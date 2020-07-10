The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles

The EWS hasn't been to Great Britain or Ireland since 2018 but there have been five races there in the 7 years of EWS history. Tweedlove is set to host again next year to celebrate its return to the calendar, here's a look back at some of the best tech from Tweedlove and the Emerald Enduro.
Tweedlove 2014
There's more than one way to skin a cat and more than one way to clean a bike. The river dip is a Scottish tradition, Rene 'Chuck Norris' Wildhaber's 'hit it with a stick' method is less well known
Wicklow 2015
Iago Garay got a custom tartan graphic on his 2015 Bronson
Two steam-punk looking caps sit atop the fork legs.
Tweedlove 2015
Wicklow 2017
Wicklow 2018
Two neat storage solutions from Isabeau Courdurier - a derailleur hanger on the rocker and a quick link taped to the brake line.
Pagey got himself a custom sweet ride for the 2018 Ireland race
The Evolution of Greg Callaghan's Wicklow Bikes
2015
2016
2017
