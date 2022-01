Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo

The 1.5 crown Intend Bandit fork is just one of many interesting parts on Cornelius' bike.





Seeing aluminium rims on such a build almost comes as a surprise, but Cornelius says that he does destroy a rim from time to time and therefore, aluminium is the way to go for him. The weight of the wheelset is not bad nevertheless, as he went for DT Swiss 180 hubs.

Cornelius Kapfinger's Last Tarvo was one of the most interesting bikes at last year's Eurobike show . Covered in some fresh dust from the race he competed in just a few days before the show started, it made for a nice surprise for everybody who found their way to the Trickstuff & Intend stand. Of course the bike is decked out with all the latest Intend BC parts, but Cornelius really wanted to build a dream bike and didn't hold himself back when it came to picking all the other parts. Cornelius wanted to get as many locally made parts as possible for this build and there really are not more than a handful of parts which are not made in Germany.The bike is built around the Last Tarvo Enduro frame, which is among the lightest Enduro frames in the world. While the frame has 160 mm rear travel, it comes in at just 2.08 kg (including hardware). It has a full category 5 (DH/bike park) certification and certainly punches above its weight.Suspension duties are managed by his own 1.5 crown upside-down Bandit fork and Hover rear shock. Cornelius runs 95 psi (6.55 bar) in the fork and uses the medium token setting. In the rear he usually runs 330 psi (22.75 bar). In the fork, Cornelius uses Motorex Supergliss 68k oil with RSP low friction additive and some teflon powder to reduce friction under heavy loads. Furthermore, his stanchions got an extra polish.Seeing aluminium rims on such a build almost comes as a surprise, but Cornelius says that he does destroy a rim from time to time and therefore, aluminium is the way to go for him. The weight of the wheelset is not bad nevertheless, as he went for DT Swiss 180 hubs. Cornelius Kapfinger, founder of Intend BC

Age: 35

Based in: Freiburg (Germany)

Height: 183 cm

Weight: 87 kg

Instagram: @intend_bc

In addition to the down tube storage, Cornelius uses a Wolf Tooth tool bag to carry all essentials.

Whether a 1.5 crown fork should be compatible with direct mount stems or not is up for debate, but the current generation of Bandit forks only works with regular stems.



Last Tarvo Details

Frame: Last Tarvo

Shock: Intend Hover (160mm travel)

Fork: Intend Bandit (170mm travel)

Wheels: DT Swiss 180 hubs and EX471 29" rims

Tires: Onza Porcupine RC (1.3 bar / 18.9 psi front & 1.4 bar / 20.3 psi rear)

Drivetrain: Ingrid derailleur and cassette / Intend Rocksteady Magic crank / Sram XX1 shifter / SB ONE P1FR pedals

Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola HD / Intend Aero rotors

Cockpit: Intend Grace EN Stem / Bike Ahead Composites The Riser low (E-Version) / DMR Deathgrip

Seatpost: Vecnum Nivo

Saddle: SQlab 611

Tool bag: Wolf Tooth Components

Weight: 13,4 kg / 29.5 lbs including pedals (tubeless)

Website: https://www.last-bikes.com/

This bike is a dream come true. I wanted to build a light and perfectly engineered Enduro which is as much locally made as possible. I picked parts which are not made in huge factories, but by people who I know by name. At just 13,4 kg, the Last Tarvo accelerates like no other in this category and at the same time, it's a very capable descender. — Cornelius Kapfinger

The new Ingrid derailleur has definitely seen more than a few rocks in its short life and is still going strong. The Intend Rocksteady Magic crank has 47 Points of Engagement and lets you shift without pedalling.

DT Swiss 180 hubs make sure the wheels are light and running smoothly. The ard anodised brake levers go really well with all the other hard anodised parts on this bike.

Intend Aero rotors have hundreds of small holes to increase the braking surface and improve heat dissipation. The front brake caliper comes with an interesting detail.

By changing the rocker, you can transform your Tarvo into a 29" Cinto all mountain bike or go for a 27.5" rear wheel and 170 mm travel.

The pedals come from German machining shop SB ONE. Theoretically they allow you to run much more pins than on usual pedals, but as Cornelius does not prioritise pedal grip, he runs less than 50% of the maximum amount of pins.

Cornelius runs an Intend BC Grace EN stem (35 mm length) and a Bike Ahead Composites low riser bar. The grips are tried and tested DMR Deathgrips.The Vecnum Nivo dropper post is known for its reliability and it's made less than 200 km away from the Intend HQ, in Southern Bavaria to be precise. Last but not least, the SQlab 611 saddle is Cornelius' choice when it comes to comfort.The drivetrain is a very boutique mix of an Italian-made Ingrid rear derailleur and cassette and an Intend Rocksteady Magic crank. This crank is one of the very few options out there with an integrated freehub, which means that you can shift without pedalling. To make sure this works, the cassette has to be zip-tied to the spokes of the rear wheel, but the zip-tie does not take any torque - it just makes sure the cassette does not freewheel.Cornelius founded Intend BC after being employed at Trickstuff as engineer for the the Direttissima and Piccola brakes. Both companies are based in Freiburg and he still has strong bonds with that company, so he runs Piccola HD brakes with hard anodised levers and the first C41 prototype calipers from 2015. Intend Aero rotors are the obvious choice for him, 203mm up front and 180mm in the rear.Look closely and you'll see that the brake pads are held in place by a piece of rusty welding wire. Cornelius helped out a friend with his pin when she lost hers on a tour. Luckily Anton W√ľnscher, an Intend team rider, had some welding wire with him and Cornelius has been using this piece of wire with the original goal to exchange it as soon as possible. But it works flawlessly he says, so why change it?Last Bikes offer three rockers for their carbon frames. The MX rocker is specifically made for 27.5" rear wheels and will increase the rear travel to 170 mm. A different rocker for 29" wheels will reduce the travel to 145 mm, transforming the Tarvo into the Cinto all mountain bike. Cornelius uses the regular Tarvo rocker for 29" wheels and 160mm travel.