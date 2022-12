THE BIKE THAT SAVED CHRISTMAS

Follow us for more!

All of us here know bikes are the answer to almost everything in life, but Santa discovers that for himself when he runs into some sleigh trouble on Christmas eve.Thanks for watching and for your continued support! It's always a treat combining our love for bikes, stop-motion, and LEGO together, and look forward to continuing to do so!Merry Christmas from your friends at Oxburger Studios!