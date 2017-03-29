The Bikes of DarkFest

Black is beautiful! When Polygon told me they were making a black bike for 2017 I begged for the first one of course. Building it up with the all black SR Suntour RUX fork, Spank Vibrocore bars, and E13 wheels and cranks just looks awesome. I'm the only guy riding 27.5" wheels, I prefer it because I'm pretty tall, so throwing it around isn't an issue, but I think they feel better for big whips and slicing through the air. I'm testing out the new prototype Kenda semi-slicks too, they were so good for carrying speed. So good that everyone else followed and cut their tires down for speed too. — Sam Reynolds