The Best Tech From French EWS Rounds

France has hosted more EWS rounds than any other country including three in the first year of the sport, it's no surprise either, it's where the sport was invented after all. It was supposed to host yet another round this weekend as riders were due to head back to the treacherous rocks of Olargues but they now have some respite until October thanks to the impacts of COVID-19.
With enduro bikes still in their infancy when we first visited the country, there are huge differences between the set ups of the pros in 2013 and today, let's take a look at some of the tech from the inception of the sport to the modern-day.
2013 - Val d'Allos, Les Duex Alpes, Val d'Isere
2015 - Samoens
A couple of very jazzy bikes in the Hope pits. The HB.160 hadn't yet been released so the riders got free choice of frames.
2016 - Valberg
2017 - Millau
2018 - Olargues
2019 - Les Orres
Sometimes riders need as much fixing as the bikes
Tricolore bikes for French riders Courdurier and Nicolai
2 Comments
Post a Comment