The Complete 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Lineup Compared

The new Rocky Mountain Instinct has 140mm of rear travel that's paired with a 150mm fork. It uses the same frame as the enduro-oriented Altitude, but with a different shock mount and shock to create a bike that's more focused on pedaling and exploring. It's available with either a carbon or aluminum frame in a wide range of build kits and prices.
The Instinct also replaces the Thunderbolt in Rocky's lineup. That bike had 140mm of travel and 27.5” wheels, so Rocky decided to consolidate things and offer the Instinct with different wheel sizes depending on the frame size. That means sizes small thru XL roll on 29” wheels, and there's also a 27.5” option for small and extra-small sizes.
Instinct Details
• Wheel size: 29" S-XL / 27.5" XS & S
• Travel: 140mm (r) / 150mm fork
• 65.1 - 66.2 degree head angle
• 437 or 448mm chainstays
• Carbon or aluminum frame options
• Carbon frame weight: 3.14 kg (6.90 lb)
• Price: $3,129 - $10,449 USD.
• Frame and shock: $3,549.
Builds Instinct Carbon 99: $14,099 CAD / $10,449 USD
The Carbon 99 is the no-holds-barred model, equipped with SRAM's wireless electronic dropper post and drivetrain, a Pike Deluxe Ultimate fork, G2 Ultimate brakes, and Race Face Next R carbon wheels.
Instinct Carbon 90: $11,999 CAD / $9,399 USD
The next step down is the Carbon 90, the same model that I reviewed
. It's not the top of the line, but it's still not exactly inexpensive either, thanks to the Shimano XTR drivetrain and brakes, Race Face carbon rims, and a Fox Factory suspension package.
Instinct Carbon 70 Coil: $9,399 CAD / $7,629 USD
This is the model that caught my eye. I like the concept of a coil-sprung trail bike, and there aren't that many models out there that come spec'd with Cane Creek's Helm Coil fork. Those springs do add some weight, but I bet most riders looking to go this route aren't too concerned about the extra grams.
Instinct Carbon 70: $8,369 CAD / $6,899 USD
The Carbon 70 has the same Shimano XT drivetrain as the coil version, but in this case the suspension is handled by a Fox 36 FIT4 Performance Elite fork and a DPX2 shock. The wheels are a little different too, with Race Face's AR 30 rims and a DT Swiss 370 hub instead of the ARC 30 / 350 hub wheels found on the 70 Coil.
Instinct Carbon 50: $6,999 CAD / $5,549 USD
The Fox 36 GRIP fork and DPS shock shouldn't be overlooked on this model. Both work extremely well, with an excellent price to performance ratio. My one nitpick with this build is the SLX drivetrain with an XT derailleur - I'd rather see an XT shifter than a derailleur, because that shifter gives you the ability to shift down two gears with one push.
Instinct Carbon 30: $5,949 CAD / $4,499 USD
RockShox takes over suspension duties for the Carbon 30, with a Pike Select RC fork and a Deluxe Select+ shock. The Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain is a proven performer, although the MT4120 brakes may be something to consider upgrading further down the line.
Instinct Alloy 50: $5,649 CAD / $4,499 USD
For the same price as the Carbon 30 you can get a lot more bang for your buck by going with the aluminum framed Alloy 50. There is a weight penalty, but the improved suspension and brake performance should help make it easier to overlook that extra pound or two.
Instinct Alloy 30: $3,859 CAD / $3,129 USD
