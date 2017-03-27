The changing face of Crankworx Slopestyle

Nicholi Rogatkin got a taste of Crankworx first place in France last June when he won the "best trick" competition that replaced the full Slopestyle competition, due to rain. Photo: Sean St Denis

Last run of McGazza’s course shepherds in new generation of fearless talent

Nicholi Rogatikin at Crankworx in Rotorua, New Zealand in 2016. Photo by Clint Trahan/Crankworx

Brett Rheeder signs his name into history after winning his first Red Bull Joyride last August. Photo: Sean St Denis

Canadian Brandon Semenuk is the most decorated Crankworx slopestyle athlete in the history of the sport, with eight first-place finishes and five Red Bull Joyride titles. Photo: Sean St Denis

Louis Reboul (FRA) mid-flip on the picturesque Crankworx Rotorua course in 2016; he did not make the cut to take flight with the athletes in 2017. Photo: Clint Trahan

Tomas Zejda (CZE) just made the cut as the last rider in for this weekend's competition. Photo: Clint Trahan

Brett Rheeder and Brandon Semenuk embrace in the finish corral of the Crankworx Rotorua Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza in Rotorua, New Zealand. Photo by Clint Trahan/Crankworx