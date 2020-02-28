The Complete Guide to the 2020 EWS Teams

With Crankworx Rotorua officially marking the end of the offseason this weekend, it's not long until we go racing again in the EWS. On the 28th of March, the new-look teams will congregate in Manizales, Colombia to kick off another campaign that will take them around the world and across three continents. Here's how they will line up in just over a month's time.




Canyon Factory Racing
Ines Thoma, Jack Moir, Dimitri Tordo, Fabien Barel, Loris Revelli, Melvin Pons

Two downhill signings enter the C(o)ll(e)ct(i)v(e) for Canyon as Jack Moir and Italian Loris Revelli fill the shoes of Florian Nicolai, who left for Trek. Jack has enjoyed decent success in the EWS before with a best result of 6th, however this is a totally new venture for Revelli who has only previously raced in World Cup DH. Jack has already had a bit of a setback with an appendix that's gone pop, but will apparently be back in training before the season starts. Canyon were the winners of the team competition last year and won't want to let go of that title without a fight.


Commencal Enduro Team
Alex Rudeau, Laura Charles, Alexis Icardo, Cedric Ravanel, Cecile Ravanel, Antoine Vidal

Three fast, young French rippers join the Commencal program for 2020 as Cecile Ravanel continues to recover from her broken vertebrae. Alex Rudeau and Laura Charles have both shown bright sparks in the EWS races they have competed in, whereas Alexis Icardo has been ripping up the French Cadet series in preparation to embark as a Junior in the EWS.


Giant Factory Off-Road Team
Youn Deniaud, McKay Vezina, Tyler Weyman, Josh Carlson (EWS-E)

No changes in the line up for Giant this year but McKay Vezina will come back from his year sabbatical racing the North American circuit to take on a full series. Josh Carlson is moving over to EWS-E to take part in the new series for 2020.
Once again Youn Deniaud makes things look easy.


GT Factory Racing
Noga Korem, Martin Maes, Wyn Masters

Another unchanged team comes from GT with the triple threat of Noga Korem, Martin Maes and Wyn Masters. All of these riders are also registered as part of GT's downhill squad in a super-versatile team. GT led the team standings for most of last year and are one of the few teams where every rider has a podium place finish to their name so will be charging towards that title again in 2020.
Martin Maes once again in a league of his own taking the win on Madeira


Ibis Enduro Team
Bex Baraona, Robin Wallner, Cole Lucas, Louise Paulin

Ibis say farewell to Lewis Buchanan and welcome Cole Lucas and Louise Paulin in his stead. Lucas has been knocking on the door in DH and Enduro for years and finally gets rewarded with his first factory ride. We'll be interested to see what's next for the Kiwi after his first two top tens last year. Louise Paulin was the 2019 Masters champion and will be the woman to beat in 2020.
Robin Wallner hits the rocks at the top of stage 2


Lapierre Zipp Collective
Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly, Chloe Gallean, Cedric Carrez, Yannick Pontal (EWS-E), Mathieu Ruffray (EWS-E), Nicolas Vouilloz

The biggest shakeup this year comes at Lapierre where the Enduro Collective have been absorbed into the fold to create a very young, very fast team. They're set to launch a French assault at the two titles with Isabeau Courdurier looking to extend her unbeaten run and Dailly set for a proper comeback year after injury struggles in the past couple years. It will be interesting to see how the two teams gel and perform as the season gets underway.


Liv Racing
Rae Morrison, Leonie Picton, Isabella Naughton, Riley Miller

Liv is fielding the only all-women's team in 2020 with long-time Liv athlete Raw Morrison joined by Leonie Picton, Isabella Naughton and 14-year-old Riley Miller.
Rae Morrison tucking for speed on stage two.


Rocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro Team
Remi Gauvin, Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau, Jesse Melamed, Peter Ostroski

Sticking with their core team for yet another year, the Rocky Mountain team will be keeping a close eye on the team rankings all year after coming second by just 300 points last year. Gauvin, ALN and Melamed all podiumed last year and will be looking to continue bolstering their tallies or go even better, as the year progresses.
Double horns today for ALN


Santa Cruz X SRAM
Iago Garay, Mark Scott, Romain Paulhan

After a strong showing at the Trans Provence and the one EWS round he raced last year, Romain Paulhan makes the step up from a Santa Cruz sponsored rider to becoming part of their enduro team.
Just a casual tire drag no big deal.


Team Chain Reaction Cycles
Sam Hill, Elliot Heap, Kelan Grant, Nigel Page

Why change a winning formula? Sam Hill targets four on the trot with the same team around him for 2020.
Sam Hill was so close to his first win but would have to settle for second by .8 of a second.


Cube Action Team
Zakarias Blom Johansen, Sofia Wiedenroth, Gustav Wildhaber, Claus Wachsmann

Cube lose a big rider in Greg Callaghan who raced with them since 2015 and brought in 3 EWS victories. Johansen, Wiedenroth and Wildhaber all stay on the team and they will be joined by Claus Wachsmann who will be racing in masters.
Zakarias Johansen and the Sweedish team quietly went about their business of beating just about everyone today to take home silver


Pivot Factory Racing
Eddie Masters, Matt Walker, Morgane Charre

Pivot are another team of polymaths with all their riders also registered on the downhill circuit. Speaking of downhill racing, 2012 World Champion Morgane Charre joins the team after her heroics as a privateer in 2019.
On fire and untouchable all day Eddie Masters flew to his first career EWS win and now sits second in the championship


SRAM Development
Yoann Barelli, Ella Connolly

Yoann Barelli is joined on the SRAM program by Ella Connolly for 2020. Keep an eye out for Connoly to pull in some big results this year. She was Under 21 champ in 2018 then picked up her first-ever podium just three races into her elite career last year. A training crash in Les Orres put her out for most of the season, but she'll be hoping bounce back strong this year.
An amazing performance from young British racer Ella Conolly would find her on her first elite women s EWS podium.


Trek Factory Racing
Pedro Burns, Florian Nicolai, Katy Winton, Harriet Harnden

One of the big scoops of the off-season was Trek plucking last year's runner up Florian Nicolai away from Canyon. Florian was just pipped to the title by a flying Sam Hill in Zermatt and will be out for redemption in 2020. Also new to the team is Harriet Harnden, a 19-year-old who has been mentored by Tracey Moseley. She has already made a winning start to her Trek career and was crowned British cyclocross champion in January.
during the 2019 Mavic Transprovence the original alpine MTB rally.


Unior Devinci Factory Racing
Greg Callaghan, Keegan Wright, Georgia Astle

Some big changes were rung in at Devinci as Damien Oton said his farewells and was replaced by Ireland's Greg Callaghan. Oton has been a consistent performer for Devinci up until his injury-filled 2019 but Callaghan should be a worthy replacement and will be relishing a new start to regain his top ten form of years gone by. Also joining the team is Georgia Astle who moves up to the factory team after being a Devinci supported rider last year.


Orbea Fox Enduro Team
Vid Persak, Gabriel Torralba, Damien Oton, Edgar Carballo

Devinci's loss was Orbea's gain as Damien Oton jumped on board with the Spanish outfit. Oton is returning from a broken back in 2020 and will be battling to be back up in the top five overall where he finished in 2018, 2017 and 2016. Also coming on board is Edgar Carballo who posted some promising results riding fro a Mondraker program last year. Thomas Lapeyrie and Becky Cook leave the team to run self-funded programs.


Kona Factory Racing
Connor Fearon, Miranda Miller, Shelly Flood, Rhys Verner

Norco Enduro Racing
Anita Gehrig, Caro Gehrig, Lucy Schick, Sam Blenkinsop, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson

Pole Enduro Race Team
Leigh Johnson, Joseph Nation

Sunn Enduro Factory Team
Kevin Miquel, Theo Galy

Yeti / Fox Factory Team
Shawn Neer, Richie Rude

Miranda Factory Team
Emanuel Pombo, Jose Borges, Maaris Meier, Tiago Ladeira

Team BULLS
Christian Textor, Marc Oppermann (EWS-E), Theresia Schwenk

Team Peugeot Cycles
Morgane Jonnier, Nico Lau

E-Team Moustache Bikes
Olivier Giordanengo (EWS-E), Diego Giordanengo (EWS-E), Kenny Muller (EWS-E), Jerome Gilloux (EWS-E)

Focus Scuderia Fontana
Marco Fontana

RMU Racing
Mattia Setti (EWS-E)

Tribe Rocky Mountain Power Play
Levy Batista, Irenee Menjou, Emeric Ienzer

Fulgur Factory Team
Nathan Secondi, Matteo Berta, Simone Pelissero, Stefano Giacobini, Matteo Mascellani, Francesco Giacobini

Team Dorrong Enduro
Bernd Dorrong, Max Fejer, Cri Maierhofer, Remi Allemann, Yana Dobnig

The Theory Global Enduro Team
Nicolas Bean, Daniel Self, Julie Duvert, Brady Stone

Yeti / Fox Development
Carson Eiswald, Jubal Davis, Quinn Reece, Lauren Bingham, Dillon Santos, Warren Kniss

