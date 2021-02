The Complete Guide to the 2021 World Cup XC Teams

Alpecin - Fenix

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Ronja Eibl, Sam Gaze, Puck Pieterse, Loris Rouiller, Mathieu Van Der Poel, Niels Vandeputte



This year the Alpecin - Fenix team stays mostly unchanged from 2020 with the departure of the Norwegian rider Petter Fagerhaug being the only personnel change. Joining the team this year to fill the space of Fagerhaug is the young Puck Pieterse from the Netherlands.



Van der Poel will be drawing a lot of attention this year in what he has previously said will be his final in mountain biking. The Olympics is his main focus this year although he will be heading to Tokyo shortly after his first Tour de France so will have to ensure he is recovered well for the showdown in Japan.