The Complete 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Lineup Compared

The new Rocky Mountain Instinct has 140mm of rear travel that's paired with a 150mm fork. It uses the same frame as the enduro-oriented Altitude, but with a different shock mount and shock to create a bike that's more focused on pedaling and exploring. It's available with either a carbon or aluminum frame in a wide range of build kits and prices.



The Instinct also replaces the Thunderbolt in Rocky's lineup. That bike had 140mm of travel and 27.5” wheels, so Rocky decided to consolidate things and offer the Instinct with different wheel sizes depending on the frame size. That means sizes small thru XL roll on 29” wheels, and there's also a 27.5” option for small and extra-small sizes.

Instinct Details



• Wheel size: 29" S-XL / 27.5" XS & S

• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm fork

• 65.1 - 66.2 degree head angle

• 437 or 448mm chainstays

• Carbon or aluminum frame options

• Carbon frame weight: 3.14 kg (6.90 lb)

• Price: $3,129 - $10,449 USD.

• Frame and shock: $3,549.

Geometry

Builds

Instinct Carbon 99: $14,099 CAD / $10,449 USD

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon

Fork: RockShox Pike Ultimate RC2 150mm

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate

Drivetrain: Sram XX1 Eagle AXS Wireless

Wheels: Race Face Next R Carbon

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: SRAM XX1 Carbon Eagle

Handlebar: Race Face Next R 780mm

Stem: Race Face Turbine R | 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: SRAM G2 Ultimate 4 Piston

Seatpost Rock Shox Reverb AXS Wireless

Saddle: WTB Volt Team 142 | titanium Rails

Claimed weight: 13.08 kg (28.8 lb), size M



Instinct Carbon 90: $11,999 CAD / $9,399 USD

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon

Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL FIT4 Factory Series 150mm

Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Factory

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR

Wheels: Race Face ARC Carbon 31 rims / DT Swiss 350 rear hub / RM front hub

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: Race Face Next R Cinch

Handlebar: Race Face Next R 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 CNC

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XTR Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142

Claimed weight: 13.65 kg (30.0 lb) size medium



Instinct Carbon 70 Coil: $9,399 CAD / $7,629 USD

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon

Fork: Cane Creek Helm Coil

Shock: Cane Creek DBCoil IL

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Wheels: Race Face ARC 30 rims / DT Swiss 350 rear hub / RM front hub

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: Race Face Turbine Cinch

Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM | 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142

Claimed weight: 14.56 kg (32.0 lb) size medium



Instinct Carbon 70: $8,369 CAD / $6,899 USD

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon

Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL FIT4 Performance Elite 150mm

Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Wheels: Race Face AR 30 rims / DT Swiss 370 rear hub / RM front hub

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: Race Face Turbine Cinch

Handlebar: Race Face Turbine R 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM | 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Turbine R (by Fox) Dropper 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142

Claimed weight: 14.24 kg (31.3 lb) size medium



Instinct Carbon 50: $6,999 CAD / $5,549 USD

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon

Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL GRIP Performance

Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX / XT derailleur

Wheels: WTB ST Light i30 TCS 2.0 rims / DT Swiss 370 rear hub / RM front hub

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" MaxxTerra EXO+ / Minion DHR II 2.4 MaxxTerra EXO+

Cranks: Race Face Aeffect Cinch

Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM | 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano XT Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Rocky Mountain Toonie Drop Alloy 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142

Claimed weight: 14.15 kg (31.1 lb) size medium



Instinct Carbon 30: $5,949 CAD / $4,499 USD

Frame: Smoothwall Carbon

Fork: RockShox Pike Select RC 150m

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore 12spd

Wheels: WTB ST Light i30 TCS 2.0 rims / Shimano MT410 hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" EXO / Minion DHR II 2.4 EXO

Cranks: Shimano Deore

Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 31.8 AM | 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano MT4120 4 Piston

Seatpost Rocky Mountain Toonie Drop Composite 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142

Claimed weight: 14.4 kg (31.7 lb) size medium



Instinct Alloy 50: $5,649 CAD / $4,499 USD

Frame: FORM Alloy

Fork: Fox 36 Float EVOL GRIP Performance Series 150mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX shifter, XT derailleur, Deore cassette

Wheels: WTB ST Light i30 TCS 2.0 rims / DT Swiss 370 rear hub / RM front

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" EXO / Minion DHR II 2.4 EXO

Cranks: Race Face Ride Cinch

Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 35 AM | 40mm

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano SLX Trail 4 Piston

Seatpost Race Face Aeffect R Dropper 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142

Claimed weight: 15.3 kg (33.7 lb) size medium



Instinct Alloy 30: $3,859 CAD / $3,129 USD

Frame: FORM Alloy

Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL 150mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore

Wheels: WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0 rims / Shimano MT410 hubs

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5" EXO / Minion DHR II 2.4 EXO

Cranks: Shimano Deore

Handlebar: Rocky Mountain AM 780mm

Stem: Rocky Mountain 31.8 AM

Grips: Ergon GE1 EVO Lock On

Brakes: Shimano MT4120 4 Piston

Seatpost Rocky Mountain Toonie Drop Composite 30.9mm

Saddle: WTB Volt Race 142

Claimed weight: 15.76 kg (34.7 lb), size medium



The Carbon 99 is the no-holds-barred model, equipped with SRAM's wireless electronic dropper post and drivetrain, a Pike Deluxe Ultimate fork, G2 Ultimate brakes, and Race Face Next R carbon wheels.The next step down is the Carbon 90, the same model that I reviewed . It's not the top of the line, but it's still not exactly inexpensive either, thanks to the Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, Race Face carbon rims, and a Fox Factory suspension package.This is the model that caught my eye. I like the concept of a coil-sprung trail bike, and there aren't that many models out there that come spec'd with Cane Creek's Helm Coil fork. Those springs do add some weight, but I bet most riders looking to go this route aren't too concerned about the extra grams.The Carbon 70 has the same Shimano XT drivetrain as the coil version, but in this case the suspension is handled by a Fox 36 FIT4 Performance Elite fork and a DPX2 shock. The wheels are a little different too, with Race Face's AR 30 rims and a DT Swiss 370 hub instead of the ARC 30 / 350 hub wheels found on the 70 Coil.The Fox 36 GRIP fork and DPS shock shouldn't be overlooked on this model. Both work extremely well, with an excellent price to performance ratio. My one nitpick with this build is the SLX drivetrain with an XT derailleur - I'd rather see an XT shifter than a derailleur, because that shifter gives you the ability to shift down two gears with one push.RockShox takes over suspension duties for the Carbon 30, with a Pike Select RC fork and a Deluxe Select+ shock. The Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain is a proven performer, although the MT4120 brakes may be something to consider upgrading further down the line.For the same price as the Carbon 30 you can get a lot more bang for your buck by going with the aluminum framed Alloy 50. There is a weight penalty, but the improved suspension and brake performance should help make it easier to overlook that extra pound or two.