The Complete 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Lineup Compared & An Amazing Launch Video

The 2021 Stumpjumper EVO is all about adjustability - it's possible to turn it from an ultra-slack, DH-oriented machine to a more nimble trail bike in a matter of minutes. Along with the increased number of geometry configurations, the carbon-framed bike now has 150mm of rear travel, and 15% more storage room in the down tube. You can read the full review here There are five complete models in the lineup, with prices starting at $4,099 for the Expert Comp and going all the way up to $9,899 USD for the S-Works version. All of the models use the same frame, which is available on its own for $2,999 USD.