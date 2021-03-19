The Complete Guide to the 2021 World Cup DH Teams

by Alicia Leggett  


The Lenzerheide Freeway
UCI Downhill Team Round-Up
2021

We've seen almost more off-season action this year with team changes than we saw during the actual 2020 non-race racing season, and the rumor mill has been buzzing pretty consistently since December. Now that the UCI has released its downhill team lists, we can take a look at all the team moves and try to anticipate what the 2021 World Cup race season might bring.

555 Gravity Racing
Luke Williamson, Ryan Brannen, Douglas Goodwill, Calum McBain

Luke Williamson, Ryan Brannen, Douglas Goodwill, and Calum McBain will make up the young British squad on the brand new 555 Gravity Racing. Luke Williamson was left without a bike sponsor this year after his split with Propain, so it’s good to see that he found this opportunity. It’s likely the team will be riding Commencal bikes, based on Instagram hints from the riders and the team’s local bike shop sponsor, but that has yet to be confirmed.


Assault Racing
Simon Maurer, Sandra Rubesam

The German duo enters its second year with returning riders Simon Maurer and Sandra Rübesam. Simon rode a V10 last year, while Sandra represented Nukeproof. Neither rider has announced a bike change.
Sandra Rubesam


Banshee Racing Brigade
Adam Rojcek, Robin Novotny

Adam Rojcek returns to the Banshee Racing Brigade for another year, joined by Czech rider Robin Novotnk. This will be Robin’s first time competing on the world stage after spending the last several years racing European Cup events.
Adam Rojcek started out slow but kept pushing in the final and came in 7th


Canyon Collective Factory Team
Troy Brosnan, Jack Moir, Mark Wallace, Loris Revelli, Jakob Jewett, Kye A’Hern

The Canyon Collective team has remained essentially the same as last year, at least on the downhill side of things. Loris Revelli has been added to the team’s UCI roster, though he did actually ride for Canyon in 2020 in both EWS and World Cup DH races. He took home two 11th place results from the double-header in Lousa last year, so maybe a spot on the roster is just what he needs to sneak into the top ten.
Troy Brosnan dug deep down the final minute of the track to make time on his rivals but would still fall just over two seconds short of the win.


Canyon Collective FMD
Tahnee Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman, Phoebe Gale

The Seagraves’ branch of the Canyon Collective will include Scottish Junior Phoebe Gale alongside the three returning riders. After proving herself in British enduro and downhill events, it looks like Phoebe will have the chance to test herself against the best young riders in the world. We can also expect Tahnee to fight back to the top of the game after recovering from her tib-fib break and ankle dislocation last February.
Unfortunately it was a short day for Tahnee Seagrave on the hill she had a big crash and injured her shoulder. All we can do is wish her a speed recovery whilst we eagerly await news on the severity of the injury.


Commencal / 100%
Greg Williamson, Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon

No need to change what works. The Commencal / 100% team will remain the same as in 2020. Greg Williamson earned himself a few top 10 results in 2019 and 2020, while the two Frenchmen have been flirting with the top 20, so we imagine they will all come into 2021 hungry to work their ways up.


Commencal 21
Angel Suarez Alonso, Pau Menoyo Busquets

Commencal has also introduced its new Commencal 21 team, named for the number of official Spanish-speaking countries in the world. As one might imagine, both the riders and team managers hail from Spain. Angel Suarez showed us his most consistent season so far in 2020 with YT and is likely to continue his path to success. Pau Menoyo Busquets isn’t one to be overlooked either, earning a Junior podium spot in his first season of World Cup racing.


Commencal / Muc-Off By Riding Addiction
Amaury Pierron, Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Daprela, Tristan Lemire, Gaëtan Ruffin

Commencal’s French powerhouse team is back with a few minor changes. The team has comprised almost entirely French riders since its inception, but this year the World Cup roster includes Canadian Junior Tristan Lemire, who joined Commencal / Muc-Off in 2020. Tristan has put down some impressive race runs at North American events, and it will be exciting to see what the youngster can do at the World Cup level. Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole have been dominant forces on the World Cup circuit on this team, so they will likely continue to lead the crew to success.
Amaury Pierron took his first ever World Cup win here last year and wanted to remind everyone that he s still king of the Fort. Message sent and received.


Continental Atherton
Rachel Atherton, Gee Atherton, Dan Atherton, Charlie Hatton, Millie Johnset, Andreas Kolb

The five original Continental Atherton (formerly Atherton Bikes) riders are joined this season by Austrian up-and-comer Andreas Kolb, who burst into the top 20 last year and is giving Charlie Hatton a run for his money. Although Dan is listed as a rider, he will likely stay on the team support side of things, with all kinds of projects to do outside of the race tape. Once again, of course, the team will ride the unique additive-manufactured Atherton downhill sleds.
Rachel Atherton floating over the Maribor roots in 2019.


Continental Nukeproof
Chris Cumming, Ronan Dunne

Chris Cumming and Ronan Dunne are two young Irish up-and-comers, with some solid junior national and European results under their belts. Both riders will be embarking on their first Elite season aboard Nukeproof bikes specced with Fox suspension, Funn MTB components, Pacenti wheels, and, of course, Continental tires.
bala bds 2018


Cube Global Squad Protected By Bliss
Danny Hart, Max Hartenstern
The two-time World Champion, new father, and absolute monster Danny Hart has signed with Cube, joining German rider Max Hartenstern, who has been a Cube mainstay since 2017. Danny has shown us his massive riding abilities over and over in years past, and it would be great to see this partnership carry him back up to the pointy end of the field.


Dorval AM Commencal
Camille Balanche, Baptiste Pierron, Monika Hrastnik, Benoit Coulanges, Florent Dalvet, Alix Francoz, Emile Rilat, Mariana Salazar

The biggest team on the circuit returns with a pretty similar lineup to last year. Reigning World Champion Camille Balanche will be looking to defend her rainbow stripes after her best season yet. Florent Dalvet and Alix Francoz are new additions to the team with some strong similarities. The two French teenagers are somewhat unproven, both having raced mostly French national events in the past and having relatively few results on record. Mariana Salazar is the other rider of note here, as she announced earlier this year that she will race this season as a privateer, but she still seems to represent Dorval AM in some capacity.
Camille Balanche deserved every ounce of that champagne.


Giant Factory Off Road Team
Jacob Dickson, Remi Thirion, Matthew Sterling

With Eliot Jackson off to Santa Cruz, Remi Thirion has become the third member of this year’s Giant Factory Off-Road Team. The French rider said earlier this year that he hopes to place consistently in the top 10 and rank in the top 5 overall this season. He’s shown us in previous years that he has the ability to put down those fast times, but consistency will have to be the name of the game as Remi moves up the ladder.


GT Factory Racing
Wyn Masters, Johannes Von Klebelsberg, Martin Maes, Noga Korem, Ethan Craik

GT’s 2021 lineup is identical to last year, with a dedicated downhill crew plus the enduro crossovers. The team is versatile, with Wyn to show us all how to have fun, the Denim Destroyer giving us a high-speed fashion show, Ethan as a strong up-and-comer who already has two Junior World Cup podiums to his name, and Noga and Martin, who have winning potential in both enduro and downhill.
Wyn Masters nipping at the heels of Hugo Frixtalon in the steeze-stakes.


Intense Factory Racing
Aaron Gwin, Neko Mulally, Seth Sherlock

Intense Factory Racing remains unchanged going into 2021, with Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally representing the US and Canadian Seth Sherlock rounding out the North American triad.
the youngsters might be all about the scrubs but the veterans like Gwin know that nothing beats a good speed tuck.


Kona Factory Team
Connor Fearon, Miranda Miller, Noah Hofmann

The Kona Factory Team has shifted a bit the addition of Noah Hofmann, a stylish 17-year-old from Austria who could be one of the next Junior breakout riders. Connor Fearon remains on the roster, which is no surprise after a successful decade with Kona. Miranda Miller is listed despite focusing on enduro since joining Kona, so we could see some multi-discipline racing from her.
Connor Fearon did it again with yet another Austrian top 10.


Madison Saracen Factory Team
Matt Walker, Harry Molloy, Veronika Widmann, Jordan Williams

The big news here is Danny Hart’s move to Cube. The British Matt Walker will remain with the team after a wildly successful 2020 season, joined this year by Veronika Widmann and Jordan Williams. Veronika Widmann has been a regular podium contender for several years, while Jordan has excelled on the British scene and will bring some new young talent to the World Cup Juniors field this year.
Matt Walker has officially cemented himself as a threat to the top dogs in the field and he s only getting started. A strong third for him and with that the overall title.


Miranda Factory Team
Jackson Goldstone, Emmanuel Pombo, Nuno Reis, Tiago Ladeira

Jackson Goldstone has made a name for himself with some Crankworx age group wins as well as some very impressive media appearances. He has been friends and close competitors with his now-teammate Nuno Reis, who didn’t place outside of the top 5 at all last season in his first World Cup Juniors races. Emmanuel Pombo and Tiago Ladeira will also be returning on the Miranda Factory Team.


MS Mondraker Team
Laurie Greenland, Brook MacDonald, Eleonora Farina, Laly Thibault, Yuki Kushima, Toby Meek

The new additions to the MS Mondraker roster this year are Yuki Kushima and Toby Meek. Both have had some level of support from Mondraker in the past, but were not listed on the World Cup roster. Yuki has raced many World Cups in the past, but seems to be stepping things up a bit this year. Similarly, Junior Toby Meek has ridden for Mondraker in some capacity while racing Crankworx and New Zealand national events, but 2021 may give the 16-year-old his chance to race at a higher level. Laurie Greenland is, of course, another one to watch.
Laurie Greenland sailing off the finish line drop in Les Gets.


Nina Hoffmann Racing Powered by StifMTB.com
Nina Hoffmann, Martin Wolf

We were all a little baffled last year when Nina Hoffmann didn’t get on a factory team, but she explained in an interview that she felt most comfortable continuing her relationship with Santa Cruz and starting her own semi-privateer program. Nina Hoffman Racing will continue in 2021 with new teammate, fellow German racer Martin Wolf.


Norco Factory Team DH
Sam Blenkinsop, Henry Fitzgerald, Lucas Cruz, Elliot Jamieson

The Norco Factory Team DH will have no changes for 2021. The team, like many, took a step back from international racing in 2020, so we look forward to seeing these riders at World Cups again in 2021, with young Lucas Cruz transitioning into the Elite field after a successful Junior career. New Zealander Sam Blenkinsop will still be leading the otherwise all-Canadian team.
Sam Blenkinsop s run wasn t what he was looking for but luckily he is a protected rider and will still go through to the finals


NS Bikes UR
Joe Breeden, Mick Hannah, Tracey Hannah

Tracey Hannah has announced her retirement from World Cup racing, but she’s still on the NS Bikes UR roster for 2021. Joe Breeden has had a promising career so far, with results very similar to Mick Hannah’s, despite being more than 15 years younger. The 2019 British National Champion likely has a bright future ahead of him and seems to be a great addition to the team so far. The team has parted ways with Polygon for this season and will now be on NS bikes, hence then name change.
Tracey Hannah well on her way to becoming a World Cup Champion


Pivot Factory Racing
Bernard Kerr, Ed Masters, Matt Walker, Emilie Siegenthaler, Morgane Charre

Pivot Factory Racing will also remain the same, with 2020’s new signing Morgane Charre still on the roster despite focusing mainly on enduro. Morgane has been one of enduro’s most significant breakout riders over the last couple of years, so we expect her to continue on that trajectory, but her Crankworx downhill podium in Innsbruck last year reminded us that she could be a real contender in whichever discipline she decides to race.


Propain Factory Racing
George Brannigan, Henry Kerr, Luke Meier-Smith, Remy Meier-Smith

Luke Williamson has moved on to the new 555 Gravity Racing, leaving a spot open on the Propain team for Luke Meier-Smith’s little brother, Remy. Luke joined the team last season after a successful stint in the Juniors, and it’s likely we’ll see Remy follow in Luke’s footsteps. We know that George Brannigan has some serious riding abilities but has had trouble with injuries, so we hope that 2021 is an injury-free year to help him get back in the groove.


RockShox Trek Race Team
Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson, Ethan Shandro, Tegan Cruz

The RockShox Trek Race Team is new this year, featuring talented riders all under 21. Vali Höll has moved on from YT and says the move to Trek is a big step in the right direction. Jamie Edmondson, jumping up from racing as a privateer, will be racing in both World Cup and EWS races. Two-time Canadian Junior National Champion Ethan Shandro will focus on injury recovery for now, with the goal of returning to smash the World Cup circuit, and Tegan Cruz – born in 2005 – will focus on Canadian races for now, with hopes of stepping things up to the world level.
Vali Holl absolutely focused in on the task at hand.


Santa Cruz Syndicate
Greg Minnaar, Luca Shaw

Loris Vergier has moved on to Trek, leaving Greg Minnaar and Luca Shaw to form a small but mighty Syndicate. As usual, we look forward to seeing great things from this team.
Fastest in timed runs and with style to boot Greg Minnaar is not afraid of pushing on a natural track.


Scott Downhill Factory
Marine Cabirou, Brendan Fairclough, Dean Lucas, Florent Payet, Louis Gaillet

Scott Downhill Factory brought these five riders together into a successful team in 2019, and the team hasn’t changed since then. Marine Cabirou is pretty used to World Cup podiums by now, with each of the others racking up plenty of achievements as well.


Specialized Gravity
Loic Bruni, Finn Iles, Christopher Grice

Specialized Gravity will also bring back the same group of riders as 2020. Loic has been an incredibly consistent rider, while Finn has shown us he’s on-pace but could benefit from a bit more consistency. Chris Grice gave an impressive first year racing Juniors last year, so the young American could show be a regular on the podium in 2021.
Another top contender down Finn Iles.


The Brigade / SR Suntour
Rudy Cabirou, Melanie Chappaz, Rafael Gutierrez Villegas, Alex Marin

The Brigade / SR Suntour is the newest iteration of what was listed as IJ Racing last year (named for team manager Ivan Jimenez). Melanie Chappaz is a new addition this year after representing Hope for the last few years. Melanie has a few World Cup campaigns to her name, along with numerous French national-level podiums.


The Union
Oliver Davis, Finn Hawkesby-Browne, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, Benjamin Zwar Kvist, Oliver Zwar

The Union formed last year as the Lusty Hyperperformance Team, bringing together a collection of promising riders that had previously been privateers. The riders didn’t quite have the chance to show us their potential in 2020, so we look forward to seeing what they can do this season. The team remains largely unchanged, aside from the addition of Australian young talent Ollie Davis.
Huge first World Cup win for Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Well deserved on this unforgiving track.


The YT Mob
Dakotah Norton, Oisin O’Callaghan, Guy Johnston, David Trummer

The YT Mob looks strong this year with the addition of Dakotah Norton. The returning riders are strong, too. Oisin O’Callaghan earned Ireland its first-ever downhill World Championship, subsequently earning him the Young Sportsperson of 2020 award from an Irish media outlet. Guy Johnston, like Oisin, was added to the team from YT’s World Tour talent search, and also had a strong first World Cup season. David Trummer is also one to watch, having climbed up through the World Cup ranks very quickly over the last few years.


Trek Factory Racing DH
Loris Vergier, Reece Wilson, Kade Edwards, Charlie Harrison

The big change to Trek Factory Racing DH is the addition of Loris Vergier, who had previously been with the Syndicate since 2017. With Ethan Shandro moving over to the new RockShox Trek team, Trek Factory Racing looks like it’s shaping up to be the 21+ side of things. It will be exciting to see how the new ride treats Loris after his spectacular 2020 season, and how Reece does after claiming the rainbow stripes in 2020.
Reece Wilson proved he s no one hit wonder. First in qualies by a sizable margin in the worst possible weather and track conditions. Hats off.


Unior - Sinter
Jure Zabjek, Zak Gomilscek

The Unior team has parted ways with Devinci for 2021, leaving it unclear whether the team has a frame sponsor for 2021. The team has also become dramatically smaller this season, now without Georgia Astle, Patrick Laffey, Kick McDowalll, Dakotah Norton, or Keegan Wright. Unior – Sinter seems to be bringing itself back to its Slovenian roots, with only two DH racers and one XC racer, all Slovenian, remaining on the team.
Jure abjek of Unior Devinci Factory Racing winner of 2019 Downhill Javor. Photo by Urban Cerjak Monster Energy


The Rest

A.R Monex MTB Pro Cycling Team Fabian Alcantar De Los Reyes

Chigüiro Extremo DH Team Adrian Gonzales Grimau, Aina Gonzales Grimau, Sebastian Holguin Villa

Commencal Nobl Matteo Iniguez, Raphael Iniguez, Antoine Pierron, Siel Van Der Velden

ECA Nukeproof Racing Christopher Cumming, Ronan Dunne

FRF Race Company Maxence Chapelet, Simon Chapelet, Cedric Taillefer, Gaëtan Vige

Gamux Factory Racing Loris Michellod, Pascal Tinner

Rogue Racing – After Skull Team Davide Cappello, Guglielmo Gazzola, Davide Palazzari, Filippo Rossi

Teamproject.ch Basil Weber, Myles Weber, Lutz Weber

