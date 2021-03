The Complete Guide to the 2021 World Cup DH Teams

Dorval AM Commencal

The biggest team on the circuit returns with a pretty similar lineup to last year. Reigning World Champion Camille Balanche will be looking to defend her rainbow stripes after her best season yet. Florent Dalvet and Alix Francoz are new additions to the team with some strong similarities. The two French teenagers are somewhat unproven, both having raced mostly French national events in the past and having relatively few results on record. Mariana Salazar is the other rider of note here, as she announced earlier this year that she will race this season as a privateer, but she still seems to represent Dorval AM in some capacity.