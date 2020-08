2009

Shaun Palmer made a small comeback in 2009 and raced at the Mont Sainte Anne and Bromont World Cups as well as some U.S National rounds. Here's the Intense M6 he was using.

Custom parts for one of the sport's great mavericks.

A sweet raw prototype was spotted in the Yeti pits.

Italian craftsmanship from Ancillotti on Petra Bernhard's Tomaso DHP.

Quebec brand Xprezo has now been shuttered, but it definitely produced some eye-catching bikes back in the day.

This was its single pivot, 8.5" travel Furax downhill bike.

2010

2010 was a World Championship year and that meant custom bikes. Here are two from Pivot for Kyle Strait and Mitch Delfs.

Lean, mean, green machines for Sam Hill and Brendan Fairclough.

A lot changed in a year as Intense's M9 superseded the M6 Palmer was racing the season before.

A 74th and a DNQ means Palmer's return to the sport may not have matched his glory years, but Specialized brought along two of his custom FSRs from back in the day to remind us of the good times.

A subtle reminder of what was at stake for Peaty.

The team that tapes together, wins together. Peaty and Minnaar trying to keep the water at bay.

2011

Nigel Reeve's toolbox got lost en-route to Mont Sainte Anne so he had to get creative with his wrenching. Brook Macdonald on bike wash duties at MS Evil.

2012

Greg Minnaar is a perfectionist with his downhill bike setup and that trickles down to his trail bike too.

Sam Hill was running a subtle tribute to Troy Brosnan who had ruptured his spleen in Leogang.

A true legend of the World Cup pits showing off his favourite tool. R.I.P Monkdawg.

Wheel, meet Mont Sainte Anne.

Gwin's magic number.

2013

A junior rider at full squish.

Blenki racked up a snapped chain guide and a bent pedal spindle on his way to third in qualifying in 2013.

2014

Despite being the first to race 29ers, Santa Cruz held off on going 27.5" until late in 2014. In fact, Bryceland's win the round before would be the last ever for 26" wheels on the World Cup circuit.

The new setup didn't slow him down though and he went on to win in Windham on his way to the overall on the middle wheel size.

Specialized's wild, one-sided Demo was also raced for the first time at MSA that year.

Post race refreshment courtesy of Giant.

2015

Most of the World Cup big rigs live in Europe, which means pit setups at North American rounds are a bit more rough and ready.

Traction, or anti traction. You decide.

If you make the mistake of leaving a toolbox out in the rain it can quickly turn into a greasy mess.

Moto foam can only do so much against a Mont Sainte Anne storm.

Work smarter, not harder. Cutting spikes doesn't have to be as hand-cramping as some make it.

Danny Hart breaking out the big guns for a wet afternoon.

Loic Bruni's chain came off and left him unable to pedal for the final 2 minutes of the track. He ended up missing out on the win by 0.2 seconds.

2017

Devinci's 'mystery fork' was later revealed as the Formula Nero.

The privileges of being National Champ for Aaron Gwin.

Eliot Jackson down for some creative visualisation.

Cairns World Champs was the next race after Mont Sainte Anne, which meant a late night after finals for the suspension techs fitting custom shock lockouts before preparing to fly halfway around the world.

2018

A Norco Aurum being painstakingly taken apart before some being given some TLC to help it through a week of battering.

Mark 'The Shark' Wallace getting some sharpie decals on his neon Sender.

Some in-depth line analysis at the Polygon UR pits.

2019

A Game of Thrones custom bike for Arya Stark lookalike Marine Cabirou at World Champs last year.

Only the essentials...

Ed Masters' cartoonish Kiwi creation.

Pinkbike, meet Buck.

Sven Martin says goodbye to his eyebrows after losing a bet with Brendan Fairclough.

One way or another, you're never too far from a maple leaf in these parts.

Oil slick=quick for Amaury Pierron.

It'll straighten out...