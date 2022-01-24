close
Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo

Jan 24, 2022
by TEBP  

Last Tarvo frame TEBP
BIKE CHECK
Cornelius Kapfinger's
Last Tarvo
Photography by The European Bike Project

Intend Bandit fork TEBP
The 1.5 crown Intend Bandit fork is just one of many interesting parts on Cornelius' bike.

Cornelius Kapfinger's Last Tarvo was one of the most interesting bikes at last year's Eurobike show. Covered in some fresh dust from the race he competed in just a few days before the show started, it made for a nice surprise for everybody who found their way to the Trickstuff & Intend stand. Of course the bike is decked out with all the latest Intend BC parts, but Cornelius really wanted to build a dream bike and didn't hold himself back when it came to picking all the other parts. Cornelius wanted to get as many locally made parts as possible for this build and there really are not more than a handful of parts which are not made in Germany.

The bike is built around the Last Tarvo Enduro frame, which is among the lightest Enduro frames in the world. While the frame has 160 mm rear travel, it comes in at just 2.08 kg (including hardware). It has a full category 5 (DH/bike park) certification and certainly punches above its weight.

Suspension duties are managed by his own 1.5 crown upside-down Bandit fork and Hover rear shock. Cornelius runs 95 psi (6.55 bar) in the fork and uses the medium token setting. In the rear he usually runs 330 psi (22.75 bar). In the fork, Cornelius uses Motorex Supergliss 68k oil with RSP low friction additive and some teflon powder to reduce friction under heavy loads. Furthermore, his stanchions got an extra polish.

Seeing aluminium rims on such a build almost comes as a surprise, but Cornelius says that he does destroy a rim from time to time and therefore, aluminium is the way to go for him. The weight of the wheelset is not bad nevertheless, as he went for DT Swiss 180 hubs.
Cornelius Kapfinger and his new Intend Ebonite. TEBP
Cornelius Kapfinger, founder of Intend BC
Age: 35
Based in: Freiburg (Germany)
Height: 183 cm
Weight: 87 kg
Instagram: @intend_bc

Cornelius runs an Intend BC Grace EN stem (35 mm length) and a Bike Ahead Composites low riser bar. The grips are tried and tested DMR Deathgrips.

The Vecnum Nivo dropper post is known for its reliability and it's made less than 200 km away from the Intend HQ, in Southern Bavaria to be precise. Last but not least, the SQlab 611 saddle is Cornelius' choice when it comes to comfort.

Last Tarvo frame TEBP
In addition to the down tube storage, Cornelius uses a Wolf Tooth tool bag to carry all essentials.

Intend Bandit fork and Grace EN stem TEBP
Whether a 1.5 crown fork should be compatible with direct mount stems or not is up for debate, but the current generation of Bandit forks only works with regular stems.


Last Tarvo Details
Frame: Last Tarvo
Shock: Intend Hover (160mm travel)
Fork: Intend Bandit (170mm travel)
Wheels: DT Swiss 180 hubs and EX471 29" rims
Tires: Onza Porcupine RC (1.3 bar / 18.9 psi front & 1.4 bar / 20.3 psi rear)
Drivetrain: Ingrid derailleur and cassette / Intend Rocksteady Magic crank / Sram XX1 shifter / SB ONE P1FR pedals
Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola HD / Intend Aero rotors
Cockpit: Intend Grace EN Stem / Bike Ahead Composites The Riser low (E-Version) / DMR Deathgrip
Seatpost: Vecnum Nivo
Saddle: SQlab 611
Tool bag: Wolf Tooth Components
Weight: 13,4 kg / 29.5 lbs including pedals (tubeless)
Website: https://www.last-bikes.com/

bigquotesThis bike is a dream come true. I wanted to build a light and perfectly engineered Enduro which is as much locally made as possible. I picked parts which are not made in huge factories, but by people who I know by name. At just 13,4 kg, the Last Tarvo accelerates like no other in this category and at the same time, it's a very capable descender.Cornelius Kapfinger

Ingrid Derailleur and cassette TEBP
Intend Rocksteady Magic crank TEBP
The new Ingrid derailleur has definitely seen more than a few rocks in its short life and is still going strong. The Intend Rocksteady Magic crank has 47 Points of Engagement and lets you shift without pedalling.

The drivetrain is a very boutique mix of an Italian-made Ingrid rear derailleur and cassette and an Intend Rocksteady Magic crank. This crank is one of the very few options out there with an integrated freehub, which means that you can shift without pedalling. To make sure this works, the cassette has to be zip-tied to the spokes of the rear wheel, but the zip-tie does not take any torque - it just makes sure the cassette does not freewheel.

DT Swiss 180 hubs TEBP
DT Swiss 180 hubs make sure the wheels are light and running smoothly. The ard anodised brake levers go really well with all the other hard anodised parts on this bike.

Cornelius founded Intend BC after being employed at Trickstuff as engineer for the the Direttissima and Piccola brakes. Both companies are based in Freiburg and he still has strong bonds with that company, so he runs Piccola HD brakes with hard anodised levers and the first C41 prototype calipers from 2015. Intend Aero rotors are the obvious choice for him, 203mm up front and 180mm in the rear.

Intend Aero rotors TEBP
Trickstuff C41 caliper TEBP
Intend Aero rotors have hundreds of small holes to increase the braking surface and improve heat dissipation. The front brake caliper comes with an interesting detail.

Look closely and you'll see that the brake pads are held in place by a piece of rusty welding wire. Cornelius helped out a friend with his pin when she lost hers on a tour. Luckily Anton Wünscher, an Intend team rider, had some welding wire with him and Cornelius has been using this piece of wire with the original goal to exchange it as soon as possible. But it works flawlessly he says, so why change it?

Last Tarvo rocker. Copyright by TEBP.
By changing the rocker, you can transform your Tarvo into a 29" Cinto all mountain bike or go for a 27.5" rear wheel and 170 mm travel.

Last Bikes offer three rockers for their carbon frames. The MX rocker is specifically made for 27.5" rear wheels and will increase the rear travel to 170 mm. A different rocker for 29" wheels will reduce the travel to 145 mm, transforming the Tarvo into the Cinto all mountain bike. Cornelius uses the regular Tarvo rocker for 29" wheels and 160mm travel.

SB One P1FR pedals TEBP
The pedals come from German machining shop SB ONE. Theoretically they allow you to run much more pins than on usual pedals, but as Cornelius does not prioritise pedal grip, he runs less than 50% of the maximum amount of pins.



Cornelius would like to thank Last Bikes, SQ Lab, Vecnum, Bike Ahead Composites, DT Swiss, Ingrid, Onza Tires and Wolf Tooth Components for helping him with this dream build.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Cornelius Kapfinger


24 Comments

  • 19 3
 "Intend Aero rotors have hundreds of small holes to increase the braking surface and improve heat dissipation."

Never heard of increasing braking surface by drilling more holes... Fascinating logic.
  • 1 1
 Physiks not Logik Uhuhuhuhuhuh
  • 12 0
 Lots of small holes take away less surface from the sides (the braking surfaces) than fewer big holes. At the same time lots of small holes create more surface within the holes for the heat to dissipate.
  • 1 0
 i think they try to increase the amount of edges for the pads to catch/rub against as opposed to more smooth rotor surface and that is the area they're trying to reference. i always assumed this was the case but could be wrong.
  • 1 0
 So, decrease the decrease of the braking surface from "standard" drilling. "Increase the braking surface" sounds like it's adding to the existing surface area of the rotor braking surface.
  • 1 0
 They mean one of three options: Either you hold the overall surface area of the rotor the same and increase the braking surface. Or you increase the increase the surface area of the rotor and keep the braking surface the same. The third is that you increase the the overall surface area and the braking surface by drilling an absurd amount of holes - which it looks as if they've done.

Problem is, the smaller the holes get, the harder it is for the inners to exchange heat with the outside world, hence there being an upper limit (as well as manufacture cost!).
  • 4 0
 I wonder if at Last we will see a long term review of the Tarvo? @mikekazimer I'm counting on you!
  • 3 0
 There's one in the mail as we speak - I'll hopefully be able to start riding it in a few days.
  • 3 0
 Wait until Dangerholm finds it. He'll attack it with an angle grinder, polish the hell out of it, then chrome plate it, and chop half a leg off the fork to finish the job.
  • 3 0
 #dreams. All I have to say. I want that stem so bad!
  • 3 0
 Man that is a good looking bike....does Last sell frames in the US?
  • 3 9
  • 1 5
  • 2 0
 Is it build to Last? Great Bike, would like to Test ride one of those Tarvos one Day.
  • 1 0
 There are times when you can pedal There are times when you must coast You can take a lot of wrecking But you can't shred it all!
  • 3 0
 Nice to see something other then Sram/Shimano drivetrain
  • 1 0
 That Hover thing always reminds me in Flash Gordon's gun Smile
www.etsy.com/listing/1108203822/classic-ray-gun-in-powder-pink-chrom
Post a Comment



