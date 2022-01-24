Bike Check: Intend BC Founder Cornelius Kapfinger's Euro-Tastic Last Tarvo

The 1.5 crown Intend Bandit fork is just one of many interesting parts on Cornelius' bike.





The bike is built around the Last Tarvo Enduro frame, which is among the lightest Enduro frames in the world. While the frame has 160 mm rear travel, it comes in at just 2.08 kg (including hardware). It has a full category 5 (DH/bike park) certification and certainly punches above its weight.



Suspension duties are managed by his own



Seeing aluminium rims on such a build almost comes as a surprise, but Cornelius says that he does destroy a rim from time to time and therefore, aluminium is the way to go for him. The weight of the wheelset is not bad nevertheless, as he went for DT Swiss 180 hubs.

Cornelius Kapfinger's Last Tarvo was one of the most interesting bikes at last year's Eurobike show . Covered in some fresh dust from the race he competed in just a few days before the show started, it made for a nice surprise for everybody who found their way to the Trickstuff & Intend stand. Of course the bike is decked out with all the latest Intend BC parts, but Cornelius really wanted to build a dream bike and didn't hold himself back when it came to picking all the other parts. Cornelius wanted to get as many locally made parts as possible for this build and there really are not more than a handful of parts which are not made in Germany.The bike is built around the Last Tarvo Enduro frame, which is among the lightest Enduro frames in the world. While the frame has 160 mm rear travel, it comes in at just 2.08 kg (including hardware). It has a full category 5 (DH/bike park) certification and certainly punches above its weight.Suspension duties are managed by his own 1.5 crown upside-down Bandit fork and Hover rear shock. Cornelius runs 95 psi (6.55 bar) in the fork and uses the medium token setting. In the rear he usually runs 330 psi (22.75 bar). In the fork, Cornelius uses Motorex Supergliss 68k oil with RSP low friction additive and some teflon powder to reduce friction under heavy loads. Furthermore, his stanchions got an extra polish.Seeing aluminium rims on such a build almost comes as a surprise, but Cornelius says that he does destroy a rim from time to time and therefore, aluminium is the way to go for him. The weight of the wheelset is not bad nevertheless, as he went for DT Swiss 180 hubs. Cornelius Kapfinger, founder of Intend BC

Age: 35

Based in: Freiburg (Germany)

Height: 183 cm

Weight: 87 kg

Instagram: @intend_bc

35Freiburg (Germany)183 cm87 kg

In addition to the down tube storage, Cornelius uses a Wolf Tooth tool bag to carry all essentials.

Whether a 1.5 crown fork should be compatible with direct mount stems or not is up for debate, but the current generation of Bandit forks only works with regular stems.



Last Tarvo Details

Frame: Last Tarvo

Shock: Intend Hover (160mm travel)

Fork: Intend Bandit (170mm travel)

Wheels: DT Swiss 180 hubs and EX471 29" rims

Tires: Onza Porcupine RC (1.3 bar / 18.9 psi front & 1.4 bar / 20.3 psi rear)

Drivetrain: Ingrid derailleur and cassette / Intend Rocksteady Magic crank / Sram XX1 shifter / SB ONE P1FR pedals

Brakes: Trickstuff Piccola HD / Intend Aero rotors

Cockpit: Intend Grace EN Stem / Bike Ahead Composites The Riser low (E-Version) / DMR Deathgrip

Seatpost: Vecnum Nivo

Saddle: SQlab 611

Tool bag: Wolf Tooth Components

Weight: 13,4 kg / 29.5 lbs including pedals (tubeless)

Website: https://www.last-bikes.com/

Last TarvoIntend Hover (160mm travel)Intend Bandit (170mm travel)DT Swiss 180 hubs and EX471 29" rimsOnza Porcupine RC (1.3 bar / 18.9 psi front & 1.4 bar / 20.3 psi rear)Ingrid derailleur and cassette / Intend Rocksteady Magic crank / Sram XX1 shifter / SB ONE P1FR pedalsTrickstuff Piccola HD / Intend Aero rotorsIntend Grace EN Stem / Bike Ahead Composites The Riser low (E-Version) / DMR DeathgripVecnum NivoSQlab 611Wolf Tooth Components13,4 kg / 29.5 lbs including pedals (tubeless)

This bike is a dream come true. I wanted to build a light and perfectly engineered Enduro which is as much locally made as possible. I picked parts which are not made in huge factories, but by people who I know by name. At just 13,4 kg, the Last Tarvo accelerates like no other in this category and at the same time, it's a very capable descender. — Cornelius Kapfinger

The new Ingrid derailleur has definitely seen more than a few rocks in its short life and is still going strong. The Intend Rocksteady Magic crank has 47 Points of Engagement and lets you shift without pedalling.

DT Swiss 180 hubs make sure the wheels are light and running smoothly. The ard anodised brake levers go really well with all the other hard anodised parts on this bike.

Intend Aero rotors have hundreds of small holes to increase the braking surface and improve heat dissipation. The front brake caliper comes with an interesting detail.

By changing the rocker, you can transform your Tarvo into a 29" Cinto all mountain bike or go for a 27.5" rear wheel and 170 mm travel.

The pedals come from German machining shop SB ONE. Theoretically they allow you to run much more pins than on usual pedals, but as Cornelius does not prioritise pedal grip, he runs less than 50% of the maximum amount of pins.