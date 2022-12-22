The Champion Moves On: Rocky Mountain Thanks Jesse Melamed

Dec 22, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  
Photo: Marus Riga

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain

Jesse Melamed has been riding Rocky Mountain his entire professional career. He’s landed nearly 20 Enduro World Series podiums, 12 of which are on the newest generation of the Altitude. Jesse has worked directly with our team to drive innovation for the Altitude, and it shows. We couldn’t be prouder of Jesse’s achievements with our bikes over the years.

This season, Jesse claimed the Enduro World Series Overall Champion title and, alongside teammates Remi Gauvin and Andreane Lantheir Nadeau, the 2nd Overall Enduro World Series Team title. But all good things come to an end. We bid farewell to Jesse as he moves on to a new team in 2023. We’re so proud of him, and wish him nothing but the best moving forward. To celebrate this remarkable athlete and all of his successes, we put a little edit together and compiled a collection of Jesse's notes from his rise to the top.

What a run eh!?





Where it all started | Photo: Melamed Family Archive.

A young Jesse back in his cross-country race days with Team Whistler.

Jesse Melamed had a huge ride today to bag his first ever top ten - he finished ninth.
Wicklow, Ireland 2017

In 2017, Jesse secured his first EWS top 10 outside of North America in Ireland. Jesse's result, the trails and the energy of the crowds kickstarted his confidence to race on the world stage.


The dynamic between Jesse, Remi and ALN has been infectious. Reflecting, Jesse noted that creating the first episode of Jank Files with filmmaker, Tom Caldwell really bonded the team. "Tom asked questions like 'what is a good trait (about the others) and what is a bad trait.' I was surprised at how easily we knew each other's strengths and weaknesses but that it didn't affect how we felt about each other."

bigquotes"Tom asked questions like 'what is a good trait (about the others) and what is a bad trait.' I was surprised at how easily we knew each others strengths and weaknesses but that it didn't affect how we felt about each other."Jesse

Photo By Dave Trumpore
Best buds. Photo: Dave Trumpore

Training and racing alongside Remi has had a major influence on Jesse's progression.

Madeira, Portugal, 2017 | Photo: Dave Trumpore

Madeira was a noteworthy race for Jesse. "I was leading the race until the second or third to last stage where I flatted. that would have been my first EWS win, not Whistler, and that was a crushing blow.

bigquotes""I was leading the race until the second or third to last stage where I flatted. that would have been my first EWS win, not Whistler, and that was a crushing blow."Jesse
Whistler, Canada, 2017

This wouldn't be a summary of great moments without mentioning Jesse's first win on home soil. The 2017 round of EWS in Whistler known as Crankzilla will be talked about for years to come.

2017
The toughest of conditions. Photo: Dave Trumpore

While Jesse has had so many stellar race performances, a few challenging ones stay with him too. He recalls his hardest race to date was an EWS round in Millau, France (2017). The perfect storm of being unwell, terrible weather, a mid-race flat followed by getting lost in the French countryside all stacked up against him. He still managed to finish 7th. "Races like that just strengthen my drive."

bigquotes"Races like that just strengthen my drive."Jesse

2018
Olargues, France 2018. Photo: Kike Abelleira

When asked about a crash that forever changed the way he raced, Jesse looked back on the 2018 EWS round in Olargues, France. His times were stacking up really well that day so before dropping into the second stage he thought he would take it up a notch. He hit a corner too hot and came out of it awkwardly, landing directly on his shoulder, and breaking his collarbone. "A lot of emotions after that one. But that taught me that you can't rush things, there is a speed that you can safely race and trying to push past where you currently are is not going to end well."

bigquotes"A lot of emotions after that one. But that taught me that you can't rush things, there is a speed that you can safely race and trying to push past where you currently are is not going to end well."Jesse


Whistler, Canada 2016.

An important race for Jesse was landing on his first EWS Whistler podium in 2016. "My mom was sick that year and made it her goal to be at the finish line for me. I have had mechanicals take the win away from me multiple times in whistler so to finally put a day together that day, for her, with her there, was really special."

bigquotes"My mom was sick that year and made it her goal to be at the finish line for me. I have had mechanicals take the win away from me multiple times in whistler so to finally put a day together that day, for her, with her there, was really special."Jesse

Finale Ligure, 2020. One of Jesse's favourite venues. He laid down his first win outside of Whistler, here.


Thanks for the good times, Jesse. We wish you all the best.

As for the future of the Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team, we roll on and continue to look to the future. Stay tuned, an exciting announcement is slated for the New Year!

21 Comments

  • 98 0
 Thank you Rocky Mountain for everything! I wouldn't be where I am without you.

P.S. I'll still accept my invite to the annual Christmas party Smile
  • 28 0
 High fives all around, Jesse! We'll save you a seat next to Wade. Smile
  • 1 0
 Absolute legend!! Keep up the great work! And the RM Altitude is my favorite bike and I plan on keeping it for a long time!!
  • 16 0
 Sad to see him go but I hope he gets PAID after last season.
  • 16 0
 Classy tribute by Rocky
  • 4 0
 Way different vibe than the canyon one
  • 7 0
 What a legend! One of my favourite athletes to watch and follow, not only for his performance, but also for being humble, allowing us to access his analytical process, and being generally accessible. Pretty common to see him answering questions or offering people set up tips in the comment section of articles or his youtube channel. Never came across as having an ego. Hope he can make the best of the switch and wherever he ends up gets him PAID - he deserves it! All round' class act.
  • 1 0
 Can't agree enough. Definitely a true class act!
  • 2 0
 It was fitting to have Jesse on a Canadian based team all this time, but I wish the best for him and really hope he gets paid well and he’s on another great team, too bad Weareone doesn’t have a top enduro team, but that’s just me wanting home to be on another Canadian based team
  • 5 0
 Sad that he has a canyon to cross onto his new endeavors
  • 1 0
 @JesseMelamed
Best wishes to you man, its awesome to watch you doing so well. I remember watching the Freehub peak to creek series and was like oh that dudes fast, seems like a good dude. Youre also the only pro thats ever messaged me back on PB, so good looks. Cheers and happy holidays!
  • 3 0
 Man Rocky is losing all the big names!! At least Wade will hopefully remain with them for life!!
  • 3 0
 A great rider but an even greater human being
  • 3 0
 100% legit Legend.
  • 1 0
 This is like a vote up for the press release. Well-handled.
  • 1 1
 One of the most likeable guys on the Enduro circuit. Good luck riding for huffy dude.
  • 1 0
 And the guy is fit AF, finishing 9th overall at BCBR in 2017.
  • 1 0
 I heard he'll jump a lot of canyons without even attending rampage
  • 1 0
 All the best Jesse. You have been an inspiration to us all!
  • 3 4
 MoiMoiMarmaladeTV incoming
  • 1 1
 Yeti





