The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups

Rough, steep, long, and full of holes, Val di Sole is notoriously brutal on bikes and bodies. It's a place where mechanics show their true worth as they nurse bikes through a weekend while eking out every advantage they can. it's also a great testing ground for new kit and can show up a weakness in any prototype idea, so we tend to see plenty of testing going on here too. Put it all together and it's a great space for spotting tech. Here's the best we've seen since 2010.201020112012201320152016
Trickstuff and Hope making their riders' brakes look fresh
The Boxxer Worlds run alongside the World Champs and are the mechanics' chance to show that they're the fastest in the world. 2016's was one of the rowdiest in recent memory. Evan Warner's chugging skills saw him take it from Kev Joly on the line, a video of the final is below.201720182019
