The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video





There are five complete models in the lineup, with prices starting at $4,099 for the Expert Comp and going all the way up to $9,899 USD for the S-Works version. All of the models use the same frame, which is available on its own for $2,999 USD.





The 2021 Stumpjumper EVO is all about adjustability - it's possible to turn it from an ultra-slack, DH-oriented machine to a more nimble trail bike in a matter of minutes. Along with the increased number of geometry configurations, the carbon-framed bike now has 150mm of rear travel, and 15% more storage room in the down tube. You can read the full review here There are five complete models in the lineup, with prices starting at $4,099 for the Expert Comp and going all the way up to $9,899 USD for the S-Works version. All of the models use the same frame, which is available on its own for $2,999 USD. Stumpjumper EVO Details



• Wheel size: 29" (aftermarket mullet link available)

• Carbon frame

• Travel: 150mm (r) / 160mm fork

• 63 - 65.5-degree head angle

• 438mm or 443mm chainstays (size S4)

• Weight: 30 lb / 13.6 kg (S-Works S4 w/o pedals)

• Sizes: S1 - S6

• Price: $4,099 - $9,899 USD

• specialized.com • Wheel size: 29" (aftermarket mullet link available)• Carbon frame• Travel: 150mm (r) / 160mm fork• 63 - 65.5-degree head angle• 438mm or 443mm chainstays (size S4)• Weight: 30 lb / 13.6 kg (S-Works S4 w/o pedals)• Sizes: S1 - S6• Price: $4,099 - $9,899 USD

Geometry

Builds

Stumpjumper EVO Comp - $4,099 USD



The base model Stumpjumper EVO Comp has a workhorse build kit, with Shimano's SLX drivetrain and four-piston brakes, Fox 36 Rhythm fork, and Roval 29 alloy wheels.



Frame: FACT 11m carbon

Fork: Fox Float 36 Rhythm, GRIP Damper

Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano SLX 12-speed

Wheels: Roval 29 alloy rims w/ Shimano MT400 and MT510-B hubs

Tires: Specialized Butcher / Eliminator, 29 x 2.3"

Cranks: Shimano SLX, S1:165mm, S2-S5: 170mm, S6: 175mm

Handlebar: Specialized, 6061 alloy, 30mm rise, 800mm width

Stem: Alloy Trail Stem

Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120

Seatpost X-Fusion Manic (S1:100mm, S2: 125mm, S3: 150mm, S4/S5: 170mm, S6: 190mm)

Saddle: Bridge Comp, hollow Cr-mo rails



Stumpjumper EVO Expert - $4,899 USD



Next in line is the EVO Expert model, which sees the suspension upgraded to Fox's Performance Elite level. SRAM Code RS brakes provide the stopping power, and a SRAM X01 12-speed shifter and derailleur are matched with a GX chain and aluminum Truvativ Descendant cranks.





Frame: FACT 11m carbon

Fork: Fox Float 36 Performance Elite, GRIP 2

Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Performance Elite

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle

Wheels: Roval Traverse 29 alloy rims, DT Swiss 360 hubs

Tires: Specialized Butcher / Eliminator, 29 x 2.3"

Cranks: Truvativ Descendant alloy

Handlebar: Specialized Trail, alloy, 30mm rise, 800mm width

Stem: Alloy Trail

Grips: Deity Knuckleduster

Brakes: SRAM Code RS

Seatpost X-Fusion Manic (S1:100mm, S2: 125mm, S3: 150mm, S4/S5: 170mm, S6: 190mm)

Saddle: Bridge Comp, hollow Cr-mo rails



Stumpjumper EVO Pro - $7,299 USD

Moving up to the Pro model gets you Fox's Factory series suspension, along with a whole bunch more carbon parts in the form of Roval's Traverse wheels and handlebar, and SRAM's Descendant cranks. Other highlights include SRAM's Code RSC brakes, and a Deity Copperhead stem to go with the Knuckleduster grips.



Frame: FACT 11m carbon

Fork: Fox Float 36 Factory, GRIP 2 damper

Shock: Fox Float DPX2 Factory

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle

Wheels: Roval Traverse Carbon, DT Swiss 350 hubs

Tires: Specialized Butcher / Eliminator, 29 x 2.3"

Cranks: SRAM Descendant Carbon

Handlebar: Roval Traverse Carbon, 30mm rise, 800mm width

Stem: Deity Copperhead

Grips: Deity Knuckleduster

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Seatpost Fox Transfer Factory (S1:125mm, S2/S3: 155mm, S4-S6: 175mm)

Saddle: Bridge, hollow Ti-rails



Stumpjumper EVO LTD - $7,799 USD

We're still waiting for the complete spec sheet for this model, but the images of the EVO LTD show that its built up with a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil shock, and a Zeb Select+ fork. The drivetrain appears to be SRAM X01 Eagle, with alloy Truvativ Descendant cranks.



It's also rocking a mullet, with a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" rear wheel.



Stumpjumper EVO S-Works - $9,899 USD

The Stumpjumper EVO S-Works is spec'd with top of the line everything. SRAM's wireless, electronic AXS parts are in place for shifting and seat dropping, while Fox's Factory series 36 and DPX2 help smooth out the trail. The Roval SL carbon wheels are even lighter than the ones found on the EVO Pro, and use DT Swiss' 54-tooth star ratchet for quick engagement.



Frame: Fact 11m carbon

Fork: Fox Float 36 Factory, GRIP 2 damper

Shock: Fox Float DPX2

Drivetrain: SRAM AXS Eagle

Wheels: Roval Traverse SL carbon

Tires: Specialized Butcher / Eliminator, 29 x 2.3"

Cranks: SRAM X01 Eagle

Handlebar: Roval Traverse SL Carbon, 30mm rise, 800mm width

Stem: Deity Copperhead

Grips: Deity Knuckleduster

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Seatpost RockShox Reverb AXS (S1:100mm, S2: 125mm,S3: 150mm, S4-S6: 170mm)

Saddle: Bridge, hollow Ti-rails



The new Stumpjumper EVO comes with a separate headset insert that allows for 1-degree of head angle adjustment in either direction. There's also a chip on the chainstays that allows for another .5-degree of head angle change that's accompanied by a 7mm bottom bracket adjustment. It's possible to set the bike up with an extra-slack 63-degree head angle, or to steepen the head angle to a more conservative 65.5-degrees, with multiple options in between.The bike arrives setup in the middle / high position. That gives the size S4 a 475mm reach, 64.5-degree head angle, 438mm chainstays, and 76.9-degree seat tube angle.The largest two sizes, S5 and S6, get longer chainstays to help accommodate the taller riders that will be riding them.