Opinion: The Case For Being 'Over-Biked'

Sep 9, 2021
by Seb Stott  
Drawing by Taj Mihelich


Recently I was chatting to a rider on my local trails who said something that really got me thinking: "A 120mm-bike is really the ideal bike for UK riding, isn't it?"

Is it?

Mike Levy made the case for short-travel bikes back in 2012, and the popularity of this sentiment seems to have grown recently. I'm not trying to rain on anybody's parade; there's no doubt that short-travel bikes have got a lot more capable in recent years, and if you like riding downhill on your downcountry bike then great. But it seems that for some people, under-biking is a badge of honour while over-biking (riding an unnecessarily long-travel bike) is something to be ashamed of. Some see long-travel bikes as a comfort blanket or a one-trick pony - a bad choice for anyone who isn't racing an EWS stage. My view is that long-travel bikes are actually the more versatile option. They don't need to be a slog on mellower trails or when climbing, and they are just better when the trail gets nasty.

2020 Specialized Enduro
The right tool for the job, and a pretty good tool for easier terrain.


More travel, more options

Going back to that rider's comment, there is plenty of rowdy terrain in the UK, and even here in the Wye Valley where our conversation took place. But as for the flowy trail we'd just ridden, I could see his point - you really don't need more than 120mm of squish to ride it comfortably, and nobody wants a bike that feels like a soft mattress when pumping through fast, smooth berms.

But you don't have to use all of your travel all the time. In fact, you don't have to use all your travel... ever. I think some people take the often-repeated advice that you should set your bike up with about 30% sag and bottom-out once per ride too seriously. If you want a more responsive feel from your long-travel bike, there's nothing to stop you from trying less sag, more compression damping or more volume spacers (even if it means you never use full-travel). Just flicking the climb switch will close the gap to a short-travel bike when pumping smooth terrain. But if you wanted to make a short-travel bike softer and more forgiving, you'd soon run out of travel. In other words, you can make a long-travel bike firmer and more responsive, but you can't make a short-travel bike softer and more forgiving.

Norco Factory Mechanic and researcher, Lewis Kirkwood, has shown that mountain bikers can be exposed to more vibration than jackhammer operators. He still rides a hardtail, but the point of the research stands.

Bad vibrations

But there's a good reason most people want to make use of all the travel they've got: harshness. There's precious little scientific data in the mountain bike world, but this study from Edinburgh Napier University is a rare exception. Two elite-level athletes raced two UK enduro races each, riding either a 27.5" bike with a 170mm fork or a 29er with a 160mm fork. They had accelerometers fitted beside the grips which revealed levels of vibration that exceed safety limits set for industrial workers using equipment like jackhammers and chainsaws.

How bad is that? The study's lead author, Lewis Kirkwood, says "I don't want to cause panic"..."but it's concerning". Here's how it's put in the study: "elite enduro mountain bike athletes are exposed to potentially harmful levels of hand-arm vibration ... prolonged or repeated exposure to such levels of vibration could potentially lead to the development of vibration-related pathologies such as ulnar nerve compression or HAVS [hand-arm vibration syndrome]".

This test was on enduro stages, which are probably rougher than your average ride. But both riders were using relatively long-travel bikes, so it stands to reason that riders could be receiving similar levels of vibration on less extreme terrain when riding a shorter-travel bike with stiffer suspension. And of course, this concern that vibration could lead to long-term pathologies is just another reason why you might prefer softer suspension - traction, confidence on technical terrain and in-the-moment comfort are still very good reasons.

Nukeproof Giga review
Long-travel bikes don't have to suck uphill, but short-travel bikes will always suck going downhill.

A good deal

Bike design and bike choice largely come down to the trade-off between climbing performance against descending performance. Increasing travel means gaining a lot on the descents without necessarily giving much up on the climbs.

Sure, longer travel bikes tend to be heavier, but it's not the travel itself that adds weight, but the heavier components which long-travel bikes tend to be paired with. A 180mm RockShox Lyrik weighs the same as the 150mm version, and a 170mm-travel Nukeproof Giga frame weighs just 280g more than a 130mm-travel Nukeproof Reactor.

And while long-travel bikes used to pedal like a bouncy castle, there are plenty of long-travel bikes these days which have very little pedal-bob thanks to clever use of anti-squat, which controls suspension movement when pedalling. There are also lockouts or climb switches, which allow any bike to pedal more efficiently at the flick of a switch. More travel doesn't have to mean a reduction in climbing efficiency. With well-designed suspension and steep seat angles, some modern enduro bikes are really good climbers.

Tom Richards photo

2021 Santa Cruz Nomad
Which of these bikes is the more efficient climber? According to Levy's version of science, it's the 170mm-travel Nomad.

In last year's efficiency test, the 170mm-travel Santa Cruz Nomad climbed faster than the 130mm-travel Ibis Mojo (at the same power), and the 180mm-travel Propain Spindrift wasn't far behind - that's despite the longer travel bikes being fitted with slower-rolling tires and all of the shocks were fully open. So, even if you can't bring yourself to use that "cheater switch" (lockout), some long-travel bikes are so efficient these days that you can have your cake and eat it too.

But when descending, there's no replacement for displacement. A short-travel bike will never deal with rough terrain as deftly as a well-set-up long-travel bike because the vertical wheel travel fundamentally limits how much the suspension can absorb before the frame starts moving upwards into the rider.

The crux of my argument is that there's an asymmetry here: a long-travel bike can climb like a short-travel bike if the suspension is designed well, but there's no way to make a short-travel bike absorb bumps like a long-travel bike. It's just not possible. Suspension travel is one of the most important factors when descending, but one of the least important when climbing.

Kona Process 111 Photo by Amy McDermid
The Kona Process 111 was arguably the OG downcountry bike...

Mike Levy testing the Specialized Enduro 29er in Sedona. Photo by Colin Meagher
...but I much preferred the Enduro 29 (even the non-S-works version)

The original short-travel troublemaker

The Kona Process 111 was a pretty interesting bike when it launched in 2013. What made it stand out in my view was the relatively long reach, short stem and short-offset fork, which together made it among the best handling 29ers of its day. But I rode one as a long-term test bike for a year and its defining feature (the 111mm of travel) was the worst thing about it.

Most reviews pointed out that it descended surprisingly well for its travel. I agree, but that's not the right question. A better question is does it descend well relative to how it climbs? The answer is no.

The bike I had weighed 16Kg (35lb) and had an effective seat angle of 73-degrees at my pedalling height. The suspension (which had very little anti-squat and no lockout) bobbed quite a lot when pedalling too, even when compared to longer-travel bikes. And while it handled well, it soon became brutal as the trails got faster and rougher. Even bikes of the time like the original Specialized Enduro 29 climbed just as well (if not better) and was much less limiting when the descents got gnarly.

Conclusion

The recent down-country trend has made a lot of people realise how much you can do with a small amount of travel. But it's also worth keeping in mind how capable long-travel bikes have become uphill. There's a lot of flexing to be done by sending it on your 120mm-bike, less so by bossing a climb on your 180mm bike. But when it comes to the balance of climbing vs descending, the long-travel route makes way more sense. It's easier to make a long-travel bike that climbs well than a short-travel bike that desends well.

Cross-country Field Test 2020
I'm not against short-travel bikes which are actually fast uphill.

Don't get me wrong - I see the appeal of super-light cross-country and downcountry bikes for all-out speed and efficiency; I love the idea of donning Lycra and chewing up singletrack on a Transition Spur or Scott Spark. But I see more and more short-travel bikes being used as do-it-all bikes, often fitted with coil shocks, hefty tires and inserts in an attempt to make up for the lack of travel. If you want one bike to do everything, I think it makes more sense to have a capable long-travel bike that can be fitted with faster-rolling tires (and even stiffer suspension settings) for mellower rides.

I'm sure I'll get plenty of pushback in the comments for this so let me know if you agree or if I'm missing the point.

Posted In:
Stories Opinion


57 Comments

  • 19 1
 But sometimes it’s not about wanting the most capable bike, at least for me. It’s the most fun bike! Kinda like how a fast car can be less fun if it has the stickiest tires. Then again, maybe having the most capable bike for the descents is what’s most fun for you.
  • 3 0
 Agreed 100%
  • 2 0
 Or in a similar way that it can be more exciting to drive a “slow car” fast rather than driving a “fast car” slow.
A shorter travel trailbike might, in fact be slower on the descents compared to a enduro or DH bike. But the thrill of greasing a rowdy steep double black diamond tech trail on the former and feeling like you just got away with murder can be just if not more fun.
  • 2 0
 @mikelevy Dang. I came here to fight you and yell about how my 180mm enduro rig is better than every other bike in existence, but your analogy kinda makes sense... thats the reason people love Miatas, they're slow, underpowered, but the handling makes you giggle. Whatever bike makes you giggle the most is the bike you should be on, for me, its a 180mm bruiser
  • 1 0
 Makes me think of my friends cars. One has a 70's Datsun. Just going 60mph in that thing feels crazy. Other buddy got a new charger. We were going down the highway and he's doing 110mph, felt like 60mph in a normal car.
  • 1 0
 nailed it, I think its more of an "in the moment" situation but riding at the edge of a bikes capabilities is certainly a lot of fun... last week I left my FS 29 bike at the house for my last group ride in favor of my 27.5 HT b/c I thought (and it was) more fun at that particular moment. Sure the FS would be faster but sometimes its fun ripping the trails on a quick bike (though I did case a jump my other bike would have cleared).
  • 1 0
 But if you gotta drive from Whistler to Calgary would you rather do it in a Mini or a Maybach? I'm all for thrashing about my local trails on a hardtail, but if a big ride's coming up it's always the 150mm bike. On hour number 4 of the day my legs and shoulders are thanking me for it. Plus the bigger bike won't hurl me into the shadow realm when tired me starts making poor line choices.
  • 10 0
 Honestly I think a huge factor is how much real gravity-fed terrain you ride. Sure a long travel bike can eat up the chunky terrain you ride, but if the grade isn't very steep I'd much rather have the 120-140mm travel bike that has the pedaling/sprint efficiency (due to being much lighter weight) to keep up your momentum. To each their own.
  • 3 0
 Yeah I think it also comes down to the geo numbers on the bike. Mainly H/A, Chainstay, and wheelbase.
  • 2 0
 @Thendeb: spot on, squish is one thing but if the geos put them travel doesn’t matter
  • 2 1
 On rolling terrain steady state climbing efficiency isn't that important, it's acceleration, pumping efficiency, "nimbility", etc. So yeah the Nomad may be fast sitting and spinning but that's not the whole picture.
  • 7 0
 I like a lot of bike. I never want the bike to be an excuse to not to hit something, just my ability.
  • 4 0
 >I'm sure I'll get plenty of pushback in the comments

Actually no, I agree completely.

I ride a Scott Ransom (170 f/r) on 6000ft + back country rides all Summer long - when I'm not racing Enduros or even riding a bit of park with it. Any time I'm tempted by the idea of a lighter, sprightlier bike I make a list of what trails and when I'd ride it and the answer is zero. Granted our local trails and mountain rides around here in the PNW are pretty much all some flavor of gnar.
  • 6 2
 i ride a dh bike around town, the only trick needed is to crank up the low speed compression. it's nice on the butt and there's a twisted pleasure in not bothering to get off the seat for kerbs. Smile
  • 3 0
 Well although I agree to the point that I have a long travel bike, reducing the comparison to how well both climb is too simplistic. Long travel bikes require a different amount of effort to pump, jump, bunnyhop, or manual. It's not just a matter of climbing or descending. Stiffening up the suspension (air) can help, but the geometry (at sag) will probably be higher than you want it to be.
  • 4 1
 100%, long travel bike are now really efficient and light. You can set your suspension to use less travel and to be more firm but you can't add more travel if you are already bottoming out.
These days short/middle trvel options are not that much lighter, they pretty much share the same components.
Tires choice has probably more impact on weight abd feel
  • 3 0
 Well, :::pushes glasses up::: just because the enduro riders on 160mm forks had jackhammer- level vibrations doesn’t mean that shorter forks give worse vibrations. I’m sure that’s the frequency that we’re all trying to deal with in tire selection/pressure/inserts/handlebar diameter etc.
  • 3 0
 Overbiking used to be much more common because shorter travel bikes had much worse geo, particularly hta. Also, shorter travel meant weaker, noodly frames and components. There were exceptions, but not many.
  • 2 0
 I agree with this to a point. It's often nice to have a "safety valve" of sorts when you get just a little over your head or the trail turns rougher than expected- bigger brakes, meatier tires, more travel and slacker geometry all give you that little bit more capacity when things get hairy, without necessarily ruining the rest of the ride. I think this is particularly true as a bigger rider, where a small "oops" can often result in a burped tire or bent wheel.

All that said, there is always a danger of being too over-biked. There is a distinct difference between being appropriately over biked (say, using a Ripmo in place of a Ripley) and being way over-biked (Specialized Enduro in place of an Epic). There absolutely comes a point where you simply have more bike than you will use, and you suffer for having carried all that extra capacity around. Using an enduro rig for XC is dumb and wasteful. But it's a matter of opinion and preference where you draw the line. There's a sweet spot to be found between "just enough" bike and "too much" bike, and that's honestly where I like to find myself.
  • 2 0
 Have a '21 SJ Evo & a Spur, and I'd have to agree. If I could only keep one it'd be the SJ Evo. Sure it climbs a little slower and the Spur makes boring stuff more fun, but the Evo can just do a good bit more overall.
  • 2 1
 Love Seb's take (as it matches my own feelings).

Unless you're rich enough to have both DH and Trail bikes, I've never understood the fascination with riding shorter travel bikes (assuming you enjoy riding technical terrain).
  • 1 0
 I don't disagree. I am fortunate to own both options: a "down country" bike with 115/120 travel and an enduro bike with 160/160 travel. On my local XC trails that I know well, I usually ride the 115 bike. I mainly ride the enduro bike at bike parks, although I'll take it out on trail rides once in awhile just for fun. If I were going on a trip and could only take one bike, it would be the 160 bike. While it's not quite as good of a trail bike, it can do just about anything acceptably. More so if I can have two sets of wheels for it with DH and XC tires.

Tires can often be as much of a factor in how capable a bike feels than the amount of travel it has.
  • 1 0
 Using the efficiency test as evidence of a bike being a good climber is a bit incomplete. their efficiancy test is steady state, seated gravel road climbing. Definitely not indicative of how good or bad a bike is at technical climbing that requires dynamic moves, fast accelerations, and out of the saddle hammering. I've been riding a hardtail a lot lately, and on rolling terrain with short punchy climbs it's really nice not to be punished for standing and hammering on the pedals.
  • 1 0
 Completely agree with this piece. The weight penalty for longer travel is paltry. That said, shorter riders will benefit from lower axle to crowns of a shorter travel fork. Long forks and short people can get awkward to ride.
  • 2 0
 My hardtail doesn’t descend as well as my squishers and climbs worse that my short travel, but I’m not giving it up. Because it’s fun. Thanks for clearly marking this an opinion piece. Smile
  • 1 0
 I think that there can be more to gain in the skill department from riding a shorter travel trail bike on rougher stuff. But that’s just me. I also have a DH bike so I’d prefer my trail bike to sit a little further away in the travel department.
  • 1 0
 Disclaimer: Relevant comment, with some selfish purpose for bringing it up.

Calling @seb-stott for your opinion, as I know you ride one of the bikes here, and are also a taller fellow (I'm 185cm barefoot).

I feel like this topic gets super interesting/confusing, when you look at bikes like the Privateer 141/161. The bikes geometry is fairly similar (although not identical), the and so is the weight. But which one makes more sense?

By all accounts, they both thrive in the same sort of terrain (steep up, steep down). The main difference being that the 161 is supposed to be a race bike, while the 141 is a enduro bike disguised with a trail bikes rear travel number.

I live in the greater Seattle area of the PNW. So my rides are all "toblerone" in profile. The 141 gets great reviews... but would the 161 give a bigger safety cushion, and give me a better "one bike" choice?

And yes... I'm considering buying one of them in the near future. But without demos available, I can say its not an easy choice. So I'm curious of others (especially @seb-stott) opinions on this particular topic.
  • 1 0
 I have a 170mm enduro, and a 140mm hardtail. Both do all jobs, from mellow trails to steep doubleblack. I am not fast enough most of the time to really profit from the 170mm coil plushness. But it is fun even on slow mellow trails. But if I only could afford one bike, it would always be the slack 140mm steel hardtail.
  • 1 0
 5 years ago short travel bikes descended terribly and long travel bikes climbed terribly. Modern bikes climb and descend well regardless of mm travel nowadays. Whatever your opinion used to be, it’s probably not valid anymore.

These days I feel like a 140-160mm trail bike can do absolutely anything well with almost no sacrifice in any department - especially if you can afford the light dentist build kit. But if you are slightly more gravity oriented go longer, slightly more climbing oriented, go shorter. It’s really quite simple.
  • 1 0
 Very good point on how the suspension is setup on a longer bike. I have a preference for a stiffer setup that gives more liveliness to the bike (like a shorter bike) and I definitely do not bottom out my suspension that often.

“Downcountry” bikes have benefited from contemporary downhillgeometry traditionally reserved for DH and enduro bikes. That said, enduro bikes have benefited from weight reduction and climbing geometry from down country bikes.

Having done the underl biking thing for a few years I see no downside to “over biking” now for an every day bike for BC that isn’t used for XC racing.
  • 1 0
 Totally agree. I ride the North Shore, the climbs are mostly easy and the point is the ride down. Maybe if my local trails involved more ups, I'd be tempted by something more spritely, but when the point of my rides is to smash the decent, I'd rather have long travel on my side.
  • 1 0
 I'm fairly new to this sport and haven't ridden a lot of different bikes with varying travel and geo, but your conslusion seems the obvious answer, to me at least -- if you're only going to have one bike in your quiver, the logical option is to go with the most capable to ride any trail/feature/area, so you go with the longer travel, slightly heavier, slacker, single crown bike. interested to hear opposing thoughts tho, cant find many in the comments so far
  • 1 0
 So I ride basically… well, everything on my evil undead. My wife has been learning on an older demo 8 .. a new cassette and a front sprocket and those bikes climb great! Sure it’s no cross country bike, but gone are the days of 40+ lb behemoths that have no place except a rack or a lift.

Also guys, if you happen to see someone riding your local trails on a bike that isn’t “suited” in your mind, maybe don’t say something. I had a real jerk off try and tell my wife that her demo was “way too much bike” for her and those trails and she’d “never have fun”. She’s had more fun on that bike than I probably do, and it was really disheartening to hear that after we’ve had such a great time with most other riders on the trails. Please don’t say that shit, if you think it’s funny just keep it to yourself, you’re quite possibly disheartening a potential shredder who may have not been on a bike that long..
  • 1 0
 I know this isn't apples to apples but my 2018 Rocky Mountain Altitude is faster on the climbs than my 26" Giant Trance X. So more travel, better geometry and handling which makes the Altitude a confidence inspiring ride on the descents and no penalty on the climbs. I've actually beaten all of my personal best times previously set on the Trance. The Altitude has been a great bike for everything from amateur XC racing to Enduro, trail riding, and downhill. Can't see any downside to the increased travel.
  • 1 0
 bike with less travel/hard-tails typically require new wheels, the less travel you have the more frequent rim updates you will have, assuming u hitting bike parks, not only fire fireroads;


Also few years back, long travel bikes had much better geo
  • 3 0
 Having too much suspension travel is like having a condom. I'd rather have it and not need it than need it and not have it.
  • 1 1
 I think the term "overbiked" can get a little overused. I agree that suspension setup can make or break a bikes feel. I for one ride downhill bikes exclusively, and typically un my sag between 10%-12% up front and 18%-22% in the rear. This is also on a V10 29, and I try and keep the suspension curve between linier and progressive. I run quite a bit of compression and keep the rebound slow. What this gives me is a bike that feels nimble, but also settled in the rough stuff. My settings might change a bit from track to track, but overall, I aim for the same feeling... nimble but composed.
  • 2 0
 DH riders dismiss "Enduro" bikes as "trail bikes" because they're insecure about the fact that a 160mm Enduro bike would be more than enough for what they do. Change my mind.
  • 2 0
 Martin Maes would like a word with you...
  • 2 0
 What's the point? For most of us it's just having fun on 2 wheels. For me on the trails I usually ride that means less bike and hold tight.
  • 1 0
 ...but then my xc (and enduro and DH) bike has DH tyres, coil suspension, a DH rear rim, flat pedals...
  • 5 2
 I don't know about over biked, but over baked? Hell yeah!
  • 1 0
 I like a 140mm bike, with the same or a 150mm fork. Jack of all trades, master of none haha! Ideally you'd have a bike for every situation but sadly I'm not a dentist..
  • 1 0
 You're never over-biked. Sometimes you're just under-trailed. Longer travel is just more durable, too. Don't need to convince me.
  • 1 0
 Regardless of travel, tech improvements, and bike capability everyone’s still on their brakes WAY too much. The trails don’t lie.
  • 2 0
 What is considered “long” and travel these days? >160mm?
  • 1 0
 Both this opinion and Levy's opinion in 2012 are correct. Ride whatever bike makes you happy.
  • 1 0
 All I can say beating someone uphill on a 180mm bike while they are on a 130-140mm bike is an awesome feeling.
  • 1 0
 Any photo of ibis with the bag brings me vomiting reflexes, can PB just not use it?
  • 1 0
 Hated 120 never again, Loving 160
  • 1 0
 Ok, I know now to disregard this author’s writings
  • 1 1
 Well this sure will get interesting…
  • 1 0
 Just ride...
  • 2 2
 Levy in shambles
  • 1 0
 Levy downcountry voted you
  • 2 3
 The dentists are reading "over-biked" as an opportunity to "over bill"
  • 1 2
 shill

Post a Comment



