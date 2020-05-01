The Best Tech from Maribor Downhill World Cups

One of the main things we're missing about a lack of racing is snooping around the World Cup pits to find new and exciting bits of tech. To make up for it we're going to start looking back at our favourite bits of tech from all the races we're missing this year.
We're starting with Maribor, which made its comeback to the race scene after nearly a decade away to kick off the season last year. The only race at Maribor where we had previously covered tech was back in 2010 so there's quite a contrast in what we're looking at in this roundup. It does show us what a decade of bike development at the top of the sport looks like though. 2010
2010 was when we started to ramp up our tech coverage and these three new bikes from Specialized, Yeti and Intense instantly caught our eye at the inaugural round of the season.New Specialized Demo
Yeti 303 DH
The 2010 Monster Energy Specialized team is one of the most exciting in history with Sam Hill, Brendan Fairclough, and a young Troy Brosnan all coming into the season charging. They brought with them a new version of the Demo that was under tight wraps in the pits with no close-up photos allowed.
It was a successful first outing for the bike with both Fairclough and Hill landing on the podium (Sam even had time to crash in his finals run and still end up on the box), with Troy Brosnan riding to 48th despite still technically being a junior racer.
Some instantly noticeable changes over the 2010 Demo included a slimmed-down profile with a svelter front triangle and a tightened sprawl of stays in the rear end. There was also a new shock position that we guessed was intended to lower the center of gravity and allow the bike to sit into the corners easier. The frame would later be revealed as the 2011 production Demo 8 with a raft of changes more changes that were less obvious to the eye. These included a 0.75 lbs weight drop, an increase in progressivity and better mud shedding - something that would come in useful at this sodden Maribor race.
Intense M6 EVO/M9 Prototype
2010 was the calm before the Gwin storm as he started to build towards his unstoppable streak at the start of the decade. For his last season on Yeti, he was riding this new version of the 303 DH that was painted in retro colours to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary of racing.
The bike eschewed the linear rail of the previous model and instead was revised to work with a single sliding pivot and top link. The short black link controls the shock rate while a hidden vertical rail controls the wheel path. This modification simplified the design while adding stiffness and rear wheel stability.
Gwin raced this new frame to 3 podiums in 2010 and finished 7th in the Maribor mud on his way to finishing fourth in the overall. The next season would see him switch colours to the red and black of Trek Factory Racing and make winning a World Cup look like child's play.
Yeti would go on to release a limited run of 250 of these bikes (alongside a similarly painted 575) as a frame only for fans of piranha necklaces, drop bars on xc bikes and high-speed Mammoth Mountain victories.
M1, M3, M6, Intense's M series had a seriously impressive pedigree already in downhill racing by the time the M9 (or the M6 EVO as it was called during prototyping) came along. We got our first look at the M9 FRO (For Race Only) at the Maribor World Cup under the MS Intense and Chain Reaction-Intense banners.
It was still based around the VPP platform with a classic Intense swooping shape. This was a super-adjustable platform with travel, geometry and progression all tunable, a Cane Creek angleset even came as standard on this bike.
. 2019Cannondale's Two Shock Downhill Bike
The Lefty fork, the Fulcrum dual-link downhill bike and, erm, this
, Cannondale has a history of thinking out of the box when it comes to racing. Don't get us wrong, we think that's a great thing, especially as it brings about fascinating bikes like the dual shock prototype we saw last year.
