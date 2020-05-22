The Best Tech From Nove Mesto XC World Cups

Unusual Dropper Posts

The 2015 version had 45mm of travel and weighed 230 grams The weight was upped to 380 grams on the updated version, but that's still significantly lighter than its competitors. Matthias went with an upside-down design to increase rigidity, sealing and lubrication. It was actuated with a standard Fox transfer remote.

JBG say that the Gravity Dropper style external routing allows mechanics to work on the post more easily.

The Evolution of Schurter's Bikes

2014

In 2013 and 2014, Schurter opted for a hardtail and won both years despite Nove Mesto being one of the more technical courses on the World Cup circuit. What is also unusual is that he was the only racer to be on 650b wheels amongst a sea of 29ers. Other things to note are the 240 gram, titanium Ritchey pedals, the 9 gram hexagonal Ritchey grips and the signature Dugast tubular tires that are glued to the rim.

2015

2015 saw Schurter switch to the previous generation Scott Spark full suss. This again was a 27.5" bike using those same tires made by Andre Dugast. At the time we said this bike tipped the scales at 19lbs, four pounds from the UCI's lower weight limit for road bikes.

2016

Nino rode the 2016 World Championships on the updated Spark that also allowed him also to move up to 29" wheels. The release of SRAM's Eagle drivetrain saw him make the step up from 11 to 12 gears and drop from a 40T to a 38T chainring.

2017

After his Olympics gold medal in 2016, Nino was rewarded with this custom painted bike. He also swapped out a few sponsors including RockShox for suspension, Maxxis for tires and Syncros for controls and contact points.

2018

Photo: Syncros

Nino was running the Syncros Fraser iC SL Special Edition one-piece bar and stem for the first time in competition in 2018 plus an updated prototype of the SRAM AXS (or as we were calling it then, Eagle eTap) shifter that looks pretty much like the finished production version to us now.

2019

We didn't get a bike check of Nino's bike in 2019, but if you look at the photos of him racing you can see some prototype Maxxis XC tyres

Bike Checks

Jaroslav Kulhavy's Specialized S-Works Epic - 2014

A Fox/Specialized Future Shock on Kuhlhavy's bike A tribute to Kulhavy's Specialized teammate Burry Stander who passed away in January the year before.

Jose Antonio Hermida's Merida Big Nine - 2014

Bar ends and GripShift... what year is it? Flexy rear stays will have been useful on the technical Nove Mesto course.

Julien Absalon's Team Elite 01 - 2015

Catharine Pendrel's Orbea Oiz - 2017

he Shimano Di2 battery is mounted externally on custom bottle cage mounts. The electronic compression adjustment from Fox was linked to the Shimano Di2 system and power supply.

Vlad Dascalu's Protek 29 FS - 2018

Chloe Woodruff's Pivot Mach 4 SL - 2019

Five green lights: Chloe's Fox Live Valve battery/processor unit is set to firm up as quickly as possible after an impact.

An accelerometer and input cable on the fork

Other Randoms

Colnago molded in a downtube dent for fork clearance on their lugged carbon frame.

Maybe taking some inspiration from enduro, here's a plug ready to go taped to the back of a seat tube.

Looks comfy...

For those of you who don't really like XC and have made it this far, well done. Here's a 170mm hardcore titanium hardtail from Kingdom as a reward. This bike was displayed outside the SRAM pits last year.

Some XC racers used glued tubular tyres instead of clinchers. Here is a rim being prepped for application in 2016.

Of course, our most important work in Nove Mesto was the Espresso Machine World Champs last year. Scott came out on top although a shot of grappa might have influenced the decision. The full event can be found here

