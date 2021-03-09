The Complete 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Lineup Compared

The new Rocky Mountain Instinct has 140mm of rear travel that's paired with a 150mm fork. It uses the same frame as the enduro-oriented Altitude, but with a different shock mount and shock to create a bike that's more focused on pedaling and exploring. It's available with either a carbon or aluminum frame in a wide range of build kits and prices.



The Instinct also replaces the Thunderbolt in Rocky's lineup. That bike had 140mm of travel and 27.5” wheels, so Rocky decided to consolidate things and offer the Instinct with different wheel sizes depending on the frame size. That means sizes small thru XL roll on 29” wheels, and there's also a 27.5” option for small and extra-small sizes.



Instinct Details



• Wheel size: 29" S-XL / 27.5" XS & S

• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm fork

• 65.1 - 66.2 degree head angle

• 437 or 448mm chainstays

• Carbon or aluminum frame options

• Carbon frame weight: 3.14 kg (6.90 lb)

• Price: $3,129 - $10,449 USD.

• Frame and shock: $3,549.

