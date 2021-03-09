The Complete 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Lineup Compared

Mar 9, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  


The new Rocky Mountain Instinct has 140mm of rear travel that's paired with a 150mm fork. It uses the same frame as the enduro-oriented Altitude, but with a different shock mount and shock to create a bike that's more focused on pedaling and exploring. It's available with either a carbon or aluminum frame in a wide range of build kits and prices.

The Instinct also replaces the Thunderbolt in Rocky's lineup. That bike had 140mm of travel and 27.5” wheels, so Rocky decided to consolidate things and offer the Instinct with different wheel sizes depending on the frame size. That means sizes small thru XL roll on 29” wheels, and there's also a 27.5” option for small and extra-small sizes.
Instinct Details

• Wheel size: 29" S-XL / 27.5" XS & S
• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm fork
• 65.1 - 66.2 degree head angle
• 437 or 448mm chainstays
• Carbon or aluminum frame options
• Carbon frame weight: 3.14 kg (6.90 lb)
• Price: $3,129 - $10,449 USD.
• Frame and shock: $3,549.
Geometry

Rocky Mountain Instinct review



Builds

Instinct Carbon 99: $14,099 CAD / $10,449 USD
The Carbon 99 is the no-holds-barred model, equipped with SRAM's wireless electronic dropper post and drivetrain, a Pike Deluxe Ultimate fork, G2 Ultimate brakes, and Race Face Next R carbon wheels.

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon
Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate RC2 150mm
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
Drivetrain: Sram XX1 Eagle AXS Wireless
Wheels: Race Face Next R Carbon
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+
Cranks: SRAM XX1 Carbon Eagle
Handlebar: Race Face Next R 780mm
Stem: Race Face Turbine R | 40mm
Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate 4 Piston
Seatpost Rock Shox Reverb AXS Wireless
Saddle: WTB Volt Team 142 | titanium Rails
Claimed weight: 13.08 kg (28.8 lb), size M



Instinct Carbon 90: $11,999 CAD / $9,399 USD
The next step down is the Carbon 90, the same model that I reviewed. It's not the top of the line, but it's still not exactly inexpensive either, thanks to the Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, Race Face carbon rims, and a Fox Factory suspension package.

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon
Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL FIT4 Factory Series 150mm
Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Factory
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Wheels: Race Face ARC Carbon 31 rims / DT Swiss 350 rear hub / RM front hub
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+
Cranks: Race Face Next R Cinch
Handlebar: Race Face Next R 780mm
Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 CNC
Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail 4 Piston
Seatpost Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm
Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142
Claimed weight: 13.65 kg (30.0 lb) size medium



Instinct Carbon 70 Coil: $9,399 CAD / $7,629 USD


This is the model that caught my eye. I like the concept of a coil-sprung trail bike, and there aren't that many models out there that come spec'd with Cane Creek's Helm Coil fork. Those springs do add some weight, but I bet most riders looking to go this route aren't too concerned about the extra grams.


Frame: Smoothwall Carbon
Fork: Cane Creek Helm Coil
Shock: Cane Creek DBCoil IL
Drivetrain: Shimano XT
Wheels: Race Face ARC 30 rims / DT Swiss 350 rear hub / RM front hub
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+
Cranks: Race Face Turbine Cinch
Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm
Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM | 40mm
Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston
Seatpost Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm
Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142
Claimed weight: 14.56 kg (32.0 lb) size medium



Instinct Carbon 70: $8,369 CAD / $6,899 USD
The Carbon 70 has the same Shimano XT drivetrain as the coil version, but in this case the suspension is handled by a Fox 36 FIT4 Performance Elite fork and a DPX2 shock. The wheels are a little different too, with Race Face's AR 30 rims and a DT Swiss 370 hub instead of the ARC 30 / 350 hub wheels found on the 70 Coil.

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon
Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL FIT4 Performance Elite 150mm
Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite
Drivetrain: Shimano XT
Wheels: Race Face AR 30 rims / DT Swiss 370 rear hub / RM front hub
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+
Cranks: Race Face Turbine Cinch
Handlebar: Race Face Turbine R 780mm
Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM | 40mm
Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston
Seatpost Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm
Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142
Claimed weight: 14.24 kg (31.3 lb) size medium


Instinct Carbon 50: $6,999 CAD / $5,549 USD

The Fox 36 GRIP fork and DPS shock shouldn't be overlooked on this model. Both work extremely well, with an excellent price to performance ratio. My one nitpick with this build is the SLX drivetrain with an XT derailleur - I'd rather see an XT shifter than a derailleur, because that shifter gives you the ability to shift down two gears with one push.

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon
Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL GRIP Performance
Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX / XT derailleur
Wheels: WTB ST Light i30 TCS 2.0 rims / DT Swiss 370 rear hub / RM front hub
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+
Cranks: Race Face Aeffect Cinch
Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm
Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM | 40mm
Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston
Seatpost Rocky Mountain Toonie Drop Alloy 30.9mm
Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142
Claimed weight: 14.15 kg (31.1 lb) size medium


Instinct Carbon 30: $5,949 CAD / $4,499 USD

RockShox takes over suspension duties for the Carbon 30, with a Pike Select RC fork and a Deluxe Select+ shock. The Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain is a proven performer, although the MT4120 brakes may be something to consider upgrading further down the line.

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon
Fork: RockShox Pike Select RC 150m
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore 12spd
Wheels: WTB ST Light i30 TCS 2.0 rims / Shimano MT410 hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" EXO / Minion DHR II 2.4 EXO
Cranks: Shimano Deore
Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm
Stem: Rocky Mountain 31.8 AM | 40mm
Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
Brakes: Shimano MT4120 4 Piston
Seatpost Rocky Mountain Toonie Drop Composite 30.9mm
Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142
Claimed weight: 14.4 kg (31.7 lb) size medium




Instinct Alloy 50: $5,649 CAD / $4,499 USD
For the same price as the Carbon 30 you can get a lot more bang for your buck by going with the aluminum framed Alloy 50. There is a weight penalty, but the improved suspension and brake performance should help make it easier to overlook that extra pound or two.

Frame: FORM Alloy
Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL GRIP Performance Series 150mm
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX shifter, XT derailleur, Deore cassette
Wheels: WTB ST Light i30 TCS 2.0 rims / DT Swiss 370 rear hub / RM front
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" EXO / Minion DHR II 2.4 EXO
Cranks: Race Face Ride Cinch
Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm
Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM | 40mm
Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
Brakes: Shimano SLX Trail 4 Piston
Seatpost Race Face Aeffect R Dropper 30.9mm
Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142
Claimed weight: 15.3 kg (33.7 lb) size medium



Instinct Alloy 30: $3,859 CAD / $3,129 USD

Frame: FORM Alloy
Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL 150mm
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+
Drivetrain: Shimano Deore
Wheels: WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0 rims / Shimano MT410 hubs
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" EXO / Minion DHR II 2.4 EXO
Cranks: Shimano Deore
Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm
Stem: Rocky Mountain 31.8 AM
Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On
Brakes: Shimano MT4120 4 Piston
Seatpost Rocky Mountain Toonie Drop Composite 30.9mm
Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142
Claimed weight: 15.76 kg (34.7 lb), size medium





14 Comments

  • 4 0
 I am not sure what the word for it is.. my gut maybe, or maybe my intuition.. but something deep inside, something embedded within.. something inside telling me thats a whole lot of large pizzas for Carbon 90. more large pizzas than I can spare, thanks for the offer but ill keep my large pizzas !
  • 2 0
 I don’t think the Pike Deluxe Ultimate on the Carbon 99 model exists yet, unless rock shox came up with something new that I missed.
  • 2 0
 I know Rocky has always been expensive but c'mon an entry level bike for almost 4k with specs that you would expect from a 2k bike
  • 2 0
 The Carbon 70 coil at 4.56 kilograms will blow away any XC bike. (I know, it should really read 14.56 kg)...
  • 1 0
 If your instinct is to buy that $10,449 USD model, just think about how rocky explaining a 5-digit bike to the spouse will be.
  • 2 0
 I've always loved Rocky's paint color schemes. Looks like a sweet bike - modern reach numbers, plenty of adjustable geo.
  • 1 0
 Sorry if I missed it, but do they sell the shock mounts separately so owners can get a spare shock and turn their bike into an Altitude (or vice versa)?
  • 2 0
 Now if only we could find one.
  • 1 2
 "For the same price as the Carbon 30 you can get a lot more bang for your buck by going with the aluminum framed Alloy 50." Do you?? For me I'd plump for the carbon any day, spec looks great and its 2lb lighter
  • 1 0
 3129$ for an alloy bike with a RS gold....ouch...
  • 2 0
 They really ought to be ashamed of themselves, selling a bike at that level with a 35. Not gonna help with respect for their brand.
  • 1 0
 @chakaping: no one I know respects that brand, their business practices are as shit as the quality of their bikes.
  • 1 1
 Order placed, take my money! ????
  • 1 1
 The paintjob is inspired by commencal ?!

