The Complete Guide to the 2020 EWS Teams

Two downhill signings enter the C(o)ll(e)ct(i)v(e) for Canyon as Jack Moir and Italian Loris Revelli fill the shoes of Florian Nicolai, who left for Trek. Jack has enjoyed decent success in the EWS before with a best result of 6th, however this is a totally new venture for Revelli who has only previously raced in World Cup DH. Jack has already had a bit of a setback with an appendix that's gone pop, but will apparently be back in training before the season starts. Canyon were the winners of the team competition last year and won't want to let go of that title without a fight.

