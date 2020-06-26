The Best Tech From Albstadt XC World Cups

Albstadt has become a mainstay on the XC World Cup calendar since it was first introduced in 2013. The course may not offer the hardest technical challenge for riders, but with plenty of climbing and the threat of a washout in the wet the venue has brought some of the most exciting racing on the circuit for the past few years. With this weekend's World Championships cancelled we took a look back at some of the finest XC race technology from the past five years.2015
2016
The Biturbo RS wheels use six carbon spokes and weigh in at a minuscule 1189 grams.
2017
[PCAPTION]The Tune Würger seatclamp comes in at only 4.5 grams.[/PCAPTION]
2018
Anne Terpstra chose to run a tire insert for the Albstadt course.
2019
Kate's mechanic, Brad Copeland, integrated a blip into her grip to control the wireless dropper post.
SRAM's AXS drivetrain held in place with an MRP chainguide.
10 Comments
Only if you're not strong enough to ride them as intended, although I must say Sam Gaze's bike does look straight up too small, even by WC XCO standards.
Post a Comment