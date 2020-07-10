The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles

Tweedlove 2014

SRAM's Tim Flook enjoying the 10-minute Scottish summer

Adam Craig gives the local kids some pointers as part of the Tweedlove Festival.

There's one unavoidable adversary when it comes to racing in the British Isles - the mud. Not only does it reduce traction but bikes soon pick up some extra ballast.

There's more than one way to skin a cat and more than one way to clean a bike. The river dip is a Scottish tradition, Rene 'Chuck Norris' Wildhaber's 'hit it with a stick' method is less well known

Wicklow 2015

Iago Garay got a custom tartan graphic on his 2015 Bronson

His ANVL carbon bar was a prototype.

Sam Flannigan's emerald SB6 for the Emerald Enduro.

Like many racers, Nico Lau dropped travel from 160mm to 140mm for the Carrick round that's a bit less gravity-fed than other EWS rounds. This frame had to be built up race-ready from fresh for the race.

Nico claims Di2 was a definite advantage in muddy conditions.

Champagne or soap?

Jesse Melamed's 2015 Rocky Mountain Altitude

Jesse overforked by 10mm with this 170mm Fox 36, which helped to slacken off the stock 66.2° head angle. Jesse's Di2 battery only added 58 grams to the bike's weight

Smaller hands mean Jesse can cut off his grips and move his controls further outboard.

Ohlins also debuted their inverted double crown fork at

Two steam-punk looking caps sit atop the fork legs.

The fork had to use a 30mm axle to help with the stiffness of the inverted design.

Tweedlove 2015

Medical Condition: Too legit to quit. Medications carried: Balls of Steel. Any guesses for the rider?*

Eddie Masters with some Scottish gold.

Wicklow 2017

Nico Lau pulls the mesh out of his Aircraft helmet to improve airflow.

Rubber tape on the chainstay to keep the Sanction silent.

A RockShox Super Deluxe in its Blackbox stage.

A unique, 2.5" tyre from Mavic. It definitely doesn't look like a Minion.

Jerome Clementz was also running a prototype of the current generation Jekyll.

Wicklow 2018

Two neat storage solutions from Isabeau Courdurier - a derailleur hanger on the rocker and a quick link taped to the brake line.

Pagey got himself a custom sweet ride for the 2018 Ireland race

You can't miss James Shirley's Identiti Mettle in the pits.

The Evolution of Greg Callaghan's Wicklow Bikes

2015

As a 23-year-old, Greg Callaghan was definitely a home crowd favourite but most people probably didn't have him down for the win. He proved them all wrong on this 140mm Stereo with a 160mm fork. He was still on 27.5" wheels front and rear at this point.

The Stereo 140mm didn't come stock with a piggyback shock, which is why a special bracket has been installed to offset the water bottle cage towards the front of the bike.

Greg was running a sizable stack of spacers despite the flatter nature of the Wicklow tracks.

With the weather holding up in 2015's race, Greg Callaghan went for a faster rolling Nobby Nic out back.

2016

Greg didn't get a custom paint job in 2016 but that didn't slow him down as he repeated his victory to claim King of the Hill. He's still running 140mm travel with a 160mm fork but he's moved over to the bigger wheels.

Di2 remains but that large stack has been replaced with a slammed stem. Greg leaves some milage on his steerer though so he can switch between setups to suit the trails.

The Magic Mary remained upfront but a Hans Dampf now takes rear tyre duties. The Fox Transfer replaces the D.O.S.S in 2016 too.

2017

The final race in Wicklow was in 2018 and Greg returned with a 140mm 29er although he couldn't quite clinch the three-peat.

Cube went all-out on the custom paint for 2018.

Mary's front and rear was the latest tyre combo for Callaghan.

A Di2 drivetrain and Fox suspension are is two of the few things that remained unchanged through the years on Greg's bike.