The Best Tech From Nove Mesto XC World Cups

Unusual Dropper Posts

The 2015 version had 45mm of travel and weighed 230 grams The weight was upped to 380 grams on the updated version, but that's still significantly lighter than its competitors. Matthias went with an upside-down design to increase rigidity, sealing and lubrication. It was actuated with a standard Fox transfer remote.

JBG say that the Gravity Dropper style external routing allows mechanics to work on the post more easily.

The Evolution of Schurter's Bikes

2014

In 2013 and 2014, Schurter opted for a hardtail and won both years despite Nove Mesto being one of the more technical courses on the World Cup circuit. What is also unusual is that he was the only racer to be on 650b wheels amongst a sea of 29ers. Other things to note are the 240 gram, titanium Ritchey pedals, the 9 gram hexagonal Ritchey grips and the signature Dugast tubular tires that are glued to the rim.

2015

2015 saw Schurter switch to the previous generation Scott Spark full suss. This again was a 27.5" bike using those same tires made by Andre Dugast. At the time we said this bike tipped the scales at 19lbs, four pounds from the UCI's lower weight limit for road bikes.

2016

Nino rode the 2016 World Championships on the updated Spark that also allowed him also to move up to 29" wheels. The release of SRAM's Eagle drivetrain saw him make the step up from 11 to 12 gears and drop from a 40T to a 38T chainring.

2017

After his Olympics gold medal in 2016, Nino was rewarded with this custom painted bike. He also swapped out a few sponsors including RockShox for suspension, Maxxis for tires and Syncros for controls and contact points.

2018

Photo: Syncros

Nino was running the Syncros Fraser iC SL Special Edition one-piece bar and stem for the first time in competition in 2018 plus an updated prototype of the SRAM AXS (or as we were calling it then, Eagle eTap) shifter that looks pretty much like the finished production version to us now.

2019

We didn't get a bike check of Nino's bike in 2019, but if you look at the photos of him racing you can see some prototype Maxxis XC tyres

Bike Checks

Jaroslav Kulhavy's Specialized S-Works Epic - 2014

A Fox/Specialized Future Shock on Kuhlhavy's bike A tribute to Kulhavy's Specialized teammate Burry Stander who passed away in January the year before.

Jose Antonio Hermida's Merida Big Nine - 2014

Bar ends and GripShift... what year is it? Flexy rear stays will have been useful on the technical Nove Mesto course.

Julien Absalon's Team Elite 01 - 2015

Catharine Pendrel's Orbea Oiz - 2017

he Shimano Di2 battery is mounted externally on custom bottle cage mounts. The electronic compression adjustment from Fox was linked to the Shimano Di2 system and power supply.

Vlad Dascalu's Protek 29 FS - 2018

Chloe Woodruff's Pivot Mach 4 SL - 2019

Five green lights: Chloe's Fox Live Valve battery/processor unit is set to firm up as quickly as possible after an impact.

An accelerometer and input cable on the fork

Other Randoms

Colnago molded in a downtube dent for fork clearance on their lugged carbon frame.

Maybe taking some inspiration from enduro, here's a plug ready to go taped to the back of a seat tube.

Looks comfy...

For those of you who don't really like XC and have made it this far, well done. Here's a 170mm hardcore titanium hardtail from Kingdom as a reward. This bike was displayed outside the SRAM pits last year.

Some XC racers used glued tubular tyres instead of clinchers. Here is a rim being prepped for application in 2016.

Of course, our most important work in Nove Mesto was the Espresso Machine World Champs last year. Scott came out on top although a shot of grappa might have influenced the decision. The full event can be found here

The results The result

The XC race season was due to kick off this weekend at one of the all-time classic venues, Nove Mesto. The Czech course always attracts rowdy local supporters who come out in droves to make it an extra-special round for the racers, but its traditional position near the start of the season makes it interesting for bike tech dorks too. We've been attending races at Nove Mesto since 2014, and the speed at which the bikes have evolved since then has been staggering. Let's take a look at some highlights from 6 years at the venue.Matthias Fluckiger first started experimenting with his own dropper post at the 2015 World Champs when he couldn't find a post to fit his 27.2mm seatpost. He used an aluminum stanchion and carbon tube to make it then used strips of pre-preg carbon fiber for reinforcement. For more info on that post, check here By the time the 2016 World Champs rolled around he had a much more refined version that can be seen above.This JBG dropper out of Poland is another inverted design that we spotted just last year. Weighing just 315 grams with 60mm of travel, it's advertised as an XC specific dropper post and can be yours for a cool €750. The one we found in the pits used a Bontrager lever, but it looks like JBG have had their own produced since then.Unsurprisingly, Nino Schurter has won at Nove Mesto more than anyone else, with four World Cup victories and a World Championships title under his belt in the Czech Republic. We've had plenty of opportunities to check out his bikes each time, so here's a rundown of how his set up has evolved through the years:Kulhavy is known for his wild setups and his 2014 bike was no different. Check out his saddle angle and stem length!Jose Hermida was one of the last riders to still be running bar ends in XC racing and they've completely vanished now (although some riders do have thumb rests inboard from their grips). He was also one of only three riders to be running the RockShox RS1 inverted fork at Nove Mesto in 2014.Julien Absalon had both this BMC Team Elite hardtail and a Fourstroke full suss set up identically for him to A/B test on the Nove Mesto racecourse, which is just one of the perks of being reigning World Champion. He ended up racing on the full suss but we thought this hardtail was the cooler of the two bikes. BMC use two aluminum shafts and bushings to soften up the ride yet keep rigidity at the desired level.Catharine Pendrel's 100mm/27.5" full suss not only had electronic shifting thanks to Shimano Di2 but also electronically controlled suspension from Fox.There's not much clever to say about this one... just look at it! Protek use T800 carbon fiber with a 12k weave, which is what gives the frame such a distinctive look and it a low weight (1.7kg without shock).Much like Catharine Pendrel, Chloe Woodruff also had some electronically controlled suspension, although hers was a bit more sophisticated thanks to Fox's Live Valve. She won Live Valve its first-ever race in Nove Mesto, which becomes even more impressive when you consider she did it on a full suss, not a hardtail with a rock-solid fork.