The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared

The Santa Cruz Nomad has returned for its fifth generation, and it seems that the Californian brand has got the formula pretty close to perfect, as there are only slight changes between the old and new versions. This was the mystery bike in the recent Field Test - you can watch and read about how it performed here The bike is still an aggressive 170mm travel bike and rolls on 27.5" wheels. The only obvious external change is extra support on the swing arm, but there are some tweaks under the hood to the geometry and the kinematic.There are two different carbon options to pick from, and a range of builds to suit a variety of budgets too. Here's all the essential info on the bike and a closer look at what each build gets you. Nomad Details



Builds

Nomad C R - $4,499 USD / $6,049 / £4,499 GBP



Unlike the previous generation Nomad, there are no aluminum models for the time being, so we start with the Carbon C - framed R. This comes with RockShox suspension front and rear and an NX level SRAM 12-speed drivetrain. SRAM also provides the brakes, the rims are from WTB, there's an SDG dropper post and finishing kit comes from e13. Interestingly, all the bikes in the range get the same tire combo of an Assegai at the front and Minion rear.





Frame: Carbon C

Fork: RockShox Zeb

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select

Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle

Wheels: WTB ST i30 TCS 2.0, SRAM MTH 716

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5", 3C, Maxx- GRIP, EXO+ TR front, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4", 3C, EXO+ rear

Cranks: SRAM NX Eagle DUB

Handlebar: e13 TRS Base

Stem: e.13 Base

Grips: Santa Cruz Palmdale

Brakes: SRAM Guide RE

Seatpost SDG Tellis

Saddle: WTB Silverado Race



Nomad C S - $5,499 USD / $7,299 CAD / £5,399 GBP





The second step up the ladder is the S level. There are quite a few changes here including a Fox 38 fork instead of the Zeb and a slightly upgraded shock too. Other changes include a move up the SRAM ladder for a GX drivetrain and Code instead of Guide brakes. SRAM also provides the dropper in the form of a Reverb Stealth. The wheels get upgraded too with a Race Face rim and DT Swiss hub. The finishing kit now comes from Burgtec, who supply components to the Syndicate race team.





Frame: Carbon C

Fork: FOX 38 Float Performance

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle

Wheels: RaceFace AR Offset 30, DT Swiss 370

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5", 3C, Maxx- GRIP, EXO+ TR front, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4", 3C, EXO+ rear

Cranks: SRAM GX Eagle DUB

Handlebar: Burgtec Alloy

Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3

Grips: Santa Cruz Palmdale

Brakes: SRAM Code R

Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth

Saddle: WTB Silverado Pro



Nomad C XT & XT Coil - $6,199 USD / $8,199 CAD / £6,099 GBP





Unsurprisingly, the XT level Nomad also gets you XT level Shimano components for drivetrain and brakes. This is the first level you can get a shock option between an air or a coil shock from RockShox. The rest of the spec remains largely similar to the S level but you do get a carbon bar that's made by Santa Cruz.





Frame: Carbon C

Fork: Fox 38 Float Performance Elite

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select + or RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select+

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Wheels: RaceFace ARC Offset 30, DT 350

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5" 3C Maxx- GRIP EXO+ TR front, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4" 3C EXO+

Cranks: Shimano XT

Handlebar: Santa Cruz Bicycles Carbon Riser

Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3

Grips: Santa Cruz Palmdale

Brakes: Shimano XT

Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth

Saddle: WTB Silverado Team



Nomad C XT RSV & XT Coil RSV - $7,399 USD / $9,799 CAD / £7,099 GBP



The top spec level you can get on the C carbon frame is the XT RSV. This is very similar to the previous XT level but you now get Santa Cruz's Reserve wheels instead of the RaceFace ARC Offset 30.





Frame: Carbon C

Fork: Fox 38 Float Performance Elite

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ or RockShox Super Deluxe Coil Select+

Drivetrain: Shimano XT

Wheels: Reserve 30, DT 350

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5", 3C, Maxx- GRIP, EXO+, TR front, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4", 3C, EXO+

Cranks: Shimano XT

Handlebar: Santa Cruz Bicycles Carbon Riser

Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3

Grips: Santa Cruz Palmdale

Brakes: SRAM Guide RE

Seatpost SDG Tellis

Saddle: WTB Silverado Race



Nomad CC X01 & X01 Coil - $7,499 USD / $9,949 CAD / £6,599 GBP



Next up the price brackets is the CC X01 version. The swaps out Santa Cruz's C carbon for the lighter but equally stiff and strong CC version. This is the first version to have Fox suspension front and rear with a 38 fork and a choice of air or coil X2 shock. The drivetrain is SRAM's X01 Eagle 12 speed.





Frame: Carbon CC

Fork: Fox 38 Float Factory

Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory or Fox DH X2 Factory Coil

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle

Wheels: RaceFace ARC Offset 30, DT Swiss 350

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5", 3C, Maxx- GRIP, EXO+, TR front, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4", 3C, EXO+

Cranks: SRAM X01 Eagle Carbon

Handlebar: Santa Cruz Bicycles Carbon Riser

Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3

Grips: Santa Cruz Palmdale

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth

Saddle: WTB Silverado Team



Nomad CC X01 RSV & X01 Coil RSV - $8,699 USD / $11,549 CAD / £7,799 GBP



As before, the move up to an RSV spec gets you an upgrade to Reserve wheels.





Frame: Carbon CC

Fork: Fox 38 Float Factory

Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory or Fox DH X2 Factory Coil

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle

Wheels: Reserve 30 , DT Swiss 350

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 2.5", 3C, Maxx- GRIP, EXO+, TR front, Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.4", 3C, EXO+

Cranks: SRAM X01 Eagle Carbon

Handlebar: Santa Cruz Bicycles Carbon Riser

Stem: Burgtec Enduro MK3

Grips: Santa Cruz Palmdale

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Seatpost RockShox Reverb Stealth

Saddle: WTB Silverado Team



It's a case of evolution not revolution with the new Nomad. Starting with the most significant change, the seat tube angle is now 77.5-degrees, which should give a more upright pedalling position. Alongside that is a slacker head tube angle, at 63.7 or 64-degrees depending on the position of the flip-chip, roughly a degree slacker than before. The bike has also grown by about 16mm in reach, while the chainstays are now size-specific, with a 5mm difference between each size.There are 6 builds available of the Nomad, with prices starting at $4,499 USD for the C-level carbon R model up to an $8,699 for the CC carbon X01 RSV. All but the lowest two builds have an option for a coil or air shock, and there's also a frame only option available for $3,399 USD / $4,649 CAD / £3,299 in the CC carbon level.