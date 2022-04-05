Behind the Cover of the Beta Spring ’22 Issue

How can things change so much and yet remain the same? The question of permanence is something that is imbued into the trails and the mountain biking community in North Vancouver. Every day, newer and more aggressive trails are built over the mossy remains of once-famous artifacts. Or old trails are rerouted to find faster lines. But the dark, brooding nature of the Shore remains.



Carried forward by improvements in bike technology and inspired by history, riders like Steve Vanderhoek—who grew up riding the North Shore’s rough and tumble trails—are now speeding in a new age of mountain biking. While I document these riders, I’m often reminded that the defining features of the trails may change, but they’re still just as challenging as they’ve ever been. As if to underscore that sentiment, tattooed onto the digits of Steve’s right hand are the lucky charms he carries with him while riding every white-knuckle chute and monstrous rock feature that he’s punched into the landscape. To him, these simple lines of ink are personal reminders of his passion for mountain biking. And for us, at this ever-changing intersection, they serve to remind that the North Shore is forever the Shore. Shrouded in mist, the trails continue to leave a permanent mark on those that ride these mountains. — Dave Smith, Photographer