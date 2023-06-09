The Binary Gear is a 2-Speed Bottom Bracket Gearbox

Jun 9, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  

MagneticDays is an Italian equipment manufacturer with a background in resistance training machines and trainer components. With their first foray into the outdoor cycling world, they're unveiling a new project: the Binary Gear, a two-speed gearbox that integrates directly into the bottom bracket of an existing frame. With a cable-actuated shifter, you can switch between a 1:1 ratio (same as a static ring) and a 1:1.25 ratio (chainring rotating 25% faster than cranks).

If you take a look at the video below, you can see the increase in gear ratio that the Binary system can provide. There's also a quick shot of the cable actuation that happens around the bottom bracket.


The one standards hitch that the Binary system runs into is the bottom bracket standards it fits within. At this point, the gearbox can only fit into T47 and PF46 bottom brackets, as the outer diameter of the gears are too large for smaller BB shells. The team at MagneticDays says there's a smaller BSA68 version in the works, following the Kickstarter launch.

Speaking of Kickstarter, that's the avenue by which the Binary Gear is set to come to life, with a $32,000 USD goal to get things off the ground. On their Kickstarter page, MagneticDays is featuring some shots of the prototyping process, which is one of the few glimpses into the inner-workings of their novel design.

Cable actuator and a shifter pod. It's unclear what the flatbar shifter will look like, but this is a reasonable form factor.

Some of the internal gearing, and an early version of the crankset.

The cranks they've developed in tandem with the project have another interesting trait, beyond their integration with the gearbox. They've added a 3-position flip chip at the pedal threads, allowing you to change the effective crank length by simply removing the pedals. This gives the user the option to run 170, 172.5, or 175mm cranks, to suit their specific fit. Obviously those lengths are biased a bit towards the road/gravel end of the fit spectrum, but it wouldn't be too hard to shorten things up and better cater to mountain bikers.

Visually, this non-drive side actuator is the only thing out of the ordinary.

There isn't much information on the Kickstarter page about exactly how the gearing works within the Binary, but from what we can tell it's a series of toothed cogs translating movement from the cranks to the chainring. Drag is typically a downside that comes along with any sort of mechanical gearbox, so it's safe to assume that there will be some here, though no numbers are quoted in the campaign.

The current pledge price to get a Binary Gear setup is €267, with an estimated final retail price of €890.

You can find more information on their Kickstarter page.


16 Comments

  • 23 0
 Never knew my bike's cranks were non-Binary.
  • 1 0
 At least they are already they!
  • 9 0
 T47 comes out.....

Engineer - "I can totally stick an entire gear assembly in that mamajama"
  • 3 0
 I love the attempt, maybe the simplest version of the gear box can bring practical innovation where the full deal doesn't realy have a great wide ranging application... I suspect it won't be for gravel though, where unsprung mass isn't a factor... Maybe they should have focused on MTB > smaller rear cassettes and derailleurs mean meaningful weight loss gains to unsprung mass > suspension performance. Regardless, cool innovation and hope it goes somewhere
  • 5 0
 Chainring rotating 25% faster than cranks sounds nice until you find out there's a 20% drag.
  • 5 0
 Flip chip in the crank so you don't get the extra leverage but still enjoy all the rock strikes of a 175. Nice!
  • 1 0
 And we're back to the world of Hammerschmidt/Schlumpf... With only a 25% over speed that's quite a lot less than a road double, which is about 45% between the rings. And it's only the difference between a 42T and 52T on the cassette, so wouldn't enable you to run a short cage rear mech and a light, compact cassette. Hammerschmidt had a 1.6 over drive, Schlumpf is/was 2.5, which frankly seems excessive
  • 1 0
 I left my 2x10 on my old Kona Explosif because it's just so good bikepacking to know you've got a granny ring to save your ass, also nice thick strong chain! So I love the concept of this but can't really see where it's going with an estimated retail of € 890.
  • 1 1
 We want a gearbox/ebike motor combo, all of the weight on the bottom bracket where it belongs. Only good solution so far seems to be Intradrive, but that isnt even out yet. I refuse to buy an ebike with any of these garbage dérailleur systems.
  • 4 0
 this is cool.
  • 1 0
 Interesting, but not practical on its own until it starts getting into the 300%+ gear range with the same losses as a standard drivetrain.
  • 2 0
 Back to a square taper BB spindle? Nice! Now where did I put those old Raceface North Shore crank arms...
  • 1 0
 Interesting setup. I'd be more tempted if they had 160mm cranks.
  • 1 0
 Analog bike gone digital!
  • 1 0
 what is old is new again
  • 1 0
 Classified





