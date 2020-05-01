The Best Tech from Maribor Downhill World Cups

2010 was the calm before the Gwin storm as he started to build towards his unstoppable streak at the start of the decade. For his last season on Yeti, he was riding this new version of the 303 DH that was painted in retro colours to celebrate the brand's 25th anniversary of racing.



The bike eschewed the linear rail of the previous model and instead was revised to work with a single sliding pivot and top link. The short black link controls the shock rate while a hidden vertical rail controls the wheel path. This modification simplified the design while adding stiffness and rear wheel stability.



Gwin raced this new frame to 3 podiums in 2010 and finished 7th in the Maribor mud on his way to finishing fourth in the overall. The next season would see him switch colours to the red and black of Trek Factory Racing and make winning a World Cup look like child's play.



Yeti would go on to release a limited run of 250 of these bikes (alongside a similarly painted 575) as a frame only for fans of piranha necklaces, drop bars on xc bikes and high-speed Mammoth Mountain victories.

