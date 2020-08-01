The Best Tech from American EWS Rounds

Winter Park - 2014

Transition's Lars Sternberg rolled up with a polished prototype

BMC's Francois Bailly-Maitre raced with a 36 tooth Saint chainring with an upper and lower guide for extra security.

Trek athletes were on prototype Bontrager tires, 29" versions of the company's G5 tread pattern.

Conditions were dry and fast, so many riders opted to go with a lower profile rear tire.

Yoann Barelli raced on a pre-production 27.5" Giant Reign.

Dan Atherton's GT Sanction was set up with a 170mm Fox 36 and a higher rise bar than he typically uses.

Crested Butte - 2015

Justin Leov was running the 2016 Fox DHX2 coil/over damper, armed with their new lightweight steel SLS spring.

Johnny Wenner raced on his homebrew steel, Wenn 01. He fabricated the bike himself and reckons that with the high pivot and idler pulley this 38lb machine will climb like a far lighter bike.

Cody Phillips' Prototype Maxxis Tires

Tracy Moseley's Signature Fox 36 Fork

Bontrager's Wide-Format Carbon Rim

Francois Bailly-Maitre's BMC Trailfox 1

Aspen - 2016

Cody Kelley made the switch from 27.5 to 29 this weekend - moving from his trusty SB6C to an SB5.5C.

Yeti mechanic, Shaun Hughes, uses a custom plug in the headtube to store a Di2 battery. Just behind it is a junction box, so when he removes the fork out he can simply unplug it at the junction.

Richie Rude's Yeti SB6

Although Nico Vouilloz wasn't racing we did spot a prototype rear tire from Michelin on his race bike.

Joe Barnes with a simple tire plug solution strapped to his top tube.

Robin Wallner's Ibis Mojo HD3

Aspen - 2017

Adrien Dailly's Lapierre Spicy

Josh Carlson's Giant Reign using a coil shock with a lockout option.

Josh Carlson, Cecile Ravanel, and Jerome Clementz were testing out Rockshox's new grip shift style lockout system

Thomas Lapeyrie's Sunn Kern LT

Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5

If the 2020 season had gone according to plan we would we have seen the EWS head to Burke for the sixth round of the series this weekend. But we will have to wait until next year to see the world's best take on the Vermont trails. With no EWS racing in the US this weekend we have looked back through the archives for some of the fresh tech we spotted at past American EWS rounds.