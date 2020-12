The Complete 2021 Santa Cruz Nomad Lineup Compared

The Santa Cruz Nomad has returned for its fifth generation, and it seems that the Californian brand has got the formula pretty close to perfect, as there are only slight changes between the old and new versions. This was the mystery bike in the recent Field Test - you can watch and read about how it performed here The bike is still an aggressive 170mm travel bike and rolls on 27.5" wheels. The only obvious external change is extra support on the swing arm, but there are some tweaks under the hood to the geometry and the kinematic.There are two different carbon options to pick from, and a range of builds to suit a variety of budgets too. Here's all the essential info on the bike and a closer look at what each build gets you.