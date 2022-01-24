Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo

Cornelius Kapfinger's Last Tarvo
was one of the most interesting bikes at last year's Eurobike show
. Covered in some fresh dust from the race he competed in just a few days before the show started, it made for a nice surprise for everybody who found their way to the Trickstuff & Intend stand. Of course the bike is decked out with all the latest Intend BC parts, but Cornelius really wanted to build a dream bike and didn't hold himself back when it came to picking all the other parts. Cornelius wanted to get as many locally made parts as possible for this build and there really are not more than a handful of parts which are not made in Germany.
The bike is built around the Last Tarvo Enduro frame, which is among the lightest Enduro frames in the world. While the frame has 160 mm rear travel, it comes in at just 2.08 kg (including hardware). It has a full category 5 (DH/bike park) certification and certainly punches above its weight.
Suspension duties are managed by his own 1.5 crown upside-down Bandit fork
and Hover rear shock. Cornelius runs 95 psi (6.55 bar) in the fork and uses the medium token setting. In the rear he usually runs 330 psi (22.75 bar). In the fork, Cornelius uses Motorex Supergliss 68k oil with RSP low friction additive and some teflon powder to reduce friction under heavy loads. Furthermore, his stanchions got an extra polish.
Seeing aluminium rims on such a build almost comes as a surprise, but Cornelius says that he does destroy a rim from time to time and therefore, aluminium is the way to go for him. The weight of the wheelset is not bad nevertheless, as he went for DT Swiss 180 hubs.
Cornelius runs an Intend BC Grace EN stem (35 mm length) and a Bike Ahead Composites low riser bar. The grips are tried and tested DMR Deathgrips.
The Vecnum Nivo dropper post
is known for its reliability and it's made less than 200 km away from the Intend HQ, in Southern Bavaria to be precise. Last but not least, the SQlab 611 saddle is Cornelius' choice when it comes to comfort.
|This bike is a dream come true. I wanted to build a light and perfectly engineered Enduro which is as much locally made as possible. I picked parts which are not made in huge factories, but by people who I know by name. At just 13,4 kg, the Last Tarvo accelerates like no other in this category and at the same time, it's a very capable descender.—Cornelius Kapfinger
The new Ingrid derailleur has definitely seen more than a few rocks in its short life and is still going strong. The Intend Rocksteady Magic crank has 47 Points of Engagement and lets you shift without pedalling.
The drivetrain is a very boutique mix of an Italian-made Ingrid rear derailleur and cassette and an Intend Rocksteady Magic crank. This crank is one of the very few options out there with an integrated freehub, which means that you can shift without pedalling. To make sure this works, the cassette has to be zip-tied to the spokes of the rear wheel, but the zip-tie does not take any torque - it just makes sure the cassette does not freewheel.
DT Swiss 180 hubs make sure the wheels are light and running smoothly. The ard anodised brake levers go really well with all the other hard anodised parts on this bike.
Cornelius founded Intend BC after being employed at Trickstuff as engineer for the the Direttissima and Piccola brakes. Both companies are based in Freiburg and he still has strong bonds with that company, so he runs Piccola HD brakes with hard anodised levers and the first C41 prototype calipers from 2015. Intend Aero rotors are the obvious choice for him, 203mm up front and 180mm in the rear.
Intend Aero rotors have hundreds of small holes to increase the braking surface and improve heat dissipation. The front brake caliper comes with an interesting detail.
Look closely and you'll see that the brake pads are held in place by a piece of rusty welding wire. Cornelius helped out a friend with his pin when she lost hers on a tour. Luckily Anton Wünscher, an Intend team rider, had some welding wire with him and Cornelius has been using this piece of wire with the original goal to exchange it as soon as possible. But it works flawlessly he says, so why change it?
Last Bikes offer three rockers for their carbon frames. The MX rocker is specifically made for 27.5" rear wheels and will increase the rear travel to 170 mm. A different rocker for 29" wheels will reduce the travel to 145 mm, transforming the Tarvo into the Cinto all mountain bike. Cornelius uses the regular Tarvo rocker for 29" wheels and 160mm travel.
Cornelius would like to thank Last Bikes, SQ Lab, Vecnum, Bike Ahead Composites, DT Swiss, Ingrid, Onza Tires and Wolf Tooth Components for helping him with this dream build.
24 Comments
Never heard of increasing braking surface by drilling more holes... Fascinating logic.
Problem is, the smaller the holes get, the harder it is for the inners to exchange heat with the outside world, hence there being an upper limit (as well as manufacture cost!).
