The Best Tech From Lenzerheide XC World Cups

Aug 14, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
2015

Lenzerheide Randoms
Mathias Fluckiger hunting for a low front end with a negative rise stem and handlebars mounted upside down.

Lenzerheide Randoms
Perry Aurelia has her privateer pits down to a tee.

Lenzerheide Randoms
Lenzerheide Randoms
The van is used for storage and working on bikes while the small caravan is the sleeping area.

Lenzerheide Randoms
If in doubt, elbows out.

2016

Some fresh new shoes for Specialized XC racer Jaroslav Kulhavy.
The benefits of being an Olympic champion. Gold shoes for Jaroslav Kulhavy.

Trek Top Fuel 2016
Trek Top Fuel 2016
FOX's iRD remote is to the inside of the grip, controlling the fork and shock settings simultaneously. The electric lock-on is mounted on the shock.

Trek Top Fuel 2016
At 50 grams, the MRP chin device isn't as light as some of the ones featured here but it's still better than dropping your chain mid-race.

2017

This is what the morning looked like in Lenzerheide.
Blazing sunshine is normally the weather to battle at Lenzerheide... not in 2017.

Team Setups - Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017
Scott's coffee machine is the stuff of XC pit legends.

Team Setups - Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017
Even the world's fastest uses a shower as a drying rack sometimes.

Team Setups - Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2017
You don't want to get this bidon mixed up...

Suspension services are plenty for the boys at FOX.
Lenzerheide World Cups are often double headers, which leaves the suspension techs working around the clock.

2018

Mathieu van der Poel s Canyon Lux. The Lux weighs under 2000 grams for the frame including the damper. Van der Poel opted for a 36T chainring with Shimano s new XTR 10-51 cassette as well as Scylence hubs.
There were custom bikes aplenty in 2018. This is Van der Poel's Dutch themed Canyon Lux.

Gerhard Kerschbaumer s Torpado Matador is a 29 race fully. A steep 69 degree headangle and conservative geometry make for an agressive racer. A brand new XXTR M9100 groupset with a 10-51 cassette completes the frame with the new Scylence hub hiding underneath a concealing sticker. Kerschbaumer opts to not run a dropper post.
Gerhard Kerschbaumer's Torpado Matador

Maja s Kross Earth has received a special World Champs paintjob. She runs a full DT Swiss suspension setup and chooses to run the carbon Lev dropper. DT Swiss provided the special edition XRC 25 wheels running a 36T ratchet on the inside. The new XTR rotor shed 20 grams of her bike.
Maja Włoszczowska's Kross Earth.

These minimal Ceetech chain guides are a lightweight way of keeping chains where they should be.

Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic.

Nino Schurter world champs scott spark 2018
Nino Schurter's Scott Spark.

Pre-race chill as per usual.
Most races see riders warming up before the start, in Lenzerheide they're always trying to cool down.

2019

BMC Autodrop Seatpost

by mikelevy
Views: 25,485    Faves: 5    Comments: 2

BMC's prototype dropper works both ways and can lower itself using air pressure.

The valve head pops out so it s easy to use with a standard high pressure road bike floor pump.
View of the air feed tube that pressures the system.
The Autodrop's inflator valve (left) tucks into the side of the frame, and a high-pressure floor pump is needed to recharge it. Apparently it needs to be recharged for every race.

The Moto Parilla ebike. It looks more like a motorcycle and isn t quite off road capable. Still worth looking at its nuttiness.
I hate it.

A closed look at Andy s teeth pulling valve core remover.
Cannondale's Andy Pscheidl and his custom valve core remover. It was originally a dentist's tool used to pull teeth. Fitting, isn't it?


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes


Must Read This Week
Update: A Better Look at Norco's New Long Travel Bike
98411 views
Field Test: Transition Spur - Made to Descend
60874 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
59218 views
First Ride: 2021 Kona Honzo ESD Hardtail
56349 views
First Ride: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR
49671 views
Field Test: Yeti SB115 - The One That Wants to Be a Trail Bike
45866 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Gives a Trail Bike Masterclass in 'Cascade'
44320 views
Field Test: Cannondale Scalpel SE 1 - The Spider Monkey
34515 views

5 Comments

Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009924
Mobile Version of Website