The Complete Guide to the 2023 World Cup DH Teams

Lapierre Zipp Collective

Antoine Rogge



An interesting spot on the team list is a potential return to downhill for Lapierre. Antoine Rogge has been added as the only downhill rider on the normally enduro-focused Lapierre Zipp Collective. Antoine previously raced for the Lapierre Overvolt team and managed to score a top 20 finish at Lenzerheide last year and a fourth place at the European championships. Although this wasn't done on a Lapierre bike and instead on a bike from another brand. Antoine's setup may be the same this year but it would be great to see Lapierre return to downhill with a race-worthy bike.

