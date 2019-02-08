RACING

The Complete Guide to the 2019 World Cup DH Teams

Feb 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Top qualifier Hart smoking into the finish area infront of the best MSA crowd in a few years.
UCI Downhill Team Round-Up
2019

It seems like there's a new team announcement every other day, and it can be hard to keep track of who is riding for who. See where the dust has settled and what colors to expect your favorite riders in when the race season finally gets underway in our 2019 UCI Downhill Team Round-Up.


Intense Factory Race Team
Aaron Gwin, Jack Moir, Neko Mulally

Gwin makes the big move of the winter as he joins his Temeculan neighbours Intense. He comes on board as rider and team owner and brings Neko Mulally from the YT MOb with him. Jack Moir stays while Dean Lucas and Charlie Harrison depart Learn more.


Atherton Racing
Gee Atherton, Dan Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Charlie Hatton, Mille Johnset

The Athertons start their own bike brand with the founders of Robot Bike Co and the British investor Piers Linney. Charlie Hatton and Mille Johnset follow with them from Trek Learn more.


Trek Factory Racing
Charlie Harrison, Reece Wilson, Kade Edwards, Ethan Shandro

With the Athertons on to pastures new, Trek fill their boots with Charlie Harrison and Reece Wilson. Junior World Champion Kade Edwards steps up to elites to join them. Ethan Shandro, Andrew's son, steps up to junior ranks. This is a super young team with an average age of less than 22.Learn more.


Scott Factory DH Team
Brendan Fairclough, Dean Lucas, Marine Cabirou, Florent Payet, Louis Gaillet

Velosolutions has been wound up but Scott are back with a full factory set up with Lucas, Payet and Cabirou joining Fairclough. Learn more.


Cube Global Squad protected by Bliss
Phil Atwill, Gaetan Vige, Max Hartenstern

For 2019, Cube's downhill team loses the Kiwi, Matt Walker, but Atwill and Vige come on board. Hartenstern remains. Learn more.
Look out for the number 2 ranked junior going into the season Germany s Max Hartenstern the new signing to ride alongside Walker and Williamson.


Dorval AM
Maxime Ciriego, Benoit Coulanges, Damien Desbrosses, Monika Hrastnik, Jules Picod, Baptiste Pierron, Emile Rilat, Mariana Salazar

Breakout star in the women's last year, Monika Hrastnik joins Dorval AM. Alongside her will be another new signing, Amaury's brother Baptiste. Benoit Coulanges, Mariana Salazar and Emile Rilat stay on the team. Learn more.
Benoit Coulanges fired some warning shots in the TT and come through for the finals with 11th.


MS Mondraker
Laurie Greenland, Brook Macdonald, Mike Jones, Thibault Laly, Brage Evensen Vestavik

No personnel changes for Mondraker but they welcome Michelin back to the World Cup circuit. Mondraker are also fielding a subsidiary team with Eleonora Farina, Thibault Laly and Brage Vestavik. Learn more.
Laurie Greenland has always done well here in Val di Sole and would finish 4 seconds back and just one spot off the podium.


Commencal Vallnord Team
Amaury Pierron, Thibaut Daprela, Myriam Nicole, Rémi Thirion, Gaetan and Thibaut Ruffin

Why fix what isn't broken? Commencal Vallnord are sticking not twisting with eyes set on more wins. They have picked up Bell as a helmet sponsor too. Learn more.
Bell Helmets


Commencal / 100% Team
Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon, Bruce Klein, Antoine Rogge

Hugo Frixtalon and Antoine Rogge join Thomas Estaque and Bruce Klein on the Commencal / 100% team. Learn more.


Pivot Factory Racing Team
Bernard Kerr, Eddie Masters, Emilie Siegenthaler, Matt Walker

Matt Walker hops from Cube to Pivot to replace Rupert Chapman. The rest of the team stays put. Learn more.


Polygon UR
Mick Hannah, Tracey Hannah, Alexandre Fayolle, Simon Chapelet

Siblings and Vice World Champions Sick Mick and Little Trace will be returning to race with the Polygon UR team again this year, as will Kenta Gallagher and Alexandre. Learn more.


Norco Factory Racing
Sam Blenkinsop, Henry Fitzgerald, Elliot Jamieson

Well, the Atherton rumours turned out to be false but Norco stays looking super strong with Blenki, Henry Fitzgerald and new junior Elliot Jamieson on board. Learn more.
Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018


Propain Dirt Sixpack Team
Rudy Cabirou, Henry Kerr, Joseph Smith, Luke Williamson

Joe Smith joins Propain alongside two other Brits and a Frenchman. Learn more.


Unior/Devinci Factory Racing
Kirk McDowall, Dakotah Norton, Keegan Wright, Jure Žabjek, Tanja Akelj

Devinci returns to the UCI World Cup circuit with Slovenia-based tool manufacturer Unior. American Dakotah Norton and Canadian Kirk McDowall join Slovenians Jure Žabjek and Tanja Žakelj.
Dakotah Norton wasn t pushing too hard this weekend as he focuses on rehabbing an injured shoulder ahead on next weeks World Cup in Mont St Anne.


Canyon Factory Racing DH
Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Kye A’Hern, Magnus Manson

Kye A'Hern, Troy Brosnan, Magnus Manson and Mark Wallace will be sending it on the Canyon Sender again this season. Learn more.
Troy Brosnan won t be delighted with 10th here in VDS but he ll be back to defend his top step in Vallnord.


Madison Saracen Factory Race Team
Danny Hart, Matt Walker (UK), Alex Marin

Danny Hart stays with Madison Saracen this year along with Matt Walker and Alex Marin. Learn more.
Despite missing out on the win Danny Hart was happy with how he d rode after going faster than his qualifying time.


Giant Factory Off-Road Team
Marcelo Gutierrez, Jacob Dickson, Eliot Jackson, Cole Paton, Cameron Wright

This year the team welcomes back the heart of its roster, including seven-time Colombian downhill national champion Marcelo Gutierrez, Irish national champion Jacob Dickson and American Eliot Jackson. DVO Suspension is providing the forks and shocks for the Giant Factory Team.
Learn more.
The definition of nonchalant from Marcelo Gutierrez minuted before his race run.


GT Factory Racing
George Brannigan, Joey Foresta, Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, Noga Korem

George Brannigan, fellow Kiwi wheelie master Wyn Masters, American Joey Foresta are all on the team again for 2019 alongside Martin Maes and Noga Korem. Learn more.
EWS or World Cup it s pure talent and bikes skills that make Martin Maes such a success.


Specialized Gravity
Loic Bruni, Finn Iles

Miranda Miller moves on to Kona's Enduro team while Specialized Gravity's two World Champions and Junior World Cup overall winner Finn Iles remain on the team for 2018. Learn more.
Number 1 for another year Super Bruni.


The YT Mob
Angel Suarez, Anxo Perez Torrado

The YT Mob focuses on the young guns in 2019. Learn more.
After a career best 9th in MSA last time out Angel Saurez was looking strong on track once again. The Spaniard has a tonne of style especially when his wheels leave the ground


Santa Cruz Syndicate
Greg Minnaar, Loris Vergier, Luca Shaw

Young guns Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier will continue to ride on the Santa Cruz Syndicate alongside Greg Minnaar for the 2019 season. Learn more.
After qualifying fastest multiple times this year Luca Shaw is yet to take the top spot in finals. A lower key start might see him spring a surprise tomorrow.


Transition Bikes / Muc-Off Factory Racing
Tahnée Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave and Jamie Edmondson

Tahnée and Kaos are a brother and sister duo to be reckoned with. British junior rider, Jamie Edmondson remains with the team in 2019. Learn more.
Full gas and lots of aggression first thing in the morning Tahnee Seagrave meant business today in Val di Sole.


Hope Technology
Adam Brayton, Mélanie Chappaz

Adam "Gas to Flat" Brayton isn't shy of sending it. He'll be doing so alongside Mélanie Chappaz again in 2019. Learn more.
Adam Brayton tanking his way to a top 20 qualie.


Intense Racing UK
Joe Breeden, Oliver Morris, Morgan Tyrrell

A small British team that spots young talent. Learn more.
The New School - Llangollen British Downhill Series Round 4


Insync
Harry Molloy, Bryn Dickerson, Veronika Widmann

FS Funn turns to Insync, with the same roster. Harry, Veronika and Bryn are all solid performers at any World Cup and are looking to have a great 2019. Learn more.
A 13th place finished for the Brit Harry Molloy


IIJ RACING - CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO
Rafael Gutierrez, John Posada Colorado, Camilo Sanchez Salazar, Benjamin Zwar Kvist

For 2019, the team hopes to climb the ranks at World Cup rounds across the globe. Learn more.
Part of the IJ Racing - Intense Team. Camilo Sanchez Cadet Panamerican Champion Rafael Gutierrez Elite Panamerican Champion and Steven Ceballos Elite Bronze medalist Panamerican Championship.

SRAM / TLD Racing
Vali Holl, Lucas Cruz

After a perfect 2018 season, Vali Holl will be looking to extend winning her streak into 2019, joined by Canadian junior Lucas Cruz on the SRAM / TLD Racing team.
Shot by Ale Di Lullo.



SRAM Young Guns Racing
Anna Newkirk, Moritz Ribarich, Till Ulmschneider, Paula Zibasa, Paula Gorycka

Anna Newkirk joins the team for 2019. Learn more.


Gravitalia Squadra Corse
Samuele Cavina, Francesco Savadori, Alessandro Dallalibera, Carola Lucrezia Favoino, Lorenzo Folco, Ricardo Gramatica, Alia Marcellini, Lorenzo Miglororini, Loris Revelli, Francesco Savadori

This roster full of young guns is looking to make a mark at the 2019 World Cup. Learn more.
Expect a strong showing from the Italian girls tomorrow... Alia Marcellini is one of the crew set for a top 10 as a minimum on home soil.


Kona Factory Team
Jackson Frew, Miranda Miller, Connor Fearon, Anthony Poulson

Kona's lineup of 2019 riders is incredibly strong. Learn more.
Connor Fearon tearing the track apart and leaving only loam in his wake.


Don't see your favorite rider here? Visit www.uci.org/mountain-bike/teams to view the complete 2019 team list.


