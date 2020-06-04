Throwback: The Best Tech From the Fort William DH World Cups

2006

After breaking his duck at Fort William in 2005, Peaty returned in 2006 with this custom helmet that featured doodles of his Santa Cruz team at the pub.

2007

2007 was a World Champs year and that means custom bikes. Steve Peat's (left) featured a silhouette of the London skyline, while Rennie's featured Aussie gold and a boxing kangaroo.

It wouldn't be the World Champs without the Boxxer Worlds sideshow. We can't find any record of the winner, but that's not really the point in this fork servicing race that ends in a hectic chug off.

2010

Sam Hill took a case in practice in 2010 near the Deer Gate and this is what remained of his bike. The prescription was 2 new wheels and a fork lower swap too.

4 gears are all you need when your name's Jared Graves.

Steve Smith and Luke Strobel living the less glamorous side of World Cup racing - a broken plane, missed flights, sitting on the floor next to bike bags floor and lots of airport lounge booze.

The privateer pits are a large part of the atmosphere at Fort William. Here's Thomas Braithwaite enjoying the classic privateer delicacy, charred sausages on a portable BBQ.

2011

Roger Rinderknecht's 3 speed casette with a guard ring to keep his chain out of his spokes.

There are actually two pits at Fort William. The first is at the bottom of the hill, but there's also a marshal who sits at the deer gate with inner tubes and spares to help riders struck by a puncture to get to the bottom of the hill.

The mechanic's secret to a shiny lid.

2012

Sam raced in 2012 with a pink bike and kit to auction off for breast cancer research. It was a carbon Demo that hadn't yet been released to the public so we've no doubt it got expensive fast.

He was a hard man to miss on the hillside in his matching yellow and pink kit, and was accosted at every opportunity.

Speaking of signatures, here's a Jack Russell proudly bearing Danny Hart's squiggle.

Another victim of Aonach Mor, this time a pedal caught on one of the many protruding slabs of granite.

Alongside broken bikes, midges are the other constant at Fort William.

Covering up is pretty much the only way of evading them...

2013

The GT Fury got its grand unveiling under the Athertons in 2014.

Scott quietly debuted its 650B Gambler at the Leogang World Champs in 2012 and gave it a World Cup debut in Fort William.

Some more bike portraits taken at the top of the chairlift

Reg Branch, the mechanic for Jill Kintner and Bryn Atkinson tuning into "is the brake true? Or do I need to tweak it?"

Emmeline Ragot measuring up to get her cockpit length spot on.

Marcelo Gutierrez taking it a step further and setting up to the mm.

Beth Reid, Ben Reid's mum, established herself as the World Cup's seamstress for hire. What started as a bit of nip and tuck on Ben's jerseys to get them to fit a bit better blossomed into a bit of a cult following/craft business amongst the racers in the know. They hired her to customize the fit of jerseys, shorts, etc that frequently came from sponsors and were designed with a one size fits all mentality.

2014

Fort William 2014 was Greg Minnaar's 100th race on the World Cup circuit and got this custom helmet as a reward. His stats up to the century are totally mind-blowing - 61 podiums, 16 World Cup wins and 3 World Champ titles.

The Syndicate go full Bear Grylls in the fight against the midges

Smoking the midges out is another method that some racers try in the pits.

Wire snips, tire trimmers or nail clippers - Nigel Reeve showing off the ultimate multi-purpose tool.

The Jack Racing data logging equipment is still being refined and used by the Specialized team to this day.

This was the first time we saw a prototype Nobby Nic on the World Cup circuit.

2015

e13 were brave to debut new carbon rims at Fort Bill.

A custom pink Five Ten shoe for Tracey Hannah.

Some sharpie notes to make sure Stevie's shock doesn't get mixed up in the servicing truck.

Following Sam's lead, Tahnee also brought a pink bike up to the Scottish Highlands to raffle off for breast cancer.

Wheel building is a near-constant task in Fort William.

2015's race was such a washout that qualifying had to be postponed until the morning of race day. Radon found out about Scotland's famous weather the hard way.

Brendan Fairclough's custom helmet paid tribute to a toy tank he had as a kid and something a bit less SFW. We'll let you connect the dots.

2016

2016 was an emotional one, and the first World Cup since Stevie Smith's passing; riders came out in force with plenty of tributes to the great racer.

A tribute train was held on the first day of practice and the ghost run on race day left not a dry eye in the pits.

Steve Peat led the tributes after the memorial lap.

2016 was also Peaty's last ever World Cup and he was treated to a tartan painted bike and kit.

Pink bikes seem to be a theme up in the Highlands.

2017

A double lever system on this Fox coil lockout with the smaller one presumably being for releasing. The housing was freshly 3-D printed.

Jack Reading experimenting with lead weights behind the stem and at the bottom bracket to help calm down the forces and roughness from the track, keeping the ride planted.

Semi slicks are a regular sight at Fort William but you're always playing a risky game of chicken with the almost inevitable rain.

Nik Nesteroff's custom Union Jack Intense M16.

Some pretty bold predictions from the UCI.

2018

We took some time out to check out privateer bikes in 2018 including Josh Barth's Solid Strike and Frida Ronning's prototype Canfield

Monika Hrastnik had been pretty under the radar to this point but would pick up her first-ever World Cup podium just over a week after this was taken.

The chainstays in long setting and a shorter shock just about allowed Propain to squeeze in some 29er wheels into the Rage frame

We've seen plenty of custom toolkits from mechanics, but how about this? A carry-on bag that keeps all the important suspension bits safe in transit.

From seemingly out of nowhere, Pierron blasted to the win in 2018 on the Commencal Supreme.

The Frenchman was running a prototype stem and a 5mm reach adjust headset.

2019

Luca Shaw shifting his saddle to avoid a bottom-out buzz.

Tahnee Seagrave's cockpit gets dialled in with super-high precision.

World Cup mechanics can sometimes mix up their own secret sealant formulas to try and keep their rubber inflated.

A makeshift 8-speed cassette for Vergier.

Nigel Reeve cleaning the debris out of Mark Wallace's brake pads after qualifying.

These guards stop mechanics' oily hands from contaminating the grips.

There may be some World Cup mechanics that are secretly glad we're not heading back to race at Fort William this year. For those who bust a gut in the pit, it's a near-constant battle to keep bikes running on a track that doles out beatings on bikes for fun. With that being said, it's also one of the biggest showcases of the sport as tens of thousands of rabid fans pile in from around the UK to check out the latest gear and the racing that never fails to be thrilling.We've been heading to the Highlands for nearly 20 years and we've had plenty of opportunity to snoop around the pits in those years. Here's a look back on some of the best tech we've seen from our visits to Fort William.