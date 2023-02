The Complete Guide to the 2023 World Cup DH Teams

Canyon CLLCTV FMD

After no team changes for two years the FMD team has seen a few changes for 2023 as Oliver Zwar and Junior racer Rudi Eichhorn join the team. 2023 is set to be a big year for the team as Phoebe Gale moves up to Elite racing after an impressive two years in Juniors. Tahnee Seagrave will hopefully be making a return to racing after struggling with head injuries throughout 2022. Tahnee has been at the team camp and it's great to see her back training.Kaos Seagrave has been listed on the team but it was announced at the end of last year that he will be shifting his focus towards more freeride events.