The Comfort Zone Doldrums - Opinion





Mountain biking is, by its very nature, sometimes all about delivering us from our comfort zone. For some riders, that's scaring themselves silly while facing down a jump or drop, while for others it's all about breathing through their eyeballs, watts, and lactic acid. Or maybe you like to really get out into the wilds, bad weather and big distances be damned. No matter how you like to do it, I'm willing to bet that at least some small part of your reason for doing it at all comes down to getting out of that place where can feel your way through life with your eyes closed, AKA the comfort doldrums.



The comfort zone is safe, sure, but there are all sorts of science showing that humans aren't at our best when we're stuck in it. The same evidence tells us that getting out of that sometimes repetitive Groundhog Day-esque normal life is said to trigger a stress response that results in more focus and drive, something that's probably a holdover from when we had to worry about saber-toothed tigers chomping on our necks or needing to kill a mammoth for food using only a bunch of wooden spears and our giant caveman balls full of courage. Ain't nothing comfortable about taking down a massive, hairy elephant with a stick that has a sharpened stone stuck on the end of it, is there? No, of course not.











Like a lot of us, I'm aware that I live a damn charmed life, no doubt about it, but the last few months has seen me feeling my way through the days with my eyes closed, deep in the comfort zone doldrums. I haven't had to worry about hungry saber-toothed tigers (literally or figuratively), and I've mostly been skating by on the bare minimum of effort. I'm also the definition of a creature of habit, and those habits don't often involve much more than liters and liters of tea, dog walks, boring books, and a lot of mostly solo rides on my local trails. Hell, I've been known to make a giant squid look like an outgoing social butterfly and a party animal.



Me being a sometimes salty cephalopod, as well as not having to fear saber-toothed tigers that often, probably contributed to the funk that I found myself in. I was short on motivation, long on indifference, and I'm pretty sure that my already sparse social skills had degraded enough that people were confusing me with a far less interesting version of Raymond Babbitt. Yup, this creature of habit was deep in his comfort zone, and a change was needed.





The solution: I required a metaphorical mammoth to take down, of course, and that big hairy bastard was the week-long BC Bike Race. Fire meet ass; ass meet fire.



The BC Bike Race is in its eleventh year of showing riders some of the best trails in southwestern British Columbia, a little corner of the world that's already well known for its dream-worthy singletrack. Riders spend seven consecutive days racing in seven different towns, from Vancouver Island to the Sunshine Coast to the Sea to Sky corridor, and six of those are long, hard and often hot hours in the saddle racing against over six hundred others who love to suffer. In fact, the event is very much like the anti-comfort zone summer camp for adults.





If you've ever taken part in a cross-country race, you already know that the only comfortable thing about it is when you finally finish and get to lay on the ground. Thankfully, I enjoy suffering and sweating out my sins for hours on end, but an introverted squid like me starts sweating at the thought of hundreds of other people in one place. I can handle two, maybe three people at the same time, but six—and especially six hundred—is a bit of a stretch and completely outside my ''safe space.'' In other words, it was exactly what I needed.











Those six hundred racers suffer like dogs together, often right next to the same people for hours on end, seven days a week. You eat mostly together before and after, stand in the same port-a-potty lineup together, and camp next to each other, too. And much like troops in a trench during wartime, it doesn't take long for that universally shared discomfort and pain to create bonds between complete strangers, but with saddle sores replacing the trench foot. Before long, you're with the same pack of racers each day, hooting and hollering, shit talking, and maybe even saying encouraging things to each other if you're feeling good about your prospects.











I didn't get trench foot during the BC Bike Race (no comment about saddle sores, however) but I did meet, suffer, and skid with a whole load of rad people from all over the world that I wouldn't have ever had the chance to ride with otherwise. Sure, most of us were there to compete and push ourselves, but I also experienced an unexpected (for me) phenomena, one that turned out to be much more worthwhile than just pedaling bikes around in the forest: I actually enjoyed the company of other human beings while riding and racing. That's probably going to sound odd to people with more normal social senses, but to me, it was the shove out of my comfort zone and that I needed.





