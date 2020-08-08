The Best Tech from Whistler EWS Rounds

2013

Jerome Clementz's Cannondale Jekyll complete with a 120mm Reverb that we considered long back in 2013.

There were plenty of prototype bits on the bike as companies rushed to bring out new products for the emerging enduro discipline.

World Trials Champion Kenny Belaey raced his first and only EWS in 2013 before going back to riding tightropes over ravines

2014

Just in case you forgot where Whistler was.

Most years Whistler is bathed in baking sunshine but that doesn't stop the riders from fully kitting up in protection for its brutal and unforgiving stages.

Mr Team Robot, Charlie Sponsel, on a Felt Compulsion.

2014 saw both Martin Maes and ACC's hopes of victory dashed by mechanicals on the final stage.

Some serious refreshment for Nico Lau.

2015

The GLC, home to only the most serious of athletes.

Cut spikes are normally an indication of a good time.

GT Mechanic Mark Maurissen finally got his favorite "energy drink" as a sponsor

Backpacks were definitely still a thing even just 5 years ago in enduro, but Fabien Barel's didn't hamper him from dodging between the trees.

The hectic tech zone sat at the end of stage 4 in 2015. Swapping tires and fitting larger chainrings was the priority to give riders an advantage on the final stage that took in No Joke, Freight Train, Too Tight and Angry Pirate.

Marco Osborne self-spanners and here he is swapping out a 34t chainring for a 36.

Here's what you don't often see in race coverage. Nico Lau flatted on stage four and Cube mechanic Jan was fighting to get his bike turned around for stage five. Larry from Canyon and Paddy from Specialized didn't think twice about pitching in to help get things back up and running.

Nico on the pressure gauge checking the tire was holding.

2016

Social distancing before it was cool.

After punctures on stage 1 and 2 Cecile Ravanel apparently had to beat her wheel back into shape with a rock to nurse it back to the tech area.

When you have too many watts for your pants.

Rene Wildhaber was running the LitPro GPS tracker that we normally see on moto racers such as Ryan Dungey and Ken Roczen. The unit can be used to track multiple runs and then allow riders to see where they may be losing time or even help them select lines. Rene used it to help him pick between wheelsizes and ended up going for the 29er Slash.

Runs can be watched against each other in real time on an iPad when the data has been collected.

Pros will go to the ends of the earth to silence their bikes and this mastic tape inside the chainguide on Curtis Keene's bike is a great example of that.

At 5'3", it took a few years of development before a 29er could be found that fit her properly, but at Whistler in 2016 Casey Brown got this 15.5" Slash to try out. Talk about a trial by fire!

2017

There isn't much to pick from between Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin's set ups apart from an air vs coil preference

A Reverb remote and shock lock out, probably two controls you wouldn't want to get mixed up at the wrong moment.

Mckay Vezina running a length of rubber tubing has been installed over the rear portion of the derailleur housing to help protect it from rocks and debris.

A nod to a fellow racer who gave his all on Marco Osbourne's Cannondale Jekyll.

2018

We unusually got a rain shower on the Saturday afternoon in Whistler 2018, here are some contrasting squid set ups for that eventuality.

A pre-loaded tire plug tool is tucked into the crank arm spindle, where it's held in place by a bit of moto foam on Keegan's Devinci Spartan.

The Kiwi also runs super-flat levers.

When the racer's day ends, the mechanic's begins.

2019

We sometimes wonder if these paint jobs are designed to obscure details or attract attention. Either way, Specialized's new Enduro broke cover at Whistler last year.

Yoann Barelli runs his crutches super stiff with a lot of rebound.

Jesse Melamed trying to nurse a busted hand through the day as best as possible.