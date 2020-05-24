The Best Tech From French EWS Rounds

May 24, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
It ll be a busy night for the mechanics.

France has hosted more EWS rounds than any other country including three in the first year of the sport, it's no surprise either, it's where the sport was invented after all. It was supposed to host yet another round this weekend as riders were due to head back to the treacherous rocks of Olargues but they now have some respite until October thanks to the impacts of COVID-19.

With enduro bikes still in their infancy when we first visited the country, there are huge differences between the set ups of the pros in 2013 and today, let's take a look at some of the tech from the inception of the sport to the modern-day.


2013 - Val d'Allos, Les Duex Alpes, Val d'Isere

With his win today Jerome Clementz also took the series title with a race to spare. He is the first ever Enduro World Champion. It s good to see him take it s good for enduro that someone who has devoted themselves to the discipline for so long emerged victorious. This year Jerome rode hard had fun all the way and played fair. A proper champion. When I asked him what this meant for him he simply said It means I can have more fun in September now I can go surfing and have barbeques with my friends as I don t need to go all out training for the last round of the season in Finale.
Here's Jerome Celemntz's bike fresh from winning the first-ever EWS series in Val d'Isere. While 29ers and 27.5" bikes were definitely around in those days, Jerome was still taking scoring big results on his 26" Cannondale Jekyll.

An Evil tube set up..
Before fancy enduro-specific straps were brought to the market, riders relied on trusty electricians tape. Here are Filip Polc's tube and pump set up from the Crankworx Les Deux Alpes race.

Adam Craig was clearly expecting to make some passes in Val d'Isere.
Adam Craig was clearly expecting to make some passes in Val d'Isere.

With the sport still finding its feet, many top pros of today were still running minimal privateer set ups. Here's Greg Callaghan changing a tyre at the break of dawn to get on to the lifts by 7:30am.
With the sport still finding its feet, many top pros of today were still running minimal privateer set ups. Here's Greg Callaghan changing a tyre at the break of dawn to get on to the lifts by 7:30am.


Full Speed Ahead... Not sure if this is the best idea in the fastest section of stage 2 but party on... Callaghan
Greg Callaghan, he's 'armless really

Curtis Keene made the switch back to flat pedals for the "DH-ish" Les Deux Alpes course.
Curtis Keene made the switch back to flat pedals for the "DH-ish" Les Deux Alpes course.


2015 - Samoens

Randoms - EWS Samoens
Nico Lau was one of the last racers to give up his 2x set up and was racing with it until around 2018, preferring to spin out with an easier gear on the long draggy climbs of the EWS.

Randoms - EWS Samoens
Randoms - EWS Samoens
A couple of very jazzy bikes in the Hope pits. The HB.160 hadn't yet been released so the riders got free choice of frames.

Randoms - EWS Samoens
The Hope team green even extends to fire extinguishers.

Randoms - EWS Samoens
A Megavalanche victim.

Riche Rude has been testing the Maxxis Griffin and apparently it is his new favorite rear tire for dry conditions. Jared is still on a Minion DHF
The lesser-spotted Maxxis Griffin was Richie Rude's tyre of choice for dry conditions.

Curtis Keene s Specialized Enduro 29er
Curtis Keene's Specialized Enduro 29 was beefed up for the long, rocky Samoens tracks.

Josh Carlson Bike Check
Josh Carlson's Giant Reign, a full bike check can be found here.


2016 - Valberg

EWS amp 2016. Valberg France. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Florian Nicolai's Rocky Mountain Slayer

EWS amp 2016. Valberg France. Photo by Matt Wragg.
Flo likes to run a high front end as he stands at 185cm
EWS amp 2016. Valberg France. Photo by Matt Wragg.
He was running just 2 tokens in 2016 although we're used to riders just packing out their suspension now.


2017 - Millau

Shawn Huges goes over Richie Rude s bike one last time before stage nine.
The race in Millau was a mud fest and the gunk had to be shifted quickly between stages as riders didn't want to drag around all that extra weight. A scrape off had to do with no time for a proper wash.

If you think his jersey looks ruined you should see the condition of the tree Richie Rude smashed into.
You should see the other guy...

One stage to go on a wheel that s just hanging on.
A wheel just about hanging on with a stage to go.

A bad situation gets worse when air goes everywhere but in the tire.
A bad situation gets worse when air goes everywhere but in the tire.

Cure s BH Bikes back end. The only thing remotely clean looking is the rotors.
At least the rotors are clean.


2018 - Olargues

Mitch Ropelato s TLD Stage helmet gets the rainy weather treatment. Troy Lee has stated the helmet will be 300 grams and available in August.
While not as wet as Millau the year before, riders were still taking precautions against the passing showers. Here's Mitch Ropelato's TLD Stage getting some extra rain proofing.

Theo Galy is an Olargues local so knows a burly set up was needed on its treacherous rocks.

A Fast Holy Grail is a rear damper you don't see very often.
While some racers bumped their fork travel up to 170mm for rocky tracks, he kept his Formula Selva at 160mm to match the rear of the bike.

With all the rocks on track lots of riders are going for some proper super body protection.
Extra armour was a popular choice on some of the most brutal trails the EWS has ever seen.

Lockout on Cecile Ravanel s rear shock. Even though the stages here are long and rough there are a few with punchy clips and flat sprints were this will come in quite handy.
Cecile's Ravanel's coil shock had a grip shift handlebar lockout.


2019 - Les Orres

Thomas Lapeyrie is racing is hoping that one of these days he can race an EWS injury free
Remi Gauvin striped up and trying to deal with the pain of a sprained thumb suffered earlier in the week
Sometimes riders need as much fixing as the bikes

Keegan Wright s Devinci Spartan - Eyes up
Who doesn't need this on their bars from time to time?

Isabeau Courdurier s Intense Carbine - 29 wheels and in the red and blue colors of France.
Florian Nicolai s Canyon Strive -
Tricolore bikes for French riders Courdurier and Nicolai

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - Occam tube tool strap with Boa closure
Enduro straps are now not just velcro fitted, this prototype Occam designs model uses a Boa tightening system.

Iago Garay s Santa Cruz Megatower - All kinds of DYEDBro stickers and frame protectors throughout.
Mr DYED Bro himself Iago Garay gets the pick of personalised frame protection.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Enduro Bikes Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


2 Comments

  • 2 1
 That Hope "fire extinguisher" looks a whole lot like my ghetto fire extinguisher tyre inflator....
  • 1 0
 Remember that time? That was awesome!

Post a Comment



