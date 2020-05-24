The Best Tech From French EWS Rounds

2013 - Val d'Allos, Les Duex Alpes, Val d'Isere

Here's Jerome Celemntz's bike fresh from winning the first-ever EWS series in Val d'Isere. While 29ers and 27.5" bikes were definitely around in those days, Jerome was still taking scoring big results on his 26" Cannondale Jekyll.

Before fancy enduro-specific straps were brought to the market, riders relied on trusty electricians tape. Here are Filip Polc's tube and pump set up from the Crankworx Les Deux Alpes race.

Adam Craig was clearly expecting to make some passes in Val d'Isere.

With the sport still finding its feet, many top pros of today were still running minimal privateer set ups. Here's Greg Callaghan changing a tyre at the break of dawn to get on to the lifts by 7:30am.

Greg Callaghan, he's 'armless really

Curtis Keene made the switch back to flat pedals for the "DH-ish" Les Deux Alpes course.

2015 - Samoens

Nico Lau was one of the last racers to give up his 2x set up and was racing with it until around 2018, preferring to spin out with an easier gear on the long draggy climbs of the EWS.

A couple of very jazzy bikes in the Hope pits. The HB.160 hadn't yet been released so the riders got free choice of frames.

The Hope team green even extends to fire extinguishers.

A Megavalanche victim.

The lesser-spotted Maxxis Griffin was Richie Rude's tyre of choice for dry conditions.

Curtis Keene's Specialized Enduro 29 was beefed up for the long, rocky Samoens tracks.

Josh Carlson's Giant Reign, a full bike check can be found here

2016 - Valberg

Florian Nicolai's Rocky Mountain Slayer

Flo likes to run a high front end as he stands at 185cm He was running just 2 tokens in 2016 although we're used to riders just packing out their suspension now.

2017 - Millau

The race in Millau was a mud fest and the gunk had to be shifted quickly between stages as riders didn't want to drag around all that extra weight. A scrape off had to do with no time for a proper wash.

You should see the other guy...

A wheel just about hanging on with a stage to go.

A bad situation gets worse when air goes everywhere but in the tire.

At least the rotors are clean.

2018 - Olargues

While not as wet as Millau the year before, riders were still taking precautions against the passing showers. Here's Mitch Ropelato's TLD Stage getting some extra rain proofing.

Theo Galy is an Olargues local so knows a burly set up was needed on its treacherous rocks.

A Fast Holy Grail is a rear damper you don't see very often. While some racers bumped their fork travel up to 170mm for rocky tracks, he kept his Formula Selva at 160mm to match the rear of the bike.

Extra armour was a popular choice on some of the most brutal trails the EWS has ever seen.

Cecile's Ravanel's coil shock had a grip shift handlebar lockout.

2019 - Les Orres

Sometimes riders need as much fixing as the bikes

Who doesn't need this on their bars from time to time?

Tricolore bikes for French riders Courdurier and Nicolai

Enduro straps are now not just velcro fitted, this prototype Occam designs model uses a Boa tightening system.

Mr DYED Bro himself Iago Garay gets the pick of personalised frame protection.

France has hosted more EWS rounds than any other country including three in the first year of the sport, it's no surprise either, it's where the sport was invented after all. It was supposed to host yet another round this weekend as riders were due to head back to the treacherous rocks of Olargues but they now have some respite until October thanks to the impacts of COVID-19.With enduro bikes still in their infancy when we first visited the country, there are huge differences between the set ups of the pros in 2013 and today, let's take a look at some of the tech from the inception of the sport to the modern-day.