The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark

Two

Background and Inspiration



A classic Jaguar in British Racing Green. Photo credit: Unknown



Porsche at the 1970 Le Mans, note the Shell sponsor logos. Photo credit: Unknown



The Build Process

A piece of downhill history, soon to get a new look.



After many hours with the Morakniv...



...the carbon swing arm was raw and some 80g lighter.



No knife work for the Spark, sanding only to keep things as smooth as possible for the new paint job.



Primer coat on all the parts to be painted for the Spark.



Front triangle being sanded before a second round of clear coat is applied. Then sanded again...



So Far So Good



VW Tiguan in British Racing Green.



And the same goes for my Scott Cadence Plus and Nero Plus helmets.



Tech, Components and Details

Frame:

Suspension:

Cockpit:

Brakes:

Wheels and Tires:

Six spoke discs and six spoke wheels.

Drivetrain:

Tuning:



A silent bike is a good bike.



So simple yet so effective. On another note, how smooth is that paint?



Frame:

Suspension:

Not photoshopped, in the sun it actually looks that shiny.

Cockpit:

Brakes:

Moar holes = moar braking.

Wheels and Tires:

Drivetrain:

Tuning:

Perfect if you want to check that your goggles are on straight.

The Result

SCOTT Gambler BRG - 14.23kg / 31.37lbs w/o pedals

SCOTT Spark RC BRG - 8.83kg / 19.47lbs with pedals

The Rider

CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER!

Forget about downcountry, this is BMXC (Bicycle Motocross Country)

While the Spark is good on the descents, this is a whole other beast

Summary and What's Next?

Warning and disclaimer: