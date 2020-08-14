The Best Tech From Lenzerheide XC World Cups

2015

Mathias Fluckiger hunting for a low front end with a negative rise stem and handlebars mounted upside down.

Perry Aurelia has her privateer pits down to a tee.

The van is used for storage and working on bikes while the small caravan is the sleeping area.

If in doubt, elbows out.

2016

The benefits of being an Olympic champion. Gold shoes for Jaroslav Kulhavy.

FOX's iRD remote is to the inside of the grip, controlling the fork and shock settings simultaneously. The electric lock-on is mounted on the shock.

At 50 grams, the MRP chin device isn't as light as some of the ones featured here but it's still better than dropping your chain mid-race.

2017

Blazing sunshine is normally the weather to battle at Lenzerheide... not in 2017.

Scott's coffee machine is the stuff of XC pit legends.

Even the world's fastest uses a shower as a drying rack sometimes.

You don't want to get this bidon mixed up...

Lenzerheide World Cups are often double headers, which leaves the suspension techs working around the clock.

2018

There were custom bikes aplenty in 2018. This is Van der Poel's Dutch themed Canyon Lux.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer's Torpado Matador

Maja Włoszczowska's Kross Earth.

These minimal Ceetech chain guides are a lightweight way of keeping chains where they should be.

Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic.

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark.

Most races see riders warming up before the start, in Lenzerheide they're always trying to cool down.

2019

BMC's prototype dropper works both ways and can lower itself using air pressure.

The Autodrop's inflator valve (left) tucks into the side of the frame, and a high-pressure floor pump is needed to recharge it. Apparently it needs to be recharged for every race.

I hate it.