The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain
Jesse Melamed has been riding Rocky Mountain his entire professional career. He’s landed nearly 20 Enduro World Series podiums, 12 of which are on the newest generation of the Altitude. Jesse has worked directly with our team to drive innovation for the Altitude, and it shows. We couldn’t be prouder of Jesse’s achievements with our bikes over the years.
This season, Jesse claimed the Enduro World Series Overall Champion title and, alongside teammates Remi Gauvin and Andreane Lantheir Nadeau, the 2nd Overall Enduro World Series Team title. But all good things come to an end. We bid farewell to Jesse as he moves on to a new team in 2023. We’re so proud of him, and wish him nothing but the best moving forward. To celebrate this remarkable athlete and all of his successes, we put a little edit together and compiled a collection of Jesse's notes from his rise to the top.What a run eh!?
A young Jesse back in his cross-country race days with Team Whistler.
In 2017, Jesse secured his first EWS top 10 outside of North America in Ireland. Jesse's result, the trails and the energy of the crowds kickstarted his confidence to race on the world stage.
The dynamic between Jesse, Remi and ALN has been infectious. Reflecting, Jesse noted that creating the first episode of Jank Files
with filmmaker, Tom Caldwell really bonded the team. "Tom asked questions like 'what is a good trait (about the others) and what is a bad trait.' I was surprised at how easily we knew each other's strengths and weaknesses but that it didn't affect how we felt about each other."
Training and racing alongside Remi has had a major influence on Jesse's progression.
Madeira was a noteworthy race for Jesse. "I was leading the race until the second or third to last stage where I flatted. that would have been my first EWS win, not Whistler, and that was a crushing blow.
This wouldn't be a summary of great moments without mentioning Jesse's first win on home soil. The 2017 round of EWS in Whistler known as Crankzilla will be talked about for years to come.
While Jesse has had so many stellar race performances, a few challenging ones stay with him too. He recalls his hardest race to date was an EWS round in Millau, France (2017). The perfect storm of being unwell, terrible weather, a mid-race flat followed by getting lost in the French countryside all stacked up against him. He still managed to finish 7th. "Races like that just strengthen my drive."
When asked about a crash that forever changed the way he raced, Jesse looked back on the 2018 EWS round in Olargues, France. His times were stacking up really well that day so before dropping into the second stage he thought he would take it up a notch. He hit a corner too hot and came out of it awkwardly, landing directly on his shoulder, and breaking his collarbone. "A lot of emotions after that one. But that taught me that you can't rush things, there is a speed that you can safely race and trying to push past where you currently are is not going to end well."
An important race for Jesse was landing on his first EWS Whistler podium in 2016. "My mom was sick that year and made it her goal to be at the finish line for me. I have had mechanicals take the win away from me multiple times in whistler so to finally put a day together that day, for her, with her there, was really special."
Thanks for the good times, Jesse. We wish you all the best.
As for the future of the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, we roll on and continue to look to the future. Stay tuned, an exciting announcement is slated for the New Year!
