The Best Tech from Whistler EWS Rounds

The streak is finally broken. Whistler has featured in every Enduro World Series since its inception in 2013, but due to COVID restrictions we won't be enjoying another edition of Crankzilla this year. The Crankworx crew have been doing a great job bringing us loads of racing from around BC in the Summer Series but there's no substitute for one of enduro's most prestigious races.
To remind us of the past 7 years of intense action from Whistler, here's a look back at some of the best tech we've spotted from the Top of the World all the way down to the event village.20132014
2014 saw both Martin Maes and ACC's hopes of victory dashed by mechanicals on the final stage.20152016
What can you say to Anne Caroline Chausson other than "Chapeau"? She's an undefeatable legend of the sport both on and off the track in a career that spanned nearly 30 years. A little over a year before this photo was taken, ACC received a diagnosis of ovarian cancer. She endured seven months of gruelling chemotherapy and surgery, but was declared cancer free in February 2016. After that diagnosis, the 12x DH champion had one goal in mind - race an enduro again.
Six months later she did just that in Whistler and this was the bike she did it with. It was to be ACC's final sendoff as she waved farewell to the discipline that reignited her career with one last race. Unfortunately, her cancer returned, but we were given the good news again at the start of 2019 that she had beaten it for a second time. ACC is still riding
but we understand has no plans to return to racing in future.2017
There isn't much to pick from between Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin's set ups apart from an air vs coil preference20182019
1 Comment
Post a Comment