The Best Tech From Albstadt XC World Cups

2015

Helen Grobert's Ghost Lector

Merida debuts its new Ninety-Six 9 XC race bike

The Lauf TR 29 uses composite leaf springs to provide a small amount of cushion and weighs just 980 grams.

Jordan Sarrou's Prototype BH Hardtail

Manuel Fumic's Cannondale F-Si

2016

Lea Davison running Specialized's Command Post XCP with just 35mm of drop.

Trek riders were riding Bontrager's new Kovee XXX wheelsets. They have a 29mm internal width and are said to weigh under 1400 grams for the set.

Ceetec's direct mount guide weighs less than 20 grams.

The Biturbo RS wheels use six carbon spokes and weigh in at a minuscule 1189 grams.

Martin Gluth brought both a hardtail and this full-suspension bike for the race at Albstadt.

2017

Jolanda Neff's Kross Level TE

Florian Vogel's Focus Raven Max

Marco Fontana's Bianchi Methanol CV

Sam Gaze's Specialized Epic S-Works

Annie Last's Silverback Storm

Chloe Woodruff's Pivot Les, 27.5

Evie Richard's Trek Procaliber

Simon Gegenheimer's Rose Psycho Path

Malene Degn's Ghost Lector

Reto Indergands' BMC Teamelite 01

The Team Elite frame provides the option to mount different elastomers to provide harder or softer compliance from its rear end.

Mathieu Van Der Poel's Stevens Senora SL

2018

Chiara Teocchi's Bianchi Countervail CV

Anne Terpstra's Ghost Lector

Anne Terpstra chose to run a tire insert for the Albstadt course.

Kate Courtney's Epic Hardtail

Kathrin Stirnemann's Thömus Tomcat CT 29 hardtail

Kross' Prototype Race Bike

SRAM's prototype eTap system on Nino Schurter's bike

2019

Steep climbs mean even steeper stems.

Kate Courtney's Scott Scale

Kate's mechanic, Brad Copeland, integrated a blip into her grip to control the wireless dropper post.

Jolanda Neff's Trek Procaliber

SRAM's AXS drivetrain held in place with an MRP chainguide.

Malene Degn's Orbea Alma

Carter Woods' Rocky Mountain Vertex

Manuel Fumic's Cannondale FSi

No dust cap spacer over the headset bearing in an attempt to the front end low for the climbs.

Albstadt has become a mainstay on the XC World Cup calendar since it was first introduced in 2013. The course may not offer the hardest technical challenge for riders, but with plenty of climbing and the threat of a washout in the wet the venue has brought some of the most exciting racing on the circuit for the past few years. With this weekend's World Championships cancelled we took a look back at some of the finest XC race technology from the past five years.[PCAPTION]The Tune Würger seatclamp comes in at only 4.5 grams.[/PCAPTION]