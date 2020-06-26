The Best Tech From Albstadt XC World Cups

Albstadt has become a mainstay on the XC World Cup calendar since it was first introduced in 2013. The course may not offer the hardest technical challenge for riders, but with plenty of climbing and the threat of a washout in the wet the venue has brought some of the most exciting racing on the circuit for the past few years. With this weekend's World Championships cancelled we took a look back at some of the finest XC race technology from the past five years.

2015

Albstadt WC XC Germany 2015
Helen Grobert's Ghost Lector

Albstadt WC XC Germany 2015
Albstadt WC XC Germany 2015

This is it Merida s new Ninety-Six 9 Team. A high-end racer aimed at aggressive XC. Available in 27.5 as well as 29 .
Merida debuts its new Ninety-Six 9 XC race bike

Well it beats the RockShox RS-1 s stiffness by a fair margin without a doubt.
The Lauf TR 29 uses composite leaf springs to provide a small amount of cushion and weighs just 980 grams.

Jordan Sarrou s BH hardtail frame is almost ready for production. The Spanish brand would not tell us the weight as a final version was not available but did say it would be their lightest ever.
Jordan Sarrou's Prototype BH Hardtail

XTR Di2 direct-mounted. Cable routing has not been finalised yet.
Foam grips save grams.

Albstadt WC XC Germany 2015
Manuel Fumic's Cannondale F-Si

Albstadt WC XC Germany 2015
Albstadt WC XC Germany 2015


2016

World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech
Lea Davison running Specialized's Command Post XCP with just 35mm of drop.

World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech
Trek riders were riding Bontrager's new Kovee XXX wheelsets. They have a 29mm internal width and are said to weigh under 1400 grams for the set.

World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech
Ceetec's direct mount guide weighs less than 20 grams.

World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech

World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech
World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech

The Biturbo RS wheels use six carbon spokes and weigh in at a minuscule 1189 grams.

World Cup XCO 2 Germany tech
Martin Gluth brought both a hardtail and this full-suspension bike for the race at Albstadt.


2017

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Jolanda Neff's Kross Level TE

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Florian Vogel's Focus Raven Max

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Marco Fontana's Bianchi Methanol CV

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Sam Gaze's Specialized Epic S-Works

Annie Last s Silverback Storm.
Annie Last's Silverback Storm

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Chloe Woodruff's Pivot Les, 27.5

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Evie Richard's Trek Procaliber

Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup
Cross Country Bike Checks from Albstadt World Cup

Simon Gegenheimer s Rose Psycho Path. Whilst most racers choose to ride 29ers the explosive rider prefers his 27.5 bike for the course.
Simon Gegenheimer's Rose Psycho Path

The Ghost Lector teambike is one of the most tricked-out bikes in the World Cup circuit.
Malene Degn's Ghost Lector

The Tune W rger seatclamp. Minimalist redefined. 4 5 grams.
Malene runs the Reverb control on the right hand side.

[PCAPTION]The Tune Würger seatclamp comes in at only 4.5 grams.[/PCAPTION]

Reto Indergands BMC Teamelite 01 is equipped with Shimano s XTR Di2 with a 11-40 cassette. The frame provides the option to mount different elastomers to provide harder or softer compliance on its rear end. The Fox 32 Stepcast can be locked out on the handlebar via electronic lockout which draws its power from the Di2 battery.
Reto Indergands' BMC Teamelite 01

More Bike Checks From the Albstadt XC World Cup
The Team Elite frame provides the option to mount different elastomers to provide harder or softer compliance from its rear end.

Mathieu van der Poel s Stevens Senora SL.
Mathieu Van Der Poel's Stevens Senora SL


2018

Chiara Teocchi
Chiara Teocchi's Bianchi Countervail CV

Anne Terpstra's Ghost Lector


Anne Terpstra chose to run a tire insert for the Albstadt course.

Kate Courtney
Kate Courtney's Epic Hardtail

The Th mus Tomcat CT 29 hardtail
Kathrin Stirnemann's Thömus Tomcat CT 29 hardtail

A carbon KS Lev Integra dropper post.
Safety first single ring setup with a chainguide.

Kross has been working on a new full suspension bike 100mm travel for quite some time now and riders have been putting it through it paces. The frame is all-carbon including the rocker link. Cable routing is internal.
Kross' Prototype Race Bike

Cable routing for the lockout is still a bit quirky.
DT Swiss takes care of suspension with the DT Swiss OPM O.D.L 100 RACE up front and the R 414 damper on the back. Both can be locked from the handlebar with a single lever.

SRAM eTap
SRAM's prototype eTap system on Nino Schurter's bike

SRAM eTap
SRAM eTap


2019

Steep climbs mean even steeper stems.
Steep climbs mean even steeper stems.

Trickstuff Picolo Brakes Superior Bikes
Trickstuff Picolo Brakes Superior Bikes

Kate Courtney's Scott Scale


Kate's mechanic, Brad Copeland, integrated a blip into her grip to control the wireless dropper post.

The Olympia in its entirety.

Scott Odlo s solution to keeping those AXS batteries charged and organized.

Jolanda Neff's Trek Procaliber


SRAM's AXS drivetrain held in place with an MRP chainguide.

Malene Degn's Orbea Alma


Carter Woods s Rocky Mountain Vertex.
Carter Woods' Rocky Mountain Vertex

More Canadian details.
Shimano XTR drivetrain with a 34T ring up front.

Manuel Fumic s throwback Cannondale FSi complete with decals to match
Manuel Fumic's Cannondale FSi

Enve M5 carbon bars mounted upside down for more low.
Era correct decals.

No dust cap spacer overt he headset bearing in an attempt to keep it real low up the climbs.
No dust cap spacer over the headset bearing in an attempt to the front end low for the climbs.



XC Racing


