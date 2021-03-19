The Complete Guide to the 2021 World Cup DH Teams

MS Mondraker Team

Laurie Greenland, Brook MacDonald, Eleonora Farina, Laly Thibault, Yuki Kushima, Toby Meek



The new additions to the MS Mondraker roster this year are Yuki Kushima and Toby Meek. Both have had some level of support from Mondraker in the past, but were not listed on the World Cup roster. Yuki has raced many World Cups in the past, but seems to be stepping things up a bit this year. Similarly, Junior Toby Meek has ridden for Mondraker in some capacity while racing Crankworx and New Zealand national events, but 2021 may give the 16-year-old his chance to race at a higher level. Laurie Greenland is, of course, another one to watch.

