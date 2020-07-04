The Best Tech From Italian EWS Rounds

Punta Ala - 2013

Tracy Moseley and her 29" Trek Remedy prototype

EWS main man, Chris Ball, and his Santa Cruz Tallboy LT

Jerome Clementz and his Cannondale Jekyll

Greg Minnaar and his Santa Cruz Bronson

Joe Barnes and his Canyon Strive

Brian Lopes and his Ibis Ripley

Anneke Beerten and her Specialized Enduro

Dan Atherton's Prototype GT Enduro Bike

Finale Ligure - 2013

Alex Lupato with his Lapierre Spicy

Martin Maes' GT Force

Ines Thoma and her Canyon Nerve

Valentina Macheda and her Ibis Mojo HDR

Hannah Barnes and her Orange Five

Cecile Ravanel with her GT Carbon Force

La Thuile - 2014

A new Ibis enduro bike was spotted at the La Thuile EWS round in 2014 that saw an increase in travel by 20mm to 150mm over the previous bike that ACC had been racing on.

Finale Ligure - 2015

Tracy Moseley was taking no chances on track.

A hidden message for Richie Rude. He just needed to finish 23rd to take the overall title.

Joe Barnes and his faithful scooter

La Thuile - 2016

Matti Lehikoinen gave his custom Nukeproof Mega another outing in La Thuile. At the end of the season, it was auctioned off to support the trust set up in memory of his friend, and former teammate, Stevie Smith.

Devinci mechanic, Nigel Reeve, using a Storia shock.

Racers got their first taste of SRAM Eagle

Mavic had prototype tyres under a few riders this weekend.

Finale Ligure - 2016

Jesse Melamed helps prepare his bike for race day

Sam Hill's incredible custom Nukeproof Mega

Canyon riders running one metalic pad and one organic pad for a claimed improvement in feel and longevity.

Justin Leov's Canyon Strive CF, size large

Joe Barnes' Canyon Strive CF, size small

Finale Ligure - 2017

Fresh bearings going in for Damien Oton

Damien Oton's lever angle

Iago Garay's Do You Even Drift Bro frame protectors always takes his bike builds up a level

Flat pedals for Ratboy this weekend.

Rae Morrison's Liv is equipped with a coil and lockout

Cecile Ravanel arrived in Finale with a new stealthy looking meta

Cecile running a Gripshift on the left-hand side of her bar to lockout the Super Deluxe shock

Yoann Barelli's Commencal Meta AM V4.2

La Thuile - 2018

Jerome Clementz's cSixx carbon chain guide

Sam Hill trying an early version of Michelin's DH22

Iago Garay's Santa Cruz Hightower LT

Thomas Lapeyrie's Orbea Rallon

Ruaridh Cunningham's Trek Slash

Finale Ligure - 2018

Martin Maes' GT Force

Katy Winton's Trek Slash

Prototype 29" Sunn Kern LT

Isabeau Courdurier's Intense Tracer

Val di Fassa - 2019

Gustav Wildhaber's prototype 170mm Cube

Isabeau Courdurier trying out big wheels

Sam Hill's raw aluminum Nukeproof Mega

Since the beginnings of the EWS Italy has always been the host for at least one round each season with the first-ever EWS race held in Punta Ala. This weekend would have seen riders go head to head at Val di Fassa but with racing still on hold, we have taken a look back through the archives to find some of the best tech we have spotted at past Italian EWS rounds.