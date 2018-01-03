VIDEOS

The Best of Wyn Master's 2017 Wheelie Wednesdays

Jan 2, 2018
by alexcgevans  


Wyn's Wheelie Wednesdays are seriously good fun, so check out 30 minutes of insane back wheel action from the crazy Kiwi!

Mentions: @wynmasters / @GTBicycles
Title image credit: @BBen30

22 Comments

  • + 11
 All time guy with great skills and love for bikes. So jealous of your wheelie skills. Keep killing it and look forward to Wyntalk this year. Lets get a pre ck run claudio style from Wyn.
  • + 3
 This was wheelie good
  • + 11
 I can't manual my full sussers to save my life. Wheelie Wednesdays make me feel useless as a rider.
  • + 8
 i dont think i can watch thirty minutes of this.
  • + 1
 30 minutes? What do you do, masturbate 48 times?
  • + 1
 Super sick video! To me it seems like he has his brakes setup backwards, like a Moto. Front brake on right, back on left. If so is there a good reason why or just personal preference?
  • + 2
 It's the standard setup in NZ. They drive on the left side of the road like in the UK. I had to make them change it when I rented a bike down there haha
  • + 1
 No way man, the rest of the world is backwards!
  • + 5
 #forthewyn
  • + 2
 Don’t know how but 30 mins of this holds my attention more than most 3 minute edits! Keep it up Wyn!
  • + 3
 That's great but 30 minutes? I don't even watch that much porn. LOL!
  • + 4
 Man got skills
  • + 2
 I never get tired of watching these. Good dream material.
  • + 2
 Apparently Wyn is good at bicycle. Who knew.
  • + 2
 with a name like Masters, mediocrity is not an option.
  • + 2
 Next level stuff right here.
  • + 3
 Wyn stands for WheelYN
  • + 3
 Yea!
  • + 2
 The G.O.A.T
  • + 2
 Wyn, you maniac!
  • + 1
 Wyn save the wheelies!
  • + 1
 One too many wheels!!!

