The Best Tech From Vallnord DH World Cups

Jun 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Stefan Garlicki getting angry in the gravel filled holes of the open section.

Vallnord is a brute of a track with a flat out top section giving way to an extended cascade of steep chutes from the halfway point down to the finish. It's easily the most consistently steep track on the circuit and one of the most feared as a result. To combat the difficulty of the course, we often see new set ups and equipment brought specially to Andorra to give racers every advantage possible. We've been covering that tech at this race since it returned to the calendar in 2013 and here is some of the best we've spotted:

2013

Aaron Gwin s Andorra bike.
Aaron Gwin turned up to Andorra with a prototype Specialized Demo in 2013 after uncharacteristically not winning for two whole races after joining Specialized. He went from a large Demo back to a medium, but Specialized set him up with a prototype rear end that added 19mm, bringing the chainstay length up to 440mm, almost identical to the Session he'd ridden to great success the past two seasons.

Gwin s Demo
The longer stays also boosted the travel of Gwin's Demo up to 215mm so the spring rate and damping also had to be slightly tweaked.

Wheel size haters take note proof that the 650b or 27.5 wheel change--whatever you want to call it--is coming sooner rather than later. The fork on the left is for Patrick Thome s Scott Gambler 650b--a fork that was notably not on that bike back at Val di Sole or Fort William spikes were definitely NOT an option for Thome on those tracks as clearance was very very snug . Both forks are suspended from the work order rack in the Fox Racing Shox pits by their thru axles with the difference in the fork lowers length clearly visible.
2013 saw the onset of 650b wheels in downhill racing and the black Fox 40 on the left was the first time we saw a fork to match. At Val di Sole and Fort William previously, riders had been running the 26" version (white fork on the right), which left a very snug fit and no room for the spikes riders were opting to run in Vallnord.

Ferrari bike check. Keep an eye out for this 400HP gun coming to a ripping DH course near you....
Spotted in one of the local shops, no doubt with a price to make you weep.

Who knew that Colin had the gift Here we see the PB photog extraordinaire ushering the wild beats to safety after they contemplated airing the first gap having gotten snared between the race tape. So THAT explains the ridiculous title... Aha.
The mane man Colin Meagher giving the local wildlife a helping hand off the course during trackwalk. The best equine pun in the comments gets a gold star.

Mark Fitzsimmons putting the mechanic s favorite tool--a hammer any kind of hammer--to work in the Fox Racing Shox pits after the day s practice.
Mark Fitzsimmons relishing the chance to use any mechanic's favourite tool.

What you re looking at is Santa Cruz s new Steering Technologies Dampener --or STD for short and the acronym is intentional ... Basically as Doug Hatfield put it two bits of metal we machined ourselves to offer 8 millimeters of fore aft adjustment. We use a Chris King Preloader to make the entire thing act as a steering dampener while at the same time offering the cockpit adjustment. Don t go running off to Santa Cruz s website to buy one--these are strictly machine shop one-offs made to order.
The Syndicate turned up with a steering damper, or as they called it a Steering Technologies Dampener, we'll leave you to work out why. Doug Hatfield explained it was "two bits of metal we machined ourselves to offer 8 millimeters of fore/aft adjustment. We use a Chris King Preloader to make the entire thing act as a steering dampener, while at the same time offering the cockpit adjustment."

Marsh Guards they re not just for keeping mud out of your eyes and off your fork seals George Brannigan s awaiting a custom built knee brace from a new sponsor and discoverd that zap strapping a Marsh Guard to the ensemble works wonders for adding that extra bit of coverage.
George Brannigan was still waiting for a custom built knee brace but discovered a Marsh Guard did a pretty good job at improving the one he already had.

Fresh rotors with some quickly heated up marks. The steep track is full speed with 50 of brake on 100 of the time.
There aren't many places in the second half of the Vallnord track where you're not full pull on the brake levers. Rotors get very hot, very fast.

Heckling materials check. Triple air horns attached to a pump.. TLD grips included.
Mechanics aren't the only ones who innovate at World Cups, check out this triple air horn heckling implement, complete with a TLD grip.

Zarja Cernilogar does her utmost not to clash on track. Representing the Slovenian contingent she wrenches for herself and bagged another top ten this afternoon after two out of two in Scotland and Italy.
Zarja Cernilogar was enjoying her best ever season as a privateer coming into Vallnord in 2013 with two top tens at the opening two rounds. She passed away in a non-bike related accident in 2016. RIP.

2015

Danny Hart
2015 was a World Champs year and that meant custom kit for the racers. Danny Hart's helmet design was dreamt up by a Pinkbike user for a competition and then made a reality by Bell.

Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015
Aaron Gwin's Demo got his traditional Stars and Stripes World Champs livery.

Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015
Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015

Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015
While Troy Brosnan's got Aussie gold and green

Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015
Gwin amp Brosnan World Champs bikes 2015

Greg teaching Marshy how to put together his hot new V10 ride in Simba yellow ...think Lion King.
A Simba yellow, Lion King themed ride for the GOAT.

Neko s Team America Gambler.
Neko Mulally's Gambler also got a US themed paint job.

World Champs 2015 Carbon Mondraker Summum.
More Union Jacks than you can shake a stick at on Hart's ride.

Vallnord 2015
Vallnord 2015

Connor s Aluminium Operator.
Connor Fearon's custom Operator.

Lapierre World s Bikes Photo by Dave Trumpore
Polished to a mirror finish over six weeks by Loic's mechanic Jack, this custom Lapierre was one hell of a surprise for the future World Champ on the first morning of practice.

Mark Maurissen was so happy with Martin Maes paint job he broke into the Belgium national anthem.
Martin Maes the Maes-Dog is here and ready to lock horns with all the regular downhill juniors gunning for the rainbow stripes.
Patriotic parts for Martin Maes

...and Her Majesty. Tomorrow it s on.
It's not just bikes that get those custom touches.

Bergamont
Casey Brown may not have had anything custom painted but this Bergamont prototype was totally fresh for the race. It was a 26" wheeled bike while the rest of the team were on 27.5" Straitlines and was a big departure in design too, with a single pivot swing arm and a compact linkage tucked up under the seat tube.

2016

Dave Garland was happy to report they ve got the suspension dialled to the point where they ve gotten away with running what is basically an XC rim on the Giant bikes this season.
Dave Garland was so confident in the Giant suspension set up his racers were running "basically an XC rim."

Loic has a new helmet and we are not sure if it is a reference to the crashes and bad luck he s had this season or not. What s your guess
Live without warning. Bruni's custom lid for 2016.

Just a few spacers being added to a lot of cockpits to deal with the steepness of the track here in Andorra.
Big stacks are the name of the game for Andorra as riders go for higher front ends and softer shocks to help them through the chunder.

last Orders - Santa Cruz V10 C
There was only one bike to talk about in 2016 as Steve Peat said his final farewell to the World Cup circuit. What a bike to send him off with though!

last Orders - Santa Cruz V10 C
Peaty's final season was full of custom bikes including Fort William's tartan number and the cow themed ride from Lenzerheide.

last Orders - Santa Cruz V10 C
Not a shabby palmares

last Orders - Santa Cruz V10 C
One of many RAF roundels on this bike for the best of British.

2017

The brake mount aboard the Commencal s is rather meaty.
As the years go by, the brake mounts have only got bigger at Vallnord. From 200/203mm we've grown to 220/223mm and in 2019 we even saw 246mm rotors.

A fresh colourway for Finn Iles this weekend he ll certainly stand out.
Hot pink for Finn Iles in 2017. He was still racing as a junior in 2017 but his race time would have seen him finish 7th in Elites at this race.

2018

The Pivot boys are wanting in on the data acquisition games and have perhaps the most sophisticated system we have seen to date... Engineered by none other than Eddie Masters himself. More details coming soon.
The Pivot boys taking data acquisition to the next level with this Eddie Masters designed system.

Vallnord Pit Walk
An EXT Arma shock used by the AB Devinci team.

Clear grip tape on Recce Wilson s shifter.
The grip tape is a classic touch on a downhill racer's bike but we also noticed that Reece Wilson was running Rev suspension grips for the Vallnord steeps.

Yet another bike with an idler system. SCOTT s prototype is the latest to join the club.
Vallnord Pit Walk
A rough and ready idler on the protoype Gambler.

The Norco Factory Racing riders have two linkages at their disposal a harder and softer tune.
Vallnord Pit Walk
The Norco Factory Team were testing out a couple of linkages in Vallnord, one harder and one softer tune.

2019

Straight and true with John Hall on the tools.
John Hall ensuring Gwin will be shooting straight on race day.

John Hall tighten s Gwin s new 4th of July ODIs.
Gwin also got some new grips to celebrate the July 4th race day.

Fire... that s hot right now.
Finn Iles channeling Guy Fieri with this custom Demo.

Finn Iles s flaming Demo.
So. Fire.

Custom brake levels found on Finn Iles s Maguras. They re shorter and have a more aggressive hook.
He also got a pair of custom brake levers which are shorter with a more aggressive hook.

Canyon had some new paint jobs, a pretty big departure from their usual black, white and yellow.

Brosnan s dialled purple anodized cockpit.
Brosnan's totally dialled, purple anodized cockpit is the stuff dreams are made of.

Baptiste Pierron's humongous 246mm rotor from Galfer.

Saracen have turned up to Andorra with a rather wild addition to their frame
They re on the hunt for less brake jack which will probably prove useful on the steep and rough slopes of Andorra
If there's any track you don't want brake jack, it's Vallnord. Saracen's wild floating brake bar was unveiled in Andorra last year.

Greg Minnaar V10
Despite having one of the longest bikes on the circuit already, Minnaar wanted to go even bigger and was using these 17mm dropouts to get him more centered on his frame. Reading between the lines, he could have gone further but 17mm was as long as he could go without risking failure.


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I miss World DH...uuffff...
  • 1 0
 Colin's proof that there's no need for such a long face at vallnord.

Post a Comment



