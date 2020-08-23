Pinkbike.com
The Breakthrough - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Aug 23, 2020
by
Taj Mihelich
Here's some comics I drew for your entertainment (hopefully).
This is what I think of when I hear a top-of-the-line bike's suspension described as "terrain flattening".
I've been enjoying master pallet rider
Danny MacAskill's
Instagram a lot! Every few days he turns those things into something even more amazing than the last configuration.
I admit I can't actually point to anything in particular that is funny about this comic, but the little draw-this-or-you-can't-go-to-sleep voice in my head told me to draw it. So, now it exists.
Posted In:
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
Taj Mihelich
10 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
pinkknip
(1 hours ago)
Hahaha, Danny M’s bikepark, wish you a great Grand Opening !
[Reply]
5
0
Jvisscher
(1 hours ago)
I hope you give Danny a framed copy of his pallet! These were awesome.
[Reply]
1
0
SJBMTB
(1 hours ago)
Working in R&D, that first one hit too close to home...
[Reply]
1
0
karl-htdhbikes
(1 hours ago)
Dannys bike park is the muts nuts cant wait to have a go lol
[Reply]
1
0
ATV25
(1 hours ago)
You could palletize Danny's bike park and ship it all over the world
[Reply]
1
0
Turnburn36
(51 mins ago)
Are you downing Levy ? That is him , right?
[Reply]
1
1
nurseben
(17 mins ago)
Down home
Down dog
Down, get down
It’s literally all downhill from here
[Reply]
1
0
sspsp
(2 mins ago)
downvoted lol
[Reply]
1
0
racerfacer
(1 hours ago)
Incredible!
[Reply]
1
0
vandall
(1 hours ago)
What about down wind?
[Reply]
