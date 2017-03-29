USER GENERATED

The Bikes of DarkFest

Mar 29, 2017
by Pure Darkness  
Ahead of the release of the DarkFest highlights edit tomorrow, we thought the timing was right to give you up close and personal looks at the machines that make going big possible.

Sam Reynolds' Polygon DH9
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer

bigquotesBlack is beautiful! When Polygon told me they were making a black bike for 2017 I begged for the first one of course. Building it up with the all black SR Suntour RUX fork, Spank Vibrocore bars, and E13 wheels and cranks just looks awesome. I'm the only guy riding 27.5" wheels, I prefer it because I'm pretty tall, so throwing it around isn't an issue, but I think they feel better for big whips and slicing through the air. I'm testing out the new prototype Kenda semi-slicks too, they were so good for carrying speed. So good that everyone else followed and cut their tires down for speed too. Sam Reynolds


Kurt Sorge's Polygon DH9
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Kurt's bike is similar to Sam's, but with 26-inch wheels and Rampage champion gold graphics all round


Adolf Silva's YT Tues
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Special tuned Honey suspension and Spank Vibrocore bars for those heavy hits.


Andreu Lacondeguy's YT Tues
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Note the lack of front brake - if you don't need it, why have it?


Ethan Nell
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Bumblebee YT Tues built up with Spank parts all round


Cam Zink
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
The man himself aboard a YT Tues with a special Rampage paint job


Clemens Kaudela's Merida Freeride
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Only one of two guys running less than 200mm of travel, the C-Dog was sending it on his all black 180mm freeride bike.


Nico Vink's Scott Gambler
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
Again some signature black paint (seems to be a theme) and suspension so hard I could barely move it; this thing is made to go big


Kyle Jameson's Scott Voltage FR
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
The other 180mm travel beast, KJ's steeze machine!



Aggy's Kona Operator
Bikes of DarkFEST Eric Palmer
All carbon beast; it was good to see this thing back in action after Graham Agassiz's huge slam at Rampage.




Keep your eyes peeled, the edit drops tomorrow!

22 Comments

  • + 22
 Thank you for making FEST SERIES! Mountain biking need's this BIG AIR Badassness. DVD for each FEST event sold as a collection at the end of the year please! Take my money!
  • + 9
 what is a DVD? is that from the olden times?
  • + 16
 Cam Zink may have dropped some building-sized cliffs, and Andreu may have backflipped 70ft jumps, but the biggest balls award goes to the dude riding a f*cking Merida bike.
  • + 1
 Aren't they made in the Taiwanese factories that make other big name brands?The sort of in house brand if you like
  • + 1
 @jase111171: More than that, they have their own factories. In fact, they probably make bikes for a bunch of other brands (they own 49% of Specialized, I wouldn't be surprised if they made some of their bikes).
They actually have a pretty impressive record in road cycling, but their MTB's are just fugly and quite supermarket-y.
A joke is like a frog...
  • + 1
 @fabdemaere: yeh,just read they make bikes for Specialized.A couple of reviews I've read say they're a pretty poor ride though
  • + 1
 @jase111171: I'm sure i recall something about them being owned by Specialized.
  • + 7
 You mean "The YT bikes of DarkFest....plus some others."
  • + 3
 Gambler and a Voltage...wonder if it's just the "whip-able" nature of the Voltage?
  • + 1
 Just when I thought Andreu couldnt be any more insane, he goes and pulls off his front brake...now I have seen it all- Actually, show me the highlights!!
  • + 1
 I can't fathom riding without a front brake....use it or not, it just feels weird to not have one at all.
  • + 1
 omg this article is epic, but where are the darkfest highlights?

Aggy's bike is totally dope btw!!
  • + 2
 Love these edits. Modern day gladiator's!
  • + 1
 So awesome, I think the Kona looks the coolest
  • + 1
 Whats up with so many of these guys not running chain guides?
  • + 1
 Isn't it unlawful to name your child Adolf?
  • + 1
 Is YT making 26" Tues for their team still?
  • + 1
 Brakes are overrated, all they really do is slow you down
  • + 2
 Aggy is not human.
  • + 2
 Whatever the hell he is, I'm just glad he is back on a bike again.
  • + 1
 Yt party up in there! Yeah boi!
  • + 1
 Nico's on Ohlins????

Post a Comment



