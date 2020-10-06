The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video

Oct 6, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

The 2021 Stumpjumper EVO is all about adjustability - it's possible to turn it from an ultra-slack, DH-oriented machine to a more nimble trail bike in a matter of minutes. Along with the increased number of geometry configurations, the carbon-framed bike now has 150mm of rear travel, and 15% more storage room in the down tube. You can read the full review here.

There are five complete models in the lineup, with prices starting at $4,099 for the Expert Comp and going all the way up to $9,899 USD for the S-Works version. All of the models use the same frame, which is available on its own for $2,999 USD.


Stumpjumper EVO Details

• Wheel size: 29" (aftermarket mullet link available)
• Carbon frame
• Travel: 150mm (r) / 160mm fork
• 63 - 65.5-degree head angle
• 438mm or 443mm chainstays (size S4)
• Weight: 30 lb / 13.6 kg (S-Works S4 w/o pedals)
• Sizes: S1 - S6
• Price: $4,099 - $9,899 USD
specialized.com



Stumpjumper EVO 2021


Geometry

The new Stumpjumper EVO comes with a separate headset insert that allows for 1-degree of head angle adjustment in either direction. There's also a chip on the chainstays that allows for another .5-degree of head angle change that's accompanied by a 7mm bottom bracket adjustment. It's possible to set the bike up with an extra-slack 63-degree head angle, or to steepen the head angle to a more conservative 65.5-degrees, with multiple options in between.

The bike arrives setup in the middle / high position. That gives the size S4 a 475mm reach, 64.5-degree head angle, 438mm chainstays, and 76.9-degree seat tube angle.

The largest two sizes, S5 and S6, get longer chainstays to help accommodate the taller riders that will be riding them.




Builds

Stumpjumper EVO Comp - $4,099 USD


The base model Stumpjumper EVO Comp has a workhorse build kit, with Shimano's SLX drivetrain and four-piston brakes, Fox 36 Rhythm fork, and Roval 29 alloy wheels.

Frame: FACT 11m carbon
Fork: Fox Float 36 Rhythm, GRIP Damper
Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Performance
Drivetrain: Shimano SLX 12-speed
Wheels: Roval 29 alloy rims w/ Shimano MT400 and MT510-B hubs
Tires: Specialized Butcher / Eliminator, 29 x 2.3"
Cranks: Shimano SLX, S1:165mm, S2-S5: 170mm, S6: 175mm
Handlebar: Specialized, 6061 alloy, 30mm rise, 800mm width
Stem: Alloy Trail Stem
Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120
Seatpost X-Fusion Manic (S1:100mm, S2: 125mm, S3: 150mm, S4/S5: 170mm, S6: 190mm)
Saddle: Bridge Comp, hollow Cr-mo rails


Stumpjumper EVO Expert - $4,899 USD

Next in line is the EVO Expert model, which sees the suspension upgraded to Fox's Performance Elite level. SRAM Code RS brakes provide the stopping power, and a SRAM X01 12-speed shifter and derailleur are matched with a GX chain and aluminum Truvativ Descendant cranks.



Frame: FACT 11m carbon
Fork: Fox Float 36 Performance Elite, GRIP 2
Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle
Wheels: Roval Traverse 29 alloy rims, DT Swiss 360 hubs
Tires: Specialized Butcher / Eliminator, 29 x 2.3"
Cranks: Truvativ Descendant alloy
Handlebar: Specialized Trail, alloy, 30mm rise, 800mm width
Stem: Alloy Trail
Grips: Deity Knuckleduster
Brakes: SRAM Code RS
Seatpost X-Fusion Manic (S1:100mm, S2: 125mm, S3: 150mm, S4/S5: 170mm, S6: 190mm)
Saddle: Bridge Comp, hollow Cr-mo rails



Stumpjumper EVO Pro - $7,299 USD
Moving up to the Pro model gets you Fox's Factory series suspension, along with a whole bunch more carbon parts in the form of Roval's Traverse wheels and handlebar, and SRAM's Descendant cranks. Other highlights include SRAM's Code RSC brakes, and a Deity Copperhead stem to go with the Knuckleduster grips.

Frame: FACT 11m carbon
Fork: Fox Float 36 Factory, GRIP 2 damper
Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Factory
Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle
Wheels: Roval Traverse Carbon, DT Swiss 350 hubs
Tires: Specialized Butcher / Eliminator, 29 x 2.3"
Cranks: SRAM Descendant Carbon
Handlebar: Roval Traverse Carbon, 30mm rise, 800mm width
Stem: Deity Copperhead
Grips: Deity Knuckleduster
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory (S1:125mm, S2/S3: 155mm, S4-S6: 175mm)
Saddle: Bridge, hollow Ti-rails

Stumpjumper EVO LTD - $7,799 USD

We're still waiting for the complete spec sheet for this model, but the images of the EVO LTD show that its built up with a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil shock, and a Zeb Select+ fork. The drivetrain appears to be SRAM X01 Eagle, with alloy Truvativ Descendant cranks.

It's also rocking a mullet, with a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" rear wheel.


Stumpjumper EVO S-Works - $9,899 USD
The Stumpjumper EVO S-Works is spec'd with top of the line everything. SRAM's wireless, electronic AXS parts are in place for shifting and seat dropping, while Fox's Factory series 36 and DPX2 help smooth out the trail. The Roval SL carbon wheels are even lighter than the ones found on the EVO Pro, and use DT Swiss' 54-tooth star ratchet for quick engagement.

Frame: Fact 11m carbon
Fork: Fox Float 36 Factory, GRIP 2 damper
Shock: Fox Float DPX2
Drivetrain: SRAM AXS Eagle
Wheels: Roval Traverse SL carbon
Tires: Specialized Butcher / Eliminator, 29 x 2.3"
Cranks: SRAM X01 Eagle
Handlebar: Roval Traverse SL Carbon, 30mm rise, 800mm width
Stem: Deity Copperhead
Grips: Deity Knuckleduster
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Seatpost RockShox Reverb AXS (S1:100mm, S2: 125mm,S3: 150mm, S4-S6: 170mm)
Saddle: Bridge, hollow Ti-rails


Title image: Harookz

40 Comments

  • 25 0
 Holy Shit the Expert build is actually a great deal
  • 8 0
 Right, that's a low price of entry for a complete carbon bike with X01 parts and RSC brakes.
  • 6 0
 Not when you are in canada. 4900 USD translates to 6500 CAD, and they list the bike 7299 CAD on their website.
  • 5 0
 Yeah - is that accurate? X01 Drivetrain and Fox Performance Elite suspension on a 150/160 carbon trailbike from a big manufacturer for for $4,900?

That's easily $1-$2K cheaper than competing builds from other manufacturers. The X01 Hightower is $7,099. If you spend $4,800 on a Trek Slash, you're going to get a NX/GX mix. The Ripmo doesn't have an X01 build, but their GX is $5,499.

We can argue about whether anyone actually needs X01 on a trail bike, but it's still a hell of a value coming from a big manufacturer. Could we dare to dream that the price of well-equipped trail bikes could, IDK, perhaps be driven slightly down?

The only manufacturer/build I can think of that really competes with this spec/price right now is YT's Jeffsey Pro Race 29, that'll give you full X01, carbon wheels and the (absolutely necessary) bling of Kashima for $5,299 if you could actually find one in stock at some point in your life.
  • 1 0
 why can't we get X01 cassette and chain, instead of derailleur and shifter?? I know, sells better in the store
  • 1 0
 @sjma: RS brakes, but yeah, damn good price point.
  • 1 0
 It is a great build at a good price. Those are parts that most riders would probably build their bike up with.
  • 21 0
 Wow this release video is next level. 10/10. Also as much as I dislike specialized's geo choices in the past, this bike looks absolutely dialed.
  • 6 0
 agreed, I'm really impressed. The concept is 1000000/10 lol. I was kinda hoping they'd move the shock to how the enduro looks though.
  • 14 0
 Aaaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh !!!!!! Its "bike debt" time. Yeeeeeeeoooooooooo !!!!!
  • 15 0
 "Stuff" lol
  • 2 0
 with a wink and a nod
  • 1 0
 No doubt. Was going to come in and post about that. So awesome.
  • 14 0
 One of the best release videos I've ever seen. Class
  • 1 0
 thanks bruh.
  • 1 0
 @ischiller: any more bighead live coming up? i miss that guy
  • 1 0
 @Upduro: We've been trying to kill him off... Stay tuned.
  • 1 0
 @ischiller: Seriously your Specialized portfolio is incredible, much respect to your creativity (and to S for letting it flourish)
  • 4 0
 The comp is such a solid bike. SLX drivetrain/brakes are great, throw a $300 grip2 damper in the fork if you really care that much about it and swap to the std DHF/DHR2 combo for tires. Just an fantastic deal from a brick & mortar big manufacturer.

Should be able to score a discount as well. 10/10 Big S.
  • 6 0
 It's almost like I gave the folks in Morgan Hill a wish list for updates....and they filled it out to a T.
  • 4 0
 Mmmm that mint chocolate chip expert looking tasty. Time to start scraping pennies together.
  • 1 0
 Just looked closer - the black part of the minty chip expert is actually gloss over bare carbon. Gotta save up for a new keyboard now too.
  • 5 0
 Good options!
  • 4 0
 Nice one, this bike ticks all the boxes
  • 3 0
 well... pretty freaking awesome video.
  • 1 0
 Seems the frame colors depend on the region, almost only black frames in Europe....:-(
  • 1 0
 Not excited about it. If anyone wants to sell their 2020 27.5" Evo in S3 to jump on this bandwagon let me know!
  • 1 0
 Specialized sold through almost all of last year's completes but the frames are still available in both 27.5 and 29, carbon and alloy on clearance right now. Worth a peek since the new frame option looks like SW only.
  • 2 0
 The creative team at Specialized is absolutely rocking these days...
  • 5 4
 Aussies and Brits excluded from good rear brake routing yet again.
  • 1 0
 I hope the expert comes in an alternative colour option
  • 2 0
 Ha ha “stuff”
  • 1 0
 It better be a good bike after that promo.
  • 1 0
 That fox 36 rhythm is a cool announcement. I've loved the 34 rhythms.
  • 1 0
 is that the same corner they used to promote the original enduro 29er?
  • 1 0
 totally awesome release vid!
  • 4 4
 cheapest build over $5400CAD ...

1. wtf
2. yeah nahh
  • 2 0
 I mean it's a carbon frame, but their Canadian pricing sucks.
  • 1 0
 360 hubs????
  • 1 4
 Bikes look awesome. The video was just wierd though.

Post a Comment



