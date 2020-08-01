The Best Tech from American EWS Rounds

If the 2020 season had gone according to plan we would we have seen the EWS head to Burke for the sixth round of the series this weekend. But we will have to wait until next year to see the world's best take on the Vermont trails. With no EWS racing in the US this weekend we have looked back through the archives for some of the fresh tech we spotted at past American EWS rounds.Winter Park - 2014
Crested Butte - 2015Francois Bailly-Maitre's BMC Trailfox 1
Aspen - 2016Richie Rude's Yeti SB6Robin Wallner's Ibis Mojo HD3
Aspen - 2017Adrien Dailly's Lapierre SpicyThomas Lapeyrie's Sunn Kern LTRichie Rude's Yeti SB5.5
0 Comments
Post a Comment