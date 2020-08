The Breakthrough - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

This is what I think of when I hear a top-of-the-line bike's suspension described as "terrain flattening".

I've been enjoying master pallet rider Danny MacAskill's Instagram a lot! Every few days he turns those things into something even more amazing than the last configuration.

I admit I can't actually point to anything in particular that is funny about this comic, but the little draw-this-or-you-can't-go-to-sleep voice in my head told me to draw it. So, now it exists.