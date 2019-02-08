The Complete Guide to the 2019 World Cup DH Teams

It seems like there's a new team announcement every other day, and it can be hard to keep track of who is riding for who. See where the dust has settled and what colors to expect your favorite riders in when the race season finally gets underway in our 2019 UCI Downhill Team Round-Up.
Intense Factory Race Team Aaron Gwin, Jack Moir, Neko Mulally
Gwin makes the big move of the winter as he joins his Temeculan neighbours Intense. He comes on board as rider and team owner and brings Neko Mulally from the YT MOb with him. Jack Moir stays while Dean Lucas and Charlie Harrison depart Learn more
Atherton Racing Gee Atherton, Dan Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Charlie Hatton, Mille Johnset
The Athertons start their own bike brand with the founders of Robot Bike Co and the British investor Piers Linney. Charlie Hatton and Mille Johnset follow with them from Trek Learn more
Trek Factory Racing Charlie Harrison, Reece Wilson, Kade Edwards, Ethan Shandro
With the Athertons on to pastures new, Trek fill their boots with Charlie Harrison and Reece Wilson. Junior World Champion Kade Edwards steps up to elites to join them. Ethan Shandro, Andrew's son, steps up to junior ranks. This is a super young team with an average age of less than 22.Learn more
Scott Factory DH Team Brendan Fairclough, Dean Lucas, Marine Cabirou, Florent Payet, Louis Gaillet
Velosolutions has been wound up but Scott are back with a full factory set up with Lucas, Payet and Cabirou joining Fairclough. Learn more
Cube Global Squad protected by Bliss Phil Atwill, Gaetan Vige, Max Hartenstern
For 2019, Cube's downhill team loses the Kiwi, Matt Walker, but Atwill and Vige come on board. Hartenstern remains. Learn more
Dorval AM Maxime Ciriego, Benoit Coulanges, Damien Desbrosses, Monika Hrastnik, Jules Picod, Baptiste Pierron, Emile Rilat, Mariana Salazar
Breakout star in the women's last year, Monika Hrastnik joins Dorval AM. Alongside her will be another new signing, Amaury's brother Baptiste. Benoit Coulanges, Mariana Salazar and Emile Rilat stay on the team. Learn more
MS Mondraker Laurie Greenland, Brook Macdonald, Mike Jones, Thibault Laly, Brage Evensen Vestavik
No personnel changes for Mondraker but they welcome Michelin back to the World Cup circuit. Mondraker are also fielding a subsidiary team with Eleonora Farina, Thibault Laly and Brage Vestavik. Learn more
Commencal Vallnord Team Amaury Pierron, Thibaut Daprela, Myriam Nicole, Rémi Thirion, Gaetan and Thibaut Ruffin
Why fix what isn't broken? Commencal Vallnord are sticking not twisting with eyes set on more wins. They have picked up Bell as a helmet sponsor too. Learn more
Commencal / 100% Team Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon, Bruce Klein, Antoine Rogge
Hugo Frixtalon and Antoine Rogge join Thomas Estaque and Bruce Klein on the Commencal / 100% team. Learn more.
Pivot Factory Racing Team Bernard Kerr, Eddie Masters, Emilie Siegenthaler, Matt Walker
Matt Walker hops from Cube to Pivot to replace Rupert Chapman. The rest of the team stays put. Learn more
Polygon UR Mick Hannah, Tracey Hannah, Alexandre Fayolle, Simon Chapelet
Siblings and Vice World Champions Sick Mick and Little Trace will be returning to race with the Polygon UR team again this year, as will Kenta Gallagher and Alexandre. Learn more
Norco Factory Racing Sam Blenkinsop, Henry Fitzgerald, Elliot Jamieson
Well, the Atherton rumours turned out to be false but Norco stays looking super strong with Blenki, Henry Fitzgerald and new junior Elliot Jamieson on board. Learn more
Propain Dirt Sixpack Team Rudy Cabirou, Henry Kerr, Joseph Smith, Luke Williamson
Joe Smith joins Propain alongside two other Brits and a Frenchman. Learn more
Unior/Devinci Factory Racing
Kirk McDowall, Dakotah Norton, Keegan Wright, Jure Žabjek, Tanja Akelj
Devinci returns to the UCI World Cup circuit with Slovenia-based tool manufacturer Unior. American Dakotah Norton and Canadian Kirk McDowall join Slovenians Jure Žabjek and Tanja Žakelj.
Canyon Factory Racing DH Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Kye A’Hern, Magnus Manson
Kye A'Hern, Troy Brosnan, Magnus Manson and Mark Wallace will be sending it on the Canyon Sender again this season. Learn more
Madison Saracen Factory Race Team Danny Hart, Matt Walker (UK), Alex Marin
Danny Hart stays with Madison Saracen this year along with Matt Walker and Alex Marin. Learn more
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Marcelo Gutierrez, Jacob Dickson, Eliot Jackson, Cole Paton, Cameron Wright
This year the team welcomes back the heart of its roster, including seven-time Colombian downhill national champion Marcelo Gutierrez, Irish national champion Jacob Dickson and American Eliot Jackson. DVO Suspension is providing the forks and shocks for the Giant Factory Team.Learn more
GT Factory Racing George Brannigan, Joey Foresta, Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, Noga Korem
George Brannigan, fellow Kiwi wheelie master Wyn Masters, American Joey Foresta are all on the team again for 2019 alongside Martin Maes and Noga Korem. Learn more
Specialized Gravity Loic Bruni, Finn Iles
Miranda Miller moves on to Kona's Enduro team while Specialized Gravity's two World Champions and Junior World Cup overall winner Finn Iles remain on the team for 2018. Learn more
The YT Mob Angel Suarez, Anxo Perez Torrado
The YT Mob focuses on the young guns in 2019. Learn more
Santa Cruz Syndicate Greg Minnaar, Loris Vergier, Luca Shaw
Young guns Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier will continue to ride on the Santa Cruz Syndicate alongside Greg Minnaar for the 2019 season. Learn more
Transition Bikes / Muc-Off Factory Racing Tahnée Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave and Jamie Edmondson
Tahnée and Kaos are a brother and sister duo to be reckoned with. British junior rider, Jamie Edmondson remains with the team in 2019. Learn more
Hope Technology Adam Brayton, Mélanie Chappaz
Adam "Gas to Flat" Brayton isn't shy of sending it. He'll be doing so alongside Mélanie Chappaz again in 2019. Learn more
Intense Racing UK Joe Breeden, Oliver Morris, Morgan Tyrrell
A small British team that spots young talent. Learn more
Insync Harry Molloy, Bryn Dickerson, Veronika Widmann
FS Funn turns to Insync, with the same roster. Harry, Veronika and Bryn are all solid performers at any World Cup and are looking to have a great 2019. Learn more
IIJ RACING - CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO Rafael Gutierrez, John Posada Colorado, Camilo Sanchez Salazar, Benjamin Zwar Kvist
For 2019, the team hopes to climb the ranks at World Cup rounds across the globe. Learn more
SRAM / TLD Racing
Vali Holl, Lucas Cruz
After a perfect 2018 season, Vali Holl will be looking to extend winning her streak into 2019, joined by Canadian junior Lucas Cruz on the SRAM / TLD Racing team.
SRAM Young Guns Racing Anna Newkirk, Moritz Ribarich, Till Ulmschneider, Paula Zibasa, Paula Gorycka
Anna Newkirk joins the team for 2019. Learn more
Gravitalia Squadra Corse Samuele Cavina, Francesco Savadori, Alessandro Dallalibera, Carola Lucrezia Favoino, Lorenzo Folco, Ricardo Gramatica, Alia Marcellini, Lorenzo Miglororini, Loris Revelli, Francesco Savadori
This roster full of young guns is looking to make a mark at the 2019 World Cup. Learn more
Kona Factory Team Jackson Frew, Miranda Miller, Connor Fearon, Anthony Poulson
Kona's lineup of 2019 riders is incredibly strong. Learn more
