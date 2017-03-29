The Bikes of DarkFest

Ahead of the release of the DarkFest highlights edit tomorrow, we thought the timing was right to give you up close and personal looks at the machines that make going big possible.
Sam Reynolds' Polygon DH9
|Black is beautiful! When Polygon told me they were making a black bike for 2017 I begged for the first one of course. Building it up with the all black SR Suntour RUX fork, Spank Vibrocore bars, and E13 wheels and cranks just looks awesome. I'm the only guy riding 27.5" wheels, I prefer it because I'm pretty tall, so throwing it around isn't an issue, but I think they feel better for big whips and slicing through the air. I'm testing out the new prototype Kenda semi-slicks too, they were so good for carrying speed. So good that everyone else followed and cut their tires down for speed too.— Sam Reynolds
Kurt Sorge's Polygon DH9
Kurt's bike is similar to Sam's, but with 26-inch wheels and Rampage champion gold graphics all round
Adolf Silva's YT Tues
Special tuned Honey suspension and Spank Vibrocore bars for those heavy hits.
Andreu Lacondeguy's YT Tues
Note the lack of front brake - if you don't need it, why have it?
Ethan Nell
Bumblebee YT Tues built up with Spank parts all round
Cam Zink
The man himself aboard a YT Tues with a special Rampage paint job
Clemens Kaudela's Merida Freeride
Only one of two guys running less than 200mm of travel, the C-Dog was sending it on his all black 180mm freeride bike.
Nico Vink's Scott Gambler
Again some signature black paint (seems to be a theme) and suspension so hard I could barely move it; this thing is made to go big
Kyle Jameson's Scott Voltage FR
The other 180mm travel beast, KJ's steeze machine!
Aggy's Kona Operator
All carbon beast; it was good to see this thing back in action after Graham Agassiz's huge slam at Rampage.
Keep your eyes peeled, the edit drops tomorrow!
