The Best Tech From Nove Mesto XC World Cups

May 22, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Everyone will be chasing gold here in the Czech Republic this week.

The XC race season was due to kick off this weekend at one of the all-time classic venues, Nove Mesto. The Czech course always attracts rowdy local supporters who come out in droves to make it an extra-special round for the racers, but its traditional position near the start of the season makes it interesting for bike tech dorks too. We've been attending races at Nove Mesto since 2014, and the speed at which the bikes have evolved since then has been staggering. Let's take a look at some highlights from 6 years at the venue.


Unusual Dropper Posts
Matthias Fl ckiger s new lightweight dropper post. Weighing in at 380 grams it sheds over 120 grams over its rivals. Matthias has been working on it for over a year now and continues to fine tune his design. The dropper is actuated by the new Fox Transfer remote operated from the left side of his handlebar.

Matthias Fluckiger first started experimenting with his own dropper post at the 2015 World Champs when he couldn't find a post to fit his 27.2mm seatpost. He used an aluminum stanchion and carbon tube to make it then used strips of pre-preg carbon fiber for reinforcement. For more info on that post, check here.

By the time the 2016 World Champs rolled around he had a much more refined version that can be seen above.

Matthias Flueckiger s home-designed and build dropper post. Weight 230 grams. 4 5 centimeter drop.
The 2015 version had 45mm of travel and weighed 230 grams
Working upside down Matt said this improves rigidity as well as improving sealing and lubrication.
The weight was upped to 380 grams on the updated version, but that's still significantly lighter than its competitors. Matthias went with an upside-down design to increase rigidity, sealing and lubrication. It was actuated with a standard Fox transfer remote.

Stumbled across this JBG dropper post straight out of Poland.

This JBG dropper out of Poland is another inverted design that we spotted just last year. Weighing just 315 grams with 60mm of travel, it's advertised as an XC specific dropper post and can be yours for a cool €750. The one we found in the pits used a Bontrager lever, but it looks like JBG have had their own produced since then.

Very interesting way to route the cable in.
JBG say that the Gravity Dropper style external routing allows mechanics to work on the post more easily.


The Evolution of Schurter's Bikes
Unsurprisingly, Nino Schurter has won at Nove Mesto more than anyone else, with four World Cup victories and a World Championships title under his belt in the Czech Republic. We've had plenty of opportunities to check out his bikes each time, so here's a rundown of how his set up has evolved through the years:

2014

Nino Schurter is back for race three and looking for a win. This is the steed he aims to take it on. He is the only elite to run 650b in a sea of 29 inch wheels which makes his Spark rather interesting.
In 2013 and 2014, Schurter opted for a hardtail and won both years despite Nove Mesto being one of the more technical courses on the World Cup circuit. What is also unusual is that he was the only racer to be on 650b wheels amongst a sea of 29ers. Other things to note are the 240 gram, titanium Ritchey pedals, the 9 gram hexagonal Ritchey grips and the signature Dugast tubular tires that are glued to the rim.

2015

Nino Schurter s Scott Spark
2015 saw Schurter switch to the previous generation Scott Spark full suss. This again was a 27.5" bike using those same tires made by Andre Dugast. At the time we said this bike tipped the scales at 19lbs, four pounds from the UCI's lower weight limit for road bikes.

2016

Images from 5 Cross-Country Speed Machines - XC World Championships article
Nino rode the 2016 World Championships on the updated Spark that also allowed him also to move up to 29" wheels. The release of SRAM's Eagle drivetrain saw him make the step up from 11 to 12 gears and drop from a 40T to a 38T chainring.

2017

Nino Schurter s custom Scott Spark Photos by Matthew DeLorme
After his Olympics gold medal in 2016, Nino was rewarded with this custom painted bike. He also swapped out a few sponsors including RockShox for suspension, Maxxis for tires and Syncros for controls and contact points.

2018

Photo: Syncros

Nino was running the Syncros Fraser iC SL Special Edition one-piece bar and stem for the first time in competition in 2018 plus an updated prototype of the SRAM AXS (or as we were calling it then, Eagle eTap) shifter that looks pretty much like the finished production version to us now.

2019

Nino pushed hard today but it wasn t enough when Mathieu decided to get a move on.
The back and forth between Schurter and MVDP was one for the books.
We didn't get a bike check of Nino's bike in 2019, but if you look at the photos of him racing you can see some prototype Maxxis XC tyres


Bike Checks
Jaroslav Kulhavy's Specialized S-Works Epic - 2014

Kulhavy s S-Works Epic. This bike is set-up pretty close to stock. Note the mega steep seat angle and low front end.

Kulhavy is known for his wild setups and his 2014 bike was no different. Check out his saddle angle and stem length!

FOX Specialized Future shock on Kuhlhavy s bike. For the most part the bike is stock with only a few minor adjustments.
A Fox/Specialized Future Shock on Kuhlhavy's bike
Custom levers on Kulhavy s Avid XX brakes in memory of Burry.
A tribute to Kulhavy's Specialized teammate Burry Stander who passed away in January the year before.

Jose Antonio Hermida's Merida Big Nine - 2014

Jose Antonio Hermida s Merida Big Nine race bike. With the addition of the RS1 Jose is running an aluminum wheel up front because Fulcrum doesn t have the carbon wheel ready for the RS1 just yet. Hermida says the aluminum wheel actually works well with the RS1 because it has the right amount of forgiveness to compliment the fork stiffness. Hermida is one of three riders running the RS1 in Nove Mesto the other two are TLD SRAM s Russell Finsterwald and Unior Trek s Tanya Zakelj.

Jose Hermida was one of the last riders to still be running bar ends in XC racing and they've completely vanished now (although some riders do have thumb rests inboard from their grips). He was also one of only three riders to be running the RockShox RS1 inverted fork at Nove Mesto in 2014.

Hermida is running XX grip shifts and Procraft bar ends. I m the only one still running bar ends he said no one understands it.
Bar ends and GripShift... what year is it?
Merida s Flex Stay technology designed to give the bike a bit of the supple suspension feel in the rough stuff.
Flexy rear stays will have been useful on the technical Nove Mesto course.

Julien Absalon's Team Elite 01 - 2015

BMC s Team Elite 01 gone softtail. Identical to the fully s setup Absalon will decide which bike to race on Saturday.

Julien Absalon had both this BMC Team Elite hardtail and a Fourstroke full suss set up identically for him to A/B test on the Nove Mesto racecourse, which is just one of the perks of being reigning World Champion. He ended up racing on the full suss but we thought this hardtail was the cooler of the two bikes. BMC use two aluminum shafts and bushings to soften up the ride yet keep rigidity at the desired level.

Its back. Softtails are popping up all over the place. BMC s incarnation utilises two aluminum shafts and bushings to soften up the ride yet keep rigidity at the desired level.

Catharine Pendrel's Orbea Oiz - 2017

Catharine Pendrel Bike Check Orbea

Catharine Pendrel's 100mm/27.5" full suss not only had electronic shifting thanks to Shimano Di2 but also electronically controlled suspension from Fox.

Custom battery mount
he Shimano Di2 battery is mounted externally on custom bottle cage mounts.
Catharine Pendrel Bike Check Orbea
The electronic compression adjustment from Fox was linked to the Shimano Di2 system and power supply.

Vlad Dascalu's Protek 29 FS - 2018

Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer

There's not much clever to say about this one... just look at it! Protek use T800 carbon fiber with a 12k weave, which is what gives the frame such a distinctive look and it a low weight (1.7kg without shock).

Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer

Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer
Vlad Descalu Junior WC racer

Chloe Woodruff's Pivot Mach 4 SL - 2019

Chloe Woodruff s new Pivot Mach 4 SL.

Much like Catharine Pendrel, Chloe Woodruff also had some electronically controlled suspension, although hers was a bit more sophisticated thanks to Fox's Live Valve. She won Live Valve its first-ever race in Nove Mesto, which becomes even more impressive when you consider she did it on a full suss, not a hardtail with a rock-solid fork.

Five green lights: Chloe's Fox Live Valve battery/processor unit is set to firm up as quickly as possible after an impact.

Live Valve fork sensor.
An accelerometer and input cable on the fork


Other Randoms
Colnago s dented tube.
Colnago molded in a downtube dent for fork clearance on their lugged carbon frame.

Nove Mesto WC XC race tech images
Maybe taking some inspiration from enduro, here's a plug ready to go taped to the back of a seat tube.

Lightweight remains key in crosscountry racing. Its a good thing races do not last hours like they used to.
Looks comfy...

Kingdom Vendetta X2 steel hardtail
For those of you who don't really like XC and have made it this far, well done. Here's a 170mm hardcore titanium hardtail from Kingdom as a reward. This bike was displayed outside the SRAM pits last year.

Gluing gluing gluing. Keeping Scott Odlo running means gluing the custom Dugast tires never ends. Luckily these are the stock for the games in Rio. It s good to be ahead of things.
Some XC racers used glued tubular tyres instead of clinchers. Here is a rim being prepped for application in 2016.

That bottle to the left saved our bacon and won Scott the day.
Of course, our most important work in Nove Mesto was the Espresso Machine World Champs last year. Scott came out on top although a shot of grappa might have influenced the decision. The full event can be found here.

Results are in Nine shots in a little under an hour for Matt and I. I m sure we ll sleep fine tonight.
The results
We did this for you so you didn t have to.
The result


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks XC Bikes


Must Read This Week
Video: Conflict Arises Between 17 Year Old UK Rider & Apparent "Trail Saboteurs"
46659 views
Review: TRP's New TR12 Shifter and Derailleur
46416 views
Millyard's Hyper Ride Shock Returns
45861 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
45030 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
44977 views
Interview: Trek's Travis Brown On Experimenting With 32" & 36" Wheels
43943 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
43804 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
42681 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 "She won Live Valve its first-ever race in Nove Mesto, which becomes even more impressive when you consider she did it on a full suss, not a hardtail with a rock-solid fork."

Why would it be a surprise to win on a full suspension bike in Nove Mesto? On these rougher trails almost all riders will be quicker on a full suss than on a hardtail.
  • 1 0
 She won the short track race.
  • 2 0
 Nino's bike gets hotter every year. But there's gotta be an end to the sexiness, right? A bike can't just get exponentially sexier every year... I guess we'll find out.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008539
Mobile Version of Website