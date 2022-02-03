The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams

RockShox Trek Race Team

Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson, Tegan Cruz



The RockShox Trek Race Team is back for 2022 but minus Ethan Shandro. Vali Holl got off to a rocky start in 2021, but proved she has the speed to win and is entering this year as the reigning World Cup DH champion. Time and racing will have to tell whether she's figured out how to fully harness her speed. Jamie Edmondson had a successful first year in the elites and had an even more successful U21 EWS season, having won more races than not. Tegan Cruz is another one to watch this year entering his first junior season and already having proven himself at the Canadian level.

