The Best Tech From Val di Sole XC World Cups

2017

Jordan Sarrou's BH Lynx Race

SR Suntour's dual-remote locks out shock and fork with a single push

Eva Lechner's Orbea Alma

Shimano Di2 XTR electronic shifting, 11 x 46 cassette

Fox Step Cast fork with iCD electronic remote lockout

Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic

Ceramic Speed pulleys are said to reduce chain friction and improve shifting but if nothing else they add a further touch of bling to the rig. Off the shelf Ceramic Speed pulleys will put you back $379. To have custom ones? who knows.

2018

Nino Schurter's 60th Anniversary Edition Scott Spark

Syncros' one-piece, negative rise stem/handlebar combo. The handlebar measures 680mm wide with a 5mm drop, and the stem is 90mm, with a 25° drop.

The bike was running a Fox Nude shock but the stickers were removed to keep the sponsors happy

2019

Haley Smith's Norco Revolver

There's a 100mm-travel SID on the front of Haley's bike, as well as an ultra-light carbon cockpit from German brand Beast

Smith uses a Grip Shift lockout lever to firm up both ends of her bike at the same time

Superior's XC Prototype

The bike uses A single-pivot, linkage-driven suspension layout

FSA's K-Force Light cranks get a UD finish and weigh 535-grams

Components from FSA, Trickstuff, Crankbrothers, and DT Swiss make for a very eclectic spec sheet

Val di Sole offers a difficult challenge for the worlds best XC racers with some tough technical features and gruelling climbs it is a real test of every rider's ability. Since 2013 only two men have won with Nino Schurter winning every Val di Sole stop from 2013 to 2018. Although he was bested last year by Mathieu Van Der Poel. The Women's racing has been far more varied with no repeat winners in the same time frame. With this weekends World Cup stop in Val di Sole cancelled we took a look back at some of the finest XC race technology from the past seven years.