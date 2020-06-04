Throwback: The Best Tech From the Fort William DH World Cups

There may be some World Cup mechanics that are secretly glad we're not heading back to race at Fort William this year. For those who bust a gut in the pit, it's a near-constant battle to keep bikes running on a track that doles out beatings on bikes for fun. With that being said, it's also one of the biggest showcases of the sport as tens of thousands of rabid fans pile in from around the UK to check out the latest gear and the racing that never fails to be thrilling.
We've been heading to the Highlands for nearly 20 years and we've had plenty of opportunity to snoop around the pits in those years. Here's a look back on some of the best tech we've seen from our visits to Fort William.2006
After breaking his duck at Fort William in 2005, Peaty returned in 2006 with this custom helmet that featured doodles of his Santa Cruz team at the pub.
2007
2007 was a World Champs year and that means custom bikes. Steve Peat's (left) featured a silhouette of the London skyline, while Rennie's featured Aussie gold and a boxing kangaroo.
2010
2011
2012
2013
Some more bike portraits taken at the top of the chairlift
2014
The Syndicate go full Bear Grylls in the fight against the midges
2015
2016
2016 was an emotional one, and the first World Cup since Stevie Smith's passing; riders came out in force with plenty of tributes to the great racer.
2017
Jack Reading experimenting with lead weights behind the stem and at the bottom bracket to help calm down the forces and roughness from the track, keeping the ride planted.
2018
We took some time out to check out privateer bikes in 2018 including Josh Barth's Solid Strike and Frida Ronning's prototype Canfield
The chainstays in long setting and a shorter shock just about allowed Propain to squeeze in some 29er wheels into the Rage frame
2019
