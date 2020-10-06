The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video

Geometry
The 2021 Stumpjumper EVO is all about adjustability - it's possible to turn it from an ultra-slack, DH-oriented machine to a more nimble trail bike in a matter of minutes. Along with the increased number of geometry configurations, the carbon-framed bike now has 150mm of rear travel, and 15% more storage room in the down tube. You can read the full review here
.
There are five complete models in the lineup, with prices starting at $4,099 for the Expert Comp and going all the way up to $9,899 USD for the S-Works version. All of the models use the same frame, which is available on its own for $2,999 USD.
The new Stumpjumper EVO comes with a separate headset insert that allows for 1-degree of head angle adjustment in either direction. There's also a chip on the chainstays that allows for another .5-degree of head angle change that's accompanied by a 7mm bottom bracket adjustment. It's possible to set the bike up with an extra-slack 63-degree head angle, or to steepen the head angle to a more conservative 65.5-degrees, with multiple options in between.
The bike arrives setup in the middle / high position. That gives the size S4 a 475mm reach, 64.5-degree head angle, 438mm chainstays, and 76.9-degree seat tube angle.
The largest two sizes, S5 and S6, get longer chainstays to help accommodate the taller riders that will be riding them.
Builds Stumpjumper EVO Comp - $4,099 USD
Stumpjumper EVO Expert - $4,899 USD
The base model Stumpjumper EVO Comp has a workhorse build kit, with Shimano's SLX drivetrain and four-piston brakes, Fox 36 Rhythm fork, and Roval 29 alloy wheels.
Stumpjumper EVO Pro - $7,299 USD
Next in line is the EVO Expert model, which sees the suspension upgraded to Fox's Performance Elite level. SRAM Code RS brakes provide the stopping power, and a SRAM X01 12-speed shifter and derailleur are matched with a GX chain and aluminum Truvativ Descendant cranks.
Stumpjumper EVO LTD - $7,799 USD
Moving up to the Pro model gets you Fox's Factory series suspension, along with a whole bunch more carbon parts in the form of Roval's Traverse wheels and handlebar, and SRAM's Descendant cranks. Other highlights include SRAM's Code RSC brakes, and a Deity Copperhead stem to go with the Knuckleduster grips.
Stumpjumper EVO S-Works - $9,899 USD
We're still waiting for the complete spec sheet for this model, but the images of the EVO LTD show that its built up with a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil shock, and a Zeb Select+ fork. The drivetrain appears to be SRAM X01 Eagle, with alloy Truvativ Descendant cranks.
It's also rocking a mullet, with a 29" wheel up front and a 27.5" rear wheel.
Title image: Harookz
The Stumpjumper EVO S-Works is spec'd with top of the line everything. SRAM's wireless, electronic AXS parts are in place for shifting and seat dropping, while Fox's Factory series 36 and DPX2 help smooth out the trail. The Roval SL carbon wheels are even lighter than the ones found on the EVO Pro, and use DT Swiss' 54-tooth star ratchet for quick engagement.
40 Comments
That's easily $1-$2K cheaper than competing builds from other manufacturers. The X01 Hightower is $7,099. If you spend $4,800 on a Trek Slash, you're going to get a NX/GX mix. The Ripmo doesn't have an X01 build, but their GX is $5,499.
We can argue about whether anyone actually needs X01 on a trail bike, but it's still a hell of a value coming from a big manufacturer. Could we dare to dream that the price of well-equipped trail bikes could, IDK, perhaps be driven slightly down?
The only manufacturer/build I can think of that really competes with this spec/price right now is YT's Jeffsey Pro Race 29, that'll give you full X01, carbon wheels and the (absolutely necessary) bling of Kashima for $5,299 if you could actually find one in stock at some point in your life.
Should be able to score a discount as well. 10/10 Big S.
1. wtf
2. yeah nahh
Post a Comment