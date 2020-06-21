The Best Tech From Vallnord XC World Cups

2015

Manuel Fumic's Cannondale F-Si Team

Fumic's Cannondale features a custom CNC-machined aluminum upper chain guide.

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark

Jolanda Neff's Stockli

Jolanda's World Champs bike used pencil-thin seatstays and even included a Di2 front mech.

2016

Catharine Pendrel's Olympic Orbea Alma

DT Swiss celebrated Scott's Nino Schurter's gold medal in the men's Olympic XCO and Scott's Jenny Rissveds' Gold in the U23 XCO with some special graphics.

Maja Włoszczowska's Kross Hardtail

Julien Absalon's BMC Fourstroke

A slammed 90mm stem and special polished Fox 32 lowers.

Emily Batty's Trek Top Fuel

Emily pushes her saddle to the limit.

Electric suspension and shifting for Emily.

Nino Schurter's Scott Spark 900

A pretty severe negative rise stem for Nino.

2017

Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic featuring a slammed 60mm stem and a dropper post, although there isn't really much of a drop.

Raphael Auclair Pivot Mach 429SL featured a whole host of electronics with Fox's iRD electronic lockout and Shimano XTR Di2.

Axxios claims that the AXS Sensors on Mathias' bike reduces vibrations by 26-per cent.

Lightweight grips and a custom BMC carbon chainguard for Reto Indergand.

2018

Orbea showed off their new Oiz XC bike at the 2018 round of the XC World Cup in Andorra.

2019

Same Gale's Specialized Epic features BRAIN suspension system front and rear.

Kate Courtney's Scott Contessa Spark RC

Rockshox AXS Reverb dropper and Syncros' integrated bar and stem.

Vallnord first appeared on the XC World Cup circuit in 2013 and since 2015 the high altitude lung buster has been a staple of the racing season with it appearing every year to test the riders' ability to perform in the toughest conditions. With the World Cup cancelled in Andorra this weekend we have looked back at some of the more interesting pieces of tech we spotted at previous rounds.