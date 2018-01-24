The Brett Rheeder Story: Working Towards the Triple Crown of Slopestyle – Video



What does it take to reach the top? To climb to the peak of your dreams, then go further, pushing off it into the unknown? There are key ingredients that add fuel to the fire, setting potential alight: Imagination. Drive. Grit.



And a little bit of that stuff that's hard to quantify, call it magic, "je ne sais quoi," or star power. It's the stuff of legends.



To watch Brett Rheeder fly through the air is to know. He's got it. With a hearty dose of kindness, intelligence and grace added to the mix.



We’re stoked to share a project we’ve been working on with Brett who, at just 24-years-old, has reached an unprecedented level of skill and renown in the realm of mountain biking.



This three-part series will take you inside his world, from his home turf in Ontario to the peaks and valleys of Whistler and beyond.



In This Episode:

From humble beginnings growing up on a farm to his journey up the ranks alongside slopestyle mountain biking’s elite and his quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle - this is the story of Brett Rheeder, and the beginnings of a career that’s featured the kind of victories only a few riders have ever experienced.





Winning the inaugural Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in 2015. Photos: Clint Trahan

Coming up in Episode 2:

Come along for the ride as Rheeder fights to achieve the ultimate prize in his sport, and get behind-the-scenes as his new life out west takes flight. Be sure to tune in Wednesday, January 31 for Part 2, and Wednesday, February 7 for the final instalment.



Brett Rheeder, flying high above the French Alps on his way to his second Crankworx slopestyle win in 2015. Photo: Clint Trahan