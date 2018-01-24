VIDEOS

The Brett Rheeder Story: Working Towards the Triple Crown of Slopestyle – Video

Jan 24, 2018
by Official Crankworx  

What does it take to reach the top? To climb to the peak of your dreams, then go further, pushing off it into the unknown? There are key ingredients that add fuel to the fire, setting potential alight: Imagination. Drive. Grit.

And a little bit of that stuff that's hard to quantify, call it magic, "je ne sais quoi," or star power. It's the stuff of legends.

To watch Brett Rheeder fly through the air is to know. He's got it. With a hearty dose of kindness, intelligence and grace added to the mix.

We’re stoked to share a project we’ve been working on with Brett who, at just 24-years-old, has reached an unprecedented level of skill and renown in the realm of mountain biking.

This three-part series will take you inside his world, from his home turf in Ontario to the peaks and valleys of Whistler and beyond.

In This Episode:
From humble beginnings growing up on a farm to his journey up the ranks alongside slopestyle mountain biking’s elite and his quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle - this is the story of Brett Rheeder, and the beginnings of a career that’s featured the kind of victories only a few riders have ever experienced.

Clint Trahan photo
Chester Boyes photo
Winning the inaugural Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in 2015. Photos: Clint Trahan

Coming up in Episode 2:
Come along for the ride as Rheeder fights to achieve the ultimate prize in his sport, and get behind-the-scenes as his new life out west takes flight. Be sure to tune in Wednesday, January 31 for Part 2, and Wednesday, February 7 for the final instalment.

Clint Trahan photo
Brett Rheeder, flying high above the French Alps on his way to his second Crankworx slopestyle win in 2015. Photo: Clint Trahan

This video was produced with Telus Storyhive, supporting compelling, original storytelling in BC and Alberta by providing funding to creators to produce content on screen, training to maximize their potential and exposure to new audiences. A huge thank you to TELUS and, of course, to Brett for letting us into his world and trusting us to tell his story.

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


  • + 29
 Brett is my favorite rider on scene, such a cool dude, precise and talented...
  • + 1
 Pretty cool
  • + 1
 And smily
  • + 13
 You need to see a doctor immediately Brett because you are sick!
  • + 13
 His game is sick, too bad it ain't contagious....
  • + 9
 @cky78: we'd all be trying to catch this and no one would wash their hands
  • + 8
 I love these behind the scenes vids that really give some insight into what’s going on for the riders.
  • + 7
 Easter Egg : All the next episodes are unlocked to view LOL

Episode 2: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhBReGLEccw
  • + 5
 If Brett was a hockey player, and if I had lots of friends who really enjoyed hockey, and one night we organised a hockey pool, I would definetly pick him in my team. Samething for Rogatkin, but for baseball.
  • + 2
 Brett's the man. I had the pleasure of working with him when he was just becoming who he is now. He's driven, puts in the time, and has his eyes on the prize. Congrats Brett on your success, cannot wait to see what the future holds for you!
  • + 5
 I LOVE YOU BRETT YOU'RE MY HERO !!!
  • + 5
 Good move swapping Monster for Cliff.
  • + 3
 Just being real here because I know we are all thinking it, but Brett is slick cute bruh.
  • + 3
 It's crazy, the biggest trick I've ever seen in person is a superman, or a 360°. This must be like seeing a sasquatch.
  • + 2
 He didn't even go to college and he's an amazing Rheeder!!
  • + 1
 Forget your inner ninja just get DUB.
  • + 1
 Sick vid.
