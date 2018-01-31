The Brett Rheeder Story: Making His Mark and Setting Down Roots – Video



, we went back to the beginning: Brett Rheeder’s rise from the flatlands of Ontario and the launch of his big mountain dreams.



We’re stoked to share the next instalment of The Brett Rheeder Story, chronicling his journey to higher ground and the move west.



Flying high at Red Bull Joyride in 2016. Photo: Clint Trahan.



Plus, want to see Rheeder rip on a big bike? Come along for the ride as he charges his new home trails alongside Okanagan locals Tom van Steenbergen and Noah Brousseau, all the while progressing his skills, in life and on the bike, and gaining ground in this next chapter.



In This Episode:

After rising to the highest of highs and falling to the lowest of lows, Brett Rheeder pushes forward, setting his sights on the ultimate prize in slopestyle mountain biking, while also moving toward some big life goals, building and living the dream in British Columbia.



Coming up in Episode 3:

When you’ve won nearly everything there is to win, what comes next? You fight to win them again.





From the ups and downs of 2015, to ending 2016 on a high. Photos: Clint Trahan.



This video was produced with Telus Storyhive, supporting compelling, original storytelling in BC and Alberta by providing funding to creators to produce content on screen, training to maximize their potential and exposure to new audiences. A huge thank you to TELUS and, of course, to Brett for letting us into his world and trusting us to tell his story.



