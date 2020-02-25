The Complete Guide to the 2020 World Cup XC Teams

Ghost Factory Racing

Barbara Benko, Caroline Bohe, Sina Frei, Lisa Pasteiner, Anne Terpstra



Ghost's squad of five women stays the same for 2020 with the biggest change being Sina Frei officially moving up to elites. Frei raced as an elite in 2019 despite being eligible for U23 and earned three podiums as well as being crowned U23 World Champion. She will be one to watch as she continues to grow in strength and could be a wild card for Olympic glory too.

