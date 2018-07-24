VIDEOS

Video: The Dudes of Hazzard Tackle The Brown Serpent Trail

Jul 23, 2018
by Dudes of Hazzard  
The Dudeumentary 2018, Part 2 - The Brown Serpent Rises From The Ferns

by dudesofhazzard
Lock up your daughters, lock up your wives the Brown Serpent is back in town! Freshly polished and now ready for a good hoofing, this old classic is a year older and now spicier than ever.

The Dudes of Hazzard's 2018 summer blog Part 2.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Boys- that beautiful, big boulder is just crying out to be a trail feature...
  • + 1
 Class. I've got sweat drippin off the end of ma beak hahaha

