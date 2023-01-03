The Bonas Labs Disc-O-Matic is a Brake Bedding Machine for Bike Shops

You don't typically see reviews of tools here, except those you can stick in a pocket or a pack
for trailside use. Especially unusual here are shop-specific tools, those that are either too large or too expensive for any home mechanic to be able to justify. Today I'm highlighting an interesting invention that is both: the $3,500 Brake-O-Matic from Bonas Labs, a small one-man operation looking to increase the efficiency and value of professional mechanics. The Brake-O-Matic is a brake bedding and burnishing machine, essentially replacing the repeated back alley sprints otherwise required to bed in a brand new set of disc brakes. As a critical step in the process that is often overlooked by eager customers who just want to ride their new bike, the bedding/burnishing procedure is ideally done by a shop before sending a bike out the door.
Living in Massachusetts, Bonas founder Jonas Mikolayunas wanted to develop a tool that was usable in high-volume shops through the brutal East Coast winters, when heading outside to bed in a set of brakes is simply not an option. Starting off with a free treadmill, and after tinkering for some time, the Brake-O-Matic was born. Jonas is serious about the science of disc brakes, even citing multiple academic articles
on his website, if potential customers should want more info on the topic.
Every bike has its place on the Disc-O-Matic.
The Bonas Labs literature intentionally refers to the process as a two-part sequence, as the tool works differently to maximize those two processes in distinct stages. The Brake-O-Matic has a simple user interface that reads the load and pressure in the system, giving an indication as to how much braking force is being applied by the mechanic. With a foot pedal the user can control the speed of the rollers, and apply the brakes as intended for the given stage of the process. Jonas has developed a thorough instructional guide for use of the machine, which is simple enough to repeat easily after a first use. Bedding
is the initial process in which pad material is transferred to the rotor, maximizing surface area contact. This results in a visible change to the rotor, either as a high-polish look, or a slight graying of the metal, depending on brand and model. Burnishing
is the phase where pressure and heat both increase, resulting in the creation of what is called a tribofilm
on the two surfaces. Without getting too into the weeds, tribofilms are a mix of all the contact materials in a brake system, and are ultimately what make the brakes feel "stickier." There is no visible tell for tribofilm development, unless you have some lab-grade spectrography equipment, but you know it when you feel it.
Thought Jonas aims to lower the pricepoint of the Brake-O-Matic as things scale up, this tool is certainly not aimed at the home mechanic in its design intent. The prototype stage of the development was conducted at a shop that sometimes peaks at 500 bike assemblies a week, so volume and efficiency were primary drivers in the final product. Jonas has even built a savings calculator that allows service managers to get a sense of whether or not their shop warrants an industrial tool like the Brake-O-Matic. Home mechanics are probably still best off heading to the biggest hill in town and doing some repeated slow-downs, but for the busiest shops out there, this could be a hugely useful tool.
With an obvious focus on user interface, long term durability, and right to repair, I think the Brake-O-Matic is a well considered tool that should serve the right people quite well. I haven't had a chance to get my hands on a set of brakes burnished on the machine, but I'd be curious to see if there's any improvement in performance in a controlled setting versus the relatively haphazard methods I tend to employ.
For those working at shops cranking out dozens of bike builds a day, you can find more information on the Bonas Labs website
.
