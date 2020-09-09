The Complete 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude Lineup Compared - Across the Pond Beaver

The Altitude sits in Rocky Mountain's lineup as their dedicated enduro race bike, with 160mm of rear travel and a 170mm fork. The wheel size depends on the frame size - small frames get 27.5" wheels, the medium size is available with 27.5" or 29" wheels, and large and XL frames are 29" only.



There are aluminum and carbon framed options, with prices starting at $3,500 for the base model alloy version, and going all the way up to $9,999 for the top-of-the-line Carbon 99. The carbon frame only can be purchased for $3,699.



Altitude Details



• Wheelsize: 29" (M, L, XL) or 27.5" (S, M)

• Carbon or aluminum frame options

• Travel: 160mm (r) / 170mm (f)

• 64.4° - 65.5° head angle

• 437 or 447mm chainstays

• Weight: 32 lb / 14.5 kg

• Price range: $3,500 - $9,999 USD

• Carbon frame only w/ Float X2 shock: $3,699 USD

Geometry

Builds

Altitude A30 - $3,499 USD / $4,299 CAD



The base model alloy Altitude gets Shimano's new Deore 12-speed drivetrain and MT 4120 four-piston brakes, with suspension duties handled by a Marzocchi Z1 fork and a Fox Float DPX2 Performance shock. Other parts include Rocky's own Toonie Drop dropper post, WTB i30 aluminum rims, and a Maxxis DHF / DHR II tire combo, both with EXO casings.



Frame: FORM aluminum

Fork: Marzocchi Z1 Float GRIP 170mm

Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore 12-speed

Wheels: Shimano 410 hub / WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0 rim

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 WT EXO / Minion DHR II 2.4 WT EXO

Cranks: Shimano Deore

Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 31.8 AM, 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano MT4120 4 Piston

Seatpost Rocky Mountain Toonie Drop Alloy 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



Altitude A50 - $4,299 USD / $5,499 CAD

The Altitude 50's notable upgrades over the 30 include grippier, more durable tires, Shimano XT 4-piston brakes, and an XT derailleur / SLX shifter combo paired with a Deore 12-speed cassette.



Frame: FORM aluminum

Fork: Fox 36 Float Performance GRIP

Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano XT derailleur, SLX shifter, Deore cassette

Wheels: Rocky Mountain front hub, DT Swiss 370 rear hub / WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0 rims

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: Race Face Aeffect Cinch

Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM, 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Aeffect R Dropper 3

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



Altitude Alloy 70 - $5,249 USD / $6,699 CAD

The top level aluminum model in the Altitude lineup, the 70 receives the same high end suspension found on the $9,099 Carbon 90 in the form of a Fox 38 Factory fork and a Float X2 shock. The Shimano XT / SLX drivetrain is one step up from what's found on the 50, and the WTB rims are swapped out for Race Face's AM 30's.



Frame: FORM aluminum

Fork: Fox 38 Float GRIP2 Factory Series

Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XT shifter, derailleur, SLX cassette

Wheels: Rocky Mountain front hub, DT Swiss 370 rear hub / Race Face AR 30 rims

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: Race Face Aeffect R Cinch

Handlebar: Race Face Turbine R, 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM, 50mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Aeffect R Dropper 3

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



Altitude Carbon 50 - $5,499 USD / $6,799 CAD

The Altitude Carbon 50 shares the same parts kit as the Alloy 50 - the only difference is the frame material, and the price tag.



Frame: Smoothwall carbon

Fork: Fox 36 Float Performance GRIP

Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano XT derailleur, SLX shifter, Deore cassette

Wheels: Rocky Mountain front hub, DT Swiss 370 rear hub / WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0 rims

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: Race Face Aeffect Cinch

Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM, 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Aeffect R Dropper 3

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



Altitude Carbon 70 - $6,999 USD / $8,599 CAD

Once again, the only difference between the Carbon and the Alloy 70 is the frame material and the price.



Frame: Smoothwall carbon

Fork: Fox 38 Float GRIP2 Factory Series

Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XT shifter, derailleur, SLX cassette

Wheels: Rocky Mountain front hub, DT Swiss 370 rear hub / Race Face AR 30 rims

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: Race Face Aeffect R Cinch

Handlebar: Race Face Turbine R, 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM, 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Aeffect R Dropper 3

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



Altitude Carbon 70 Coil - $6,999 USD / $8,999 CAD

There's also a coil version of the Carbon 70, with a Fox DHX2 Factory shock taking the place of the Float X2.



Frame: Smoothwall carbon

Fork: Fox 38 Float GRIP2 Factory Series

Shock: Fox DHX2 Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XT shifter, derailleur, SLX cassette

Wheels: Rocky Mountain front hub, DT Swiss 370 rear hub / Race Face AR 30 rims

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 WT 3C MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: Race Face Aeffect R Cinch

Handlebar: Race Face Turbine R, 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 31.8 AM, 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Aeffect R Dropper 3

Saddle: WTB Volt 142



Altitude Carbon 90 Rally Edition - $9,099 USD / $11,499 CAD

The Altitude Carbon 90 Rally Edition is built with the same parts spec that Rocky's enduro team riders are using. Parts highlights include a 170mm Fox Factory 38 fork, Float X2 shock, Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, Race Face Turbine R wheels, and Maxxis Minion DHF / DHR II tires, both with Double Down casings.





Frame: Smoothwall carbon

Fork: Fox 38 Float GRIP2 Factory Series

Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12-speed

Wheels: Race Face Turbine R

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 WT 3C MaxxGrip DD / Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 WT MaxxGrip DD

Cranks: Shimano XTR

Handlebar: Race Face Next R carbon, 780mm

Stem: Race Face Turbine R, 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142



Altitude Carbon 99 - $9,999 USD / $13,499 CAD

This is as pricey as the Altitude gets, with a wireless, electronic SRAM AXS drivetrain and dropper post, RaceFace Next R carbon wheels, RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork, Super Deluxe Ultimate shock, and SRAM Code RSC brakes.



Frame: Smoothwall carbon

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate RC2

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Drivetrain: SRAM AXS Eagle 12-speed

Wheels: Race Face Next R Carbon

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5 WT 3C MaxxGrip EXO+ / Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4 WT MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: SRAM X01 Carbon Eagle

Handlebar: Race Face Next R carbon, 780mm

Stem: Race Face Turbine, 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Seatpost Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Team 142



The new Altitude is longer and slacker than before – the reach on a size large now measures 480mm, with a 65-degree head angle in the neutral setting, compared to 458mm and 65.6-degrees on the previous version.It's also possible to change the chainstay length by 10mm by flipping the chips in the chainstay and switching the orientation of the brake adaptor. Rocky's Ride 9 geometry adjustment system is still in place, which allows riders to quickly tweak the bike's geometry by removing two bolts and changing the orientation of the two interlocking chips at the rear shock mount. On the Altitude the head angle can be changed from 64.4-degrees all the way up to 65.5 degrees in a matter of minutes.