The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles

Jul 10, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
with all the banter on the internet right now about 27.5 vs 29 wheels it s safe to say this is a fair statement.

The EWS hasn't been to Great Britain or Ireland since 2018 but there have been five races there in the 7 years of EWS history. Tweedlove is set to host again next year to celebrate its return to the calendar, here's a look back at some of the best tech from Tweedlove and the Emerald Enduro.

Tweedlove 2014

SRAMs Tim Flooks came up to Scotland for a national enduro race last weekend and rather than take the long haul down south to his home this week he decided to stay here in Innerleithen and enjoy the simple things. Like a comfortable chair and a beer as the sun goes down.
SRAM's Tim Flook enjoying the 10-minute Scottish summer

Adam Craig was offering some tips to some of the older kids on racing.
Adam Craig gives the local kids some pointers as part of the Tweedlove Festival.

Jesse Melamed taking the plunge into the heather on stage two. The fast open section soon turns into some of the most demanding technical descents seen at the EWS to date.

The post-bike wash remains... There s definitely enough mud to go around up on the tracks here.
There's one unavoidable adversary when it comes to racing in the British Isles - the mud. Not only does it reduce traction but bikes soon pick up some extra ballast.

The traditional Scottish bike wash. Get em clean in the local stream.
We re a little surprised we haven t seen any Rene Wildhaber Chuck Norris-based jokes. The tough Swissman isn t beating his bike but caring for it in his own style - wiping the dirt off with a piece of wood most people would use for a club. He was offering to charge for this service too but there were no takers.
There's more than one way to skin a cat and more than one way to clean a bike. The river dip is a Scottish tradition, Rene 'Chuck Norris' Wildhaber's 'hit it with a stick' method is less well known

Wicklow 2015

Iago Garay s custom painted Bronson
When in Ireland be sure to go full plaid.
Iago Garay got a custom tartan graphic on his 2015 Bronson

Iago Garay s production ANVL stem and carbon bar
His ANVL carbon bar was a prototype.

Sam Flannigan s emerald SB6 for the Emerald Enduro.
Sam Flannigan's emerald SB6 for the Emerald Enduro.

Shimano Di2 on Nico Lau s bike 140mm Cube Stereo Carbon. Photo by Dave Trumpore
Like many racers, Nico Lau dropped travel from 160mm to 140mm for the Carrick round that's a bit less gravity-fed than other EWS rounds. This frame had to be built up race-ready from fresh for the race.

Shimano Di2 on Nico Lau s bike which in his own words in amazing in the mud.
Nico claims Di2 was a definite advantage in muddy conditions.

One sleep away from the big show and many riders will be dreaming that come this time tomorrow they will be cleaning theor bikes of with victory champagne.
Champagne or soap?

Jesse Melamed bike check
Jesse Melamed's 2015 Rocky Mountain Altitude

Jesse Melamed bike check
Jesse overforked by 10mm with this 170mm Fox 36, which helped to slacken off the stock 66.2° head angle.
Jesse Melamed bike check
Jesse's Di2 battery only added 58 grams to the bike's weight

Jesse Melamed bike check
Smaller hands mean Jesse can cut off his grips and move his controls further outboard.

Ohlins Downhill Fork
Ohlins also debuted their inverted double crown fork at

Ohlins Downhill Fork
Ohlins Downhill Fork
Two steam-punk looking caps sit atop the fork legs.

Ohlins Downhill Fork
The fork had to use a 30mm axle to help with the stiffness of the inverted design.

Ohlins Downhill Fork

Tweedlove 2015

Richie Rude s number plate emergency contact info. Medical Condition to legit to quit and medications carried Balls of Steel
Medical Condition: Too legit to quit. Medications carried: Balls of Steel. Any guesses for the rider?*

Eddie Masters has his race day nutrition dialled.
Eddie Masters with some Scottish gold.

Wicklow 2017

This isn t a mod most people who pay the 600 Euros or so for a 100 Aircraft are likely to have the stomach to try but Nico Lau has pulled the mesh out of his to help the air flow.
Nico Lau pulls the mesh out of his Aircraft helmet to improve airflow.

The final finishing touch - rubber tape to quieten down the bike.
Rubber tape on the chainstay to keep the Sanction silent.

Curtis Keene s Rockshox Super Deluxe in all it s metric glory.
A RockShox Super Deluxe in its Blackbox stage.

On the Nukeproof CRC stand this prototype tyre from Mavic was hiding in plain sight. It s got 2.5 marked on the side in big letters with a very round profile and this unique tread pattern.
A unique, 2.5" tyre from Mavic. It definitely doesn't look like a Minion.

Wicklow Ireland. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Jerome Clementz was also running a prototype of the current generation Jekyll.

Wicklow 2018

Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
Isabeau Courdurier Sunn Kern
Two neat storage solutions from Isabeau Courdurier - a derailleur hanger on the rocker and a quick link taped to the brake line.

Sam wasn t the only one to get a new Nukeproof this weekend Nigel Page has been given a custom paint job.
Sam wasn t the only one to get a new Nukeproof this weekend Nigel Page has been given a custom paint job.
Pagey got himself a custom sweet ride for the 2018 Ireland race

A new bike to the EWS circuit the Identiti Mettle will be James Shirley s weapon of choice for the year.
You can't miss James Shirley's Identiti Mettle in the pits.

The Evolution of Greg Callaghan's Wicklow Bikes

2015


EWS Bike Checks
As a 23-year-old, Greg Callaghan was definitely a home crowd favourite but most people probably didn't have him down for the win. He proved them all wrong on this 140mm Stereo with a 160mm fork. He was still on 27.5" wheels front and rear at this point.

EWS Bike Checks
The Stereo 140mm didn't come stock with a piggyback shock, which is why a special bracket has been installed to offset the water bottle cage towards the front of the bike.

EWS Bike Checks
Greg was running a sizable stack of spacers despite the flatter nature of the Wicklow tracks.

EWS Bike Checks
With the weather holding up in 2015's race, Greg Callaghan went for a faster rolling Nobby Nic out back.

Full bike check, here.

2016


Fox Transfer dropper post. Wicklow Ireland. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Greg didn't get a custom paint job in 2016 but that didn't slow him down as he repeated his victory to claim King of the Hill. He's still running 140mm travel with a 160mm fork but he's moved over to the bigger wheels.

Wicklow Ireland. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Di2 remains but that large stack has been replaced with a slammed stem. Greg leaves some milage on his steerer though so he can switch between setups to suit the trails.

Wicklow Ireland. Photo by Matt Wragg.
The Magic Mary remained upfront but a Hans Dampf now takes rear tyre duties. The Fox Transfer replaces the D.O.S.S in 2016 too.

Full bike check, here.

2017


Greg Callaghan custom Irish colour scheme.
The final race in Wicklow was in 2018 and Greg returned with a 140mm 29er although he couldn't quite clinch the three-peat.

Greg Callaghan custom Irish colour scheme.
Cube went all-out on the custom paint for 2018.

Greg Callaghan custom Irish colour scheme.
Mary's front and rear was the latest tyre combo for Callaghan.

Greg Callaghan custom Irish colour scheme.
A Di2 drivetrain and Fox suspension are is two of the few things that remained unchanged through the years on Greg's bike.

Full bike check, here.


*Answer - Richie Rude

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


