not an option.
[Reply]
+ 2
properp
(5 hours ago)
Next level stuff right here.
[Reply]
+ 3
sessionlession
(9 hours ago)
Wyn stands for WheelYN
[Reply]
+ 3
jamesbriancrilly
(9 hours ago)
Yea!
[Reply]
+ 2
watchtower
(1 hours ago)
The G.O.A.T
[Reply]
+ 2
kjjohnson
(6 hours ago)
Wyn, you maniac!
[Reply]
+ 1
pepper8
(37 mins ago)
Wyn save the wheelies!
[Reply]
+ 1
luis-beri
(6 hours ago)
One too many wheels!!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037031
Mobile Version of Website
22 Comments
Post a Comment