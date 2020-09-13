The Best Tech From Val di Sole XC World Cups

Val di Sole offers a difficult challenge for the worlds best XC racers with some tough technical features and gruelling climbs it is a real test of every rider's ability. Since 2013 only two men have won with Nino Schurter winning every Val di Sole stop from 2013 to 2018. Although he was bested last year by Mathieu Van Der Poel. The Women's racing has been far more varied with no repeat winners in the same time frame. With this weekends World Cup stop in Val di Sole cancelled we took a look back at some of the finest XC race technology from the past seven years.2017
SR Suntour's dual-remote locks out shock and fork with a single push
Shimano Di2 XTR electronic shifting, 11 x 46 cassette
2018
2019
There's a 100mm-travel SID on the front of Haley's bike, as well as an ultra-light carbon cockpit from German brand Beast
Smith uses a Grip Shift lockout lever to firm up both ends of her bike at the same time
Components from FSA, Trickstuff, Crankbrothers, and DT Swiss make for a very eclectic spec sheet
