The Complete Guide to the 2022 World Cup DH Teams

Continental Atherton

Continental Atherton loses Mille Johnset for this season, but gains Jim Monro and Dom Platt, both of whom came up through the Atherton pipeline to the highest level. Dom delivered at national level races as part of the Atherton Academy in 2021, so he earned himself a spot on the Athertons' World Cup team. Jim joined the Athertons as part of the Dyfi / Hardline dig crew and earned himself a Hardline invite through his hard work on that front, and a standout race performance at Hardline showed that he has what it takes on the race course, too. Gee and Rachel are planning to return to racing this season , with Dan also on the roster, but likely still playing a supporting role.