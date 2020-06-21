The Best Tech From Vallnord XC World Cups

Jun 21, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Nino gave it his all today nut today it just wasn t enough.

Vallnord first appeared on the XC World Cup circuit in 2013 and since 2015 the high altitude lung buster has been a staple of the racing season with it appearing every year to test the riders' ability to perform in the toughest conditions. With the World Cup cancelled in Andorra this weekend we have looked back at some of the more interesting pieces of tech we spotted at previous rounds.

2015

from the pits 2015 World Champs
Manuel Fumic's Cannondale F-Si Team

from the pits 2015 World Champs
Fumic's Cannondale features a custom CNC-machined aluminum upper chain guide.

Nino Schurter.
Nino Schurter's Scott Spark

Jolanda Neff s St ckli. Neff opted for her hardtail on the course today.
Jolanda Neff's Stockli

from the pits 2015 World Champs
from the pits 2015 World Champs
Jolanda's World Champs bike used pencil-thin seatstays and even included a Di2 front mech.


2016

More Tech from the Pits- Vallnord XC World Cup 2016
Catharine Pendrel's Olympic Orbea Alma

More Tech from the Pits- Vallnord XC World Cup 2016
More Tech from the Pits- Vallnord XC World Cup 2016
DT Swiss celebrated Scott's Nino Schurter's gold medal in the men's Olympic XCO and Scott's Jenny Rissveds' Gold in the U23 XCO with some special graphics.

More Tech from the Pits- Vallnord XC World Cup 2016
Maja Włoszczowska's Kross Hardtail

More Tech from the Pits- Vallnord XC World Cup 2016
More Tech from the Pits- Vallnord XC World Cup 2016

Julien Absalon s BMC Fourstroke - Vallnord XC World Cup 2016
Julien Absalon's BMC Fourstroke

Julien Absalon s BMC Fourstroke - Vallnord XC World Cup 2016
Julien Absalon s BMC Fourstroke - Vallnord XC World Cup 2016
A slammed 90mm stem and special polished Fox 32 lowers.

Emily Batty s Trek Top Fuel
Emily Batty's Trek Top Fuel

Emily Batty s Trek Top Fuel
Emily pushes her saddle to the limit.

Emily Batty s Trek Top Fuel
Emily Batty s Trek Top Fuel
Electric suspension and shifting for Emily.

Nino Schurter Scott Spark 900
Nino Schurter's Scott Spark 900

Nino Schurter Scott Spark 900
A pretty severe negative rise stem for Nino.


2017

Kate Courtney s Specialized Epic.

Vallnord XC World Cup 2017
Vallnord XC World Cup 2017
Kate Courtney's Specialized Epic featuring a slammed 60mm stem and a dropper post, although there isn't really much of a drop.

Raphael Auclair s Pivot Mach 429SL. Enve M60 rims with DT Swiss 240S hubs Shimano XTR Di2 shifting a Rotor REX-1 crank with noQ non-oval ring and Enve stem bar and seatpost.
Raphael Auclair Pivot Mach 429SL featured a whole host of electronics with Fox's iRD electronic lockout and Shimano XTR Di2.

Axxios vibration reduction.

Axxios technology is said to provide vibration reduction by placing small metal plates on strategic places on the bike and parts. On the bike of Mathias Fl ckiger this resulted in 26 reduction data as given bij Axxios .
Vallnord XC World Cup 2017
Axxios claims that the AXS Sensors on Mathias' bike reduces vibrations by 26-per cent.

Shimano XTR M9000 brakes with organic pads.
Reto runs a single chainring Shimano XTR Di2 setup with a proprietary BMC carbon chainguard. The chainrings are of a newer type as the ones the team rode last year.
Lightweight grips and a custom BMC carbon chainguard for Reto Indergand.


2018

Orbea showed off their new Oiz XC bike at the 2018 round of the XC World Cup in Andorra.



2019


Same Gale's Specialized Epic features BRAIN suspension system front and rear.

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Kate Courtney's Scott Contessa Spark RC

Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Kate Courtney Scott Spark
Rockshox AXS Reverb dropper and Syncros' integrated bar and stem.



