The Complete Guide to the 2019 World Cup DH Teams

Intense Factory Race Team

Aaron Gwin, Jack Moir, Neko Mulally



Gwin makes the big move of the winter as he joins his Temeculan neighbours Intense. He comes on board as rider and team owner and brings Neko Mulally from the YT MOb with him. Jack Moir stays while Dean Lucas and Charlie Harrison depart

Atherton Racing

Gee Atherton, Dan Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Charlie Hatton, Mille Johnset



The Athertons start their own bike brand with the founders of Robot Bike Co and the British investor Piers Linney. Charlie Hatton and Mille Johnset follow with them from Trek

Trek Factory Racing

Charlie Harrison, Reece Wilson, Kade Edwards, Ethan Shandro



With the Athertons on to pastures new, Trek fill their boots with Charlie Harrison and Reece Wilson. Junior World Champion Kade Edwards steps up to elites to join them. Ethan Shandro, Andrew's son, steps up to junior ranks. This is a super young team with an average age of less than 22.

Scott Factory DH Team

Brendan Fairclough, Dean Lucas, Marine Cabirou, Florent Payet, Louis Gaillet



Velosolutions has been wound up but Scott are back with a full factory set up with Lucas, Payet and Cabirou joining Fairclough.

Cube Global Squad protected by Bliss

Phil Atwill, Gaetan Vige, Max Hartenstern



For 2019, Cube's downhill team loses the Kiwi, Matt Walker, but Atwill and Vige come on board. Hartenstern remains.

Dorval AM

Maxime Ciriego, Benoit Coulanges, Damien Desbrosses, Monika Hrastnik, Jules Picod, Baptiste Pierron, Emile Rilat, Mariana Salazar



Breakout star in the women's last year, Monika Hrastnik joins Dorval AM. Alongside her will be another new signing, Amaury's brother Baptiste. Benoit Coulanges, Mariana Salazar and Emile Rilat stay on the team.

MS Mondraker

Laurie Greenland, Brook Macdonald, Mike Jones, Thibault Laly, Brage Evensen Vestavik



No personnel changes for Mondraker but they welcome Michelin back to the World Cup circuit. Mondraker are also fielding a subsidiary team with Eleonora Farina, Thibault Laly and Brage Vestavik.

Commencal Vallnord Team

Amaury Pierron, Thibaut Daprela, Myriam Nicole, Rémi Thirion, Gaetan and Thibaut Ruffin



Why fix what isn't broken? Commencal Vallnord are sticking not twisting with eyes set on more wins. They have picked up Bell as a helmet sponsor too.

Commencal / 100% Team

Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon, Bruce Klein, Antoine Rogge



Hugo Frixtalon and Antoine Rogge join Thomas Estaque and Bruce Klein on the Commencal / 100% team.

Pivot Factory Racing Team

Bernard Kerr, Eddie Masters, Emilie Siegenthaler, Matt Walker



Matt Walker hops from Cube to Pivot to replace Rupert Chapman. The rest of the team stays put.

Polygon UR

Mick Hannah, Tracey Hannah, Alexandre Fayolle, Simon Chapelet



Siblings and Vice World Champions Sick Mick and Little Trace will be returning to race with the Polygon UR team again this year, as will Kenta Gallagher and Alexandre.

Norco Factory Racing

Sam Blenkinsop, Henry Fitzgerald, Elliot Jamieson



Well, the Atherton rumours turned out to be false but Norco stays looking super strong with Blenki, Henry Fitzgerald and new junior Elliot Jamieson on board.

Propain Dirt Sixpack Team

Rudy Cabirou, Henry Kerr, Joseph Smith, Luke Williamson



Joe Smith joins Propain alongside two other Brits and a Frenchman.

Unior/Devinci Factory Racing

Kirk McDowall, Dakotah Norton, Keegan Wright, Jure Žabjek, Tanja Akelj



Devinci returns to the UCI World Cup circuit with Slovenia-based tool manufacturer Unior. American Dakotah Norton and Canadian Kirk McDowall join Slovenians Jure Žabjek and Tanja Žakelj.



Canyon Factory Racing DH

Troy Brosnan, Mark Wallace, Kye A’Hern, Magnus Manson



Kye A'Hern, Troy Brosnan, Magnus Manson and Mark Wallace will be sending it on the Canyon Sender again this season.

Madison Saracen Factory Race Team

Danny Hart, Matt Walker (UK), Alex Marin



Danny Hart stays with Madison Saracen this year along with Matt Walker and Alex Marin.

Giant Factory Off-Road Team

Marcelo Gutierrez, Jacob Dickson, Eliot Jackson, Cole Paton, Cameron Wright



This year the team welcomes back the heart of its roster, including seven-time Colombian downhill national champion Marcelo Gutierrez, Irish national champion Jacob Dickson and American Eliot Jackson. DVO Suspension is providing the forks and shocks for the Giant Factory Team.

GT Factory Racing

George Brannigan, Joey Foresta, Wyn Masters, Martin Maes, Noga Korem



George Brannigan, fellow Kiwi wheelie master Wyn Masters, American Joey Foresta are all on the team again for 2019 alongside Martin Maes and Noga Korem.

Specialized Gravity

Loic Bruni, Finn Iles



Miranda Miller moves on to Kona's Enduro team while Specialized Gravity's two World Champions and Junior World Cup overall winner Finn Iles remain on the team for 2018.

The YT Mob

Angel Suarez, Anxo Perez Torrado



The YT Mob focuses on the young guns in 2019.

Santa Cruz Syndicate

Greg Minnaar, Loris Vergier, Luca Shaw



Young guns Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier will continue to ride on the Santa Cruz Syndicate alongside Greg Minnaar for the 2019 season.

Transition Bikes / Muc-Off Factory Racing

Tahnée Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave and Jamie Edmondson



Tahnée and Kaos are a brother and sister duo to be reckoned with. British junior rider, Jamie Edmondson remains with the team in 2019.

Hope Technology

Adam Brayton, Mélanie Chappaz



Adam "Gas to Flat" Brayton isn't shy of sending it. He'll be doing so alongside Mélanie Chappaz again in 2019.

Intense Racing UK

Joe Breeden, Oliver Morris, Morgan Tyrrell



A small British team that spots young talent.

Insync

Harry Molloy, Bryn Dickerson, Veronika Widmann



FS Funn turns to Insync, with the same roster. Harry, Veronika and Bryn are all solid performers at any World Cup and are looking to have a great 2019.

IIJ RACING - CHIGÜIRO EXTREMO

Rafael Gutierrez, John Posada Colorado, Camilo Sanchez Salazar, Benjamin Zwar Kvist



For 2019, the team hopes to climb the ranks at World Cup rounds across the globe.

SRAM / TLD Racing

Vali Holl, Lucas Cruz



After a perfect 2018 season, Vali Holl will be looking to extend winning her streak into 2019, joined by Canadian junior Lucas Cruz on the SRAM / TLD Racing team.



SRAM Young Guns Racing

Anna Newkirk, Moritz Ribarich, Till Ulmschneider, Paula Zibasa, Paula Gorycka



Anna Newkirk joins the team for 2019.

Gravitalia Squadra Corse

Samuele Cavina, Francesco Savadori, Alessandro Dallalibera, Carola Lucrezia Favoino, Lorenzo Folco, Ricardo Gramatica, Alia Marcellini, Lorenzo Miglororini, Loris Revelli, Francesco Savadori



This roster full of young guns is looking to make a mark at the 2019 World Cup.

Kona Factory Team

Jackson Frew, Miranda Miller, Connor Fearon, Anthony Poulson



Kona's lineup of 2019 riders is incredibly strong.

