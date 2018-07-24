Pinkbike.com
Video: The Dudes of Hazzard Tackle The Brown Serpent Trail
Jul 23, 2018
by
Dudes of Hazzard
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video
supports HTML5 video
The Dudeumentary 2018, Part 2 - The Brown Serpent Rises From The Ferns
by
dudesofhazzard
Views: 732
Faves:
13
Comments: 0
Lock up your daughters, lock up your wives the Brown Serpent is back in town! Freshly polished and now ready for a good hoofing, this old classic is a year older and now spicier than ever.
The Dudes of Hazzard's 2018 summer blog Part 2.
Must Read This Week
Video: Mountain Biker Jumps Over Tour de France Peloton - Updated with POV Footage
98877 views
First Ride: Bold Unplugged Volume 1
60992 views
Bike Checks & Tech From the Pits - EWS La Thuile 2018
53129 views
Must Watch: Reece Wallace Goes HUGE on the North Shore for Rampage
46047 views
Here's My Unno Dash Test Bike - Tell Me What You Want to Know
45205 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2018
44341 views
Video: How Do EWS Pros Beef Up Their Bikes?
40838 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Rides Infamous Squamish Double Black Diamond 'Treasure Trail'
37590 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 1
gtrguy
(1 hours ago)
Boys- that beautiful, big boulder is just crying out to be a trail feature...
[Reply]
+ 1
glasvagas
(52 mins ago)
Class. I've got sweat drippin off the end of ma beak hahaha
[Reply]
