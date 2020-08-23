The Breakthrough - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Aug 23, 2020
by Taj Mihelich  
Here's some comics I drew for your entertainment (hopefully).

This is what I think of when I hear a top-of-the-line bike's suspension described as "terrain flattening".


I've been enjoying master pallet rider Danny MacAskill's Instagram a lot! Every few days he turns those things into something even more amazing than the last configuration.



I admit I can't actually point to anything in particular that is funny about this comic, but the little draw-this-or-you-can't-go-to-sleep voice in my head told me to draw it. So, now it exists.


  • 8 0
 Hahaha, Danny M’s bikepark, wish you a great Grand Opening !
  • 5 0
 I hope you give Danny a framed copy of his pallet! These were awesome.
  • 1 0
 Working in R&D, that first one hit too close to home...
  • 1 0
 Dannys bike park is the muts nuts cant wait to have a go lol
  • 1 0
 You could palletize Danny's bike park and ship it all over the world
  • 1 0
 Are you downing Levy ? That is him , right?
  • 1 1
 Down home
Down dog
Down, get down
It’s literally all downhill from here
  • 1 0
 downvoted lol
  • 1 0
 Incredible!
  • 1 0
 What about down wind?

