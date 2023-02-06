The Complete Guide to the 2023 World Cup DH Teams

It's been a busy off-season of team rumors with big changes for 2023 and some teams completely disbanding. Now that the UCI has released its downhill team lists
, we can take a look at all the team moves and try to anticipate what the 2023 World Cup race season might bring.
Beyond Racing Abigail Hogie, Anna Newkirk, Evan Turpen
After testing the BiXS Lane DH prototype
last season Abigail Hogie, Anna Newkirk and Beyond Racing moved on from the brand at the end of 2022. While no bike sponsor has been revealed just yet the team has Evan Turpen on the rider list for 2023. Evan Turpen is no stranger to downhill racing and is behind the wild-looking steel creations of Contra bikes. Could this mean we see some Contra bikes at downhill World Cups?
Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team
Troy Brosnan, Mille Johnset, Luca Shaw, Dante Silva
The Canyon factory team has gone through a few big changes for 2023 as both Mark Wallace and Jakob Jewett left the team to make room for some fresh faces. For the upcoming season, the team has brought Mille Johnset on board alongside Danta Silva. Both Luca Shaw and Troy Brosnan remain with Canyon and will be hunting for some big results.
Canyon CLLCTV FMD Rudi Eichhorn, Phoebe Gale, Kaos Seagrave, Tahnee Seagrave, Oliver Zwar
After no team changes for two years the FMD team has seen a few changes for 2023 as Oliver Zwar and Junior racer Rudi Eichhorn join the team. 2023 is set to be a big year for the team as Phoebe Gale moves up to Elite racing after an impressive two years in Juniors. Tahnee Seagrave will hopefully be making a return to racing after struggling with head injuries throughout 2022. Tahnee has been at the team camp and it's great to see her back training.
Kaos Seagrave has been listed on the team but it was announced at the end of last year
that he will be shifting his focus towards more freeride events.
Commencal IC Studio
Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon, Matteo Iniguez
Thomas Estaque and Hugo Frixtalon are sticking with Commencal after the closure of the Commencal / 100% team with the new Commencal IC Studio team. Thomas and Hugo are joined by Matteo Iniguez for 2023. IC Studio, a marketing agency, also features as a sponsor on the Commencal IC Process team featuring Raphael Iniguez, Elliot Lees and Siel Van Der Velden on its roster.
Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addiction
Thibaut Daprela, Hugo Marini, Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Gaëtan Ruffin
The Commencal/Muc-Off By Riding Addiction remains mostly unchanged for 2023 although with Myriam Nicole, Thibaut Daprela and Amaury Pierron on board it stays at a top podium threat. Why change one of the most successful lineups on the circuit? The team has lost young racer Tristan Lemire as he has been picked up by the new Transition Factory Team.
Continental Atherton
Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Charlie Hatton, Andreas Kolb, Jim Monro, Dom Platt
No changes for the Atherton team either in 2023 with Charlie, Andreas, Jim and Dom all returning. As always all three Atherton siblings are listed on the team although don't expect any racing comeback from Dan as he will most likely continue playing a supporting role. Gee made his racing return at Hardline next year and Rachel managed to get between the tape at Fort William and Lenzerheide so we may see even more of them this upcoming season.
Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing
Christopher Cumming, Ronan Dunne, Louise-Anna Ferguson, Harry Molloy, Veronika Widmann
The Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing has expanded from the two-man squad of Christopher Cumming and Ronan Dunne in 2022 to a fully stacked team that could now feature at the top of the Elite Women's races as it brings Louise-Anna Ferguson and Veronika Widmann on board. Harry Molloy has also made the move to the team as he will be providing his racer expertise as the assistant team manager.
Cube Factory Racing
Simon Chapelet, Danny Hart, Max Hartenstern
Both Danny Hart and Max Hartenstern are back with Cube for another year of racing. The team is also expanding for 2023 as it adds Simon Chapelet to the roster. Simon has previously been racing World Cups as a privateer with the support of Cube France and was the fastest privateer at Snowshoe last year.
Dorval AM Commencal
Camille Balanche, Benoit Coulanges, Monika Hrastnik, Baptiste Pierron, Miran Vauh, Samuel Zbinden
The Dorval AM Commencal has shrunk slightly for 2023 as it drops from eight riders to six. Sticking with the team for another year are the big hitters of Camille Balanche, Benoit Coulanges, Monika Hrastnik and Baptiste Pierron. Both Miran Vauh and Samuel Zbinden are fresh faces taking on their first season with the team.
Forbidden Synthesis Team
Connor Fearon, Magnus Manson, Jon Mozell
Connor Fearon and Magnus Manson return for another year of World Cup racing on the Forbidden DH prototype and for 2023 are joined by Jon Mozell. It will be interesting to see if the off-season has led to any new developments with the prototype, although there is still a long wait until round one. The Forbidden Synthesis Team also have a stacked Enduro team of Emmy Lan, Zachary Rebitt, Alex Storr and Rhys Verner who could lend their talents to downhill if they wanted to.
Frameworks Racing Colin Mulally, Neko Mulally
One of the most interesting teams of 2022 continues as Neko will be hitting the World Cups on his custom race bike. Most recently Neko has been testing out a carbon rear triangle
although he still has plenty of plans for the project in the future. We can't wait to see what he does next.
Gen-S
Raphaël Giambi, Christopher Grice, Gaëtan Vige, Izabela Yankova
The Gen-S team has seen some big changes in its roster for 2023 as last year's lineup contained a fair few enduro riders. For 2023 Izabela Yankova is the only returning rider as she will now be joined by Raphaël Giambi, Christopher Grice and Gaëtan Vige.
Giant Factory Off-Road Team - DH
Luke Meier-Smith, Remy Meier-Smith, Rémi Thirion
Giant has also revamped its downhill team as Rémi Thirion will now be joined by the incredibly talented Meier-Smiths. Both Luke and Remy are set to race multiple disciplines again as they are listed on both Giant's downhill and enduro teams. The Giant team could be one to watch in 2023.
GT-Continental Factory Racing
Jess Blewitt, Ethan Craik, Wyn Masters, Ryan Pinkerton
No rider changes for GT as Jess Blewitt, Ethan Craik, Wyn Masters and Ryan Pinkerton all are back for 2023. It looks like the team has shifted from Michelin to Continental tires as a new title sponsor for the team. Just as in 2022 the team also features Noga Korem and Katy Winton on the enduro side and we may see some crossover between disciplines as Noga has taken on some World Cup downhill in the past.
Intense Factory Racing Joe Breeden, Aaron Gwin, Dakotah Norton, Seth Sherlock
Another unchanged team for 2023, the previous season's additions of Joe Breeden and Dakotah Norton are here for another year alongside longstanding riders Aaron Gwin and Seth Sherlock. The team are set to be on another new prototype as they have switched to a new high pivot 6-bar prototype
over the off-season.
Lapierre Zipp Collective
Antoine Rogge
An interesting spot on the team list is a potential return to downhill for Lapierre. Antoine Rogge has been added as the only downhill rider on the normally enduro-focused Lapierre Zipp Collective. Antoine previously raced for the Lapierre Overvolt team and managed to score a top 20 finish at Lenzerheide last year and a fourth place at the European championships. Although this wasn't done on a Lapierre bike and instead on a bike from another brand. Antoine's setup may be the same this year but it would be great to see Lapierre return to downhill with a race-worthy bike.
Madison Saracen Factory Team Matt Walker, Greg Williamson
The Madison Saracen Factory Team sees some big changes for 2023 as only Matt Walker returns. Alongside Matt in the new two-rider setup is current UK national champion Greg Williamson. While Madison Saracen has reduced its factory team presence it has started a new UK development team
.
MS Mondraker Team
Jacob Dickson, Eleonora Farina, Brook MacDonald, Toby Meek, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, Kilian Schnöller, David Trummer
The MS Mondraker Team remains mostly unchanged as it still features the likes of Brook MacDonald, Eleonora Farina, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and David Trummer. It appears the team has picked up Kilian Schnöller for the 2023 season. Eleonora Farina will be one to watch for a first Elite win this year as she broke into the top five four times last season.
Norco Factory Team Lucas Cruz, Gracey Hemstreet, Mark Wallace
If there was an award for the most dramatic team rumors the Norco Factory Team would be a certain winner as it went from pausing all of its factory teams
to bringing back its downhill team
in the space of a month. While the team may have lost some longstanding riders including Sam Blenkinsop it managed to maintain the Junior World Cup overall winner and Pinkbike's breakout rider of the year winner
, Gracey Hemstreet. Alongside Gracey are Lucas Cruz and the fresh addition of Mark Wallace making it an all-Canadian team.
NS Bikes UR Team
Kye A'Hern, George Brannigan, Vanesa Petrovská
The NS Bike UR Team keeps its three-rider squad for 2023 as Kye A'Hern, George Brannigan and Vanesa Petrovská are all returning for another year of racing. Vanesa Petrovská will be heading into her final year of Junior racing and she will be looking to score some top results as last year's winners have all moved up to Elites.
Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing
Dan Booker, Sam Hill
The Nukeproof Factory team may also have a presence at this year's downhill World Cups as both Dan Booker and Sam Hill are registered to race. Before you get too excited and start putting some of Sam's iconic race runs on repeat we reached out to Nukeproof who said: "Sam just likes to keep the DH neighborhood curtain twitchers busy and his options open."
Pivot Factory Racing Ryan Griffith, Jenna Hastings, Dane Jewett, Jakob Jewett, Bernard Kerr, Ed Masters
After a very successful 2022, the Pivot Factory team remains mostly unchanged for 2023 although the roster now includes Jakob Jewett who joined the team
at the end of last year. 2022 Junior World Champion Jenna Hastings will be back and looking to take on her first year of Elite racing while Bernard Kerr continues to hunt his first Elite win after coming so close last season.
Rockshox Trek Race Team Tegan Cruz, Vali Höll
Rockshox Trek Race Team has dropped to just two riders this year after Jamie Edmondson left the team
during the off-season. Both Tegan Cruz and 2022 World Champion Vali Höll are back for another year. Vali had an incredible 2022 season and will be hoping to carry the momentum into 2023 once the racing finally kicks off in June.
Santa Cruz Syndicate
Jackson Goldstone, Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffmann, Greg Minnaar
After a refresh of the team at the start of 2022 the Santa Cruz Syndicate remains unchanged as the stacked lineup of Jackson Goldstone, Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffmann and Greg Minnaar carries on into 2023. All eyes will be on Jackson Goldstone as he shifts up to Elites, he has already secured a Hardline victory so we expect there may be some big results coming.
Scott Downhill Factory Yannick Baechler, Marine Cabirou, Vicky Clavel, Brendan Fairclough, Alix Francoz, Johan Garcin, Vincent Jouvenal, Dylan Levesque, Dean Lucas, Elliot Vallon
Scott's factory downhill team maintains a big presence for 2023 as it returns in 2023. Marine Cabirou is still recovering from her crash at the Leognag World Cup where she broke three vertebrae
.
Specialized Gravity Loic Bruni, Finn Iles, Jordan Williams
The Specialized Gravity team keeps Loic Bruni and Finn Iles on board for another season and adds to its already high-level podium threat with the signing of Jordan Williams
. Alongside Jackson Goldstone, Jordan will be shaking things up in Elites this year. The triple threat of the Specialized team could be a tough one to beat.
Transition Factory Racing
Tristan Lemire, Taylor Ostgaard, Valentina Roa Sanchez
Details are still light on the Transition Factory Team but from the team list, we do know the lineup will feature Tristan Lemire, Taylor Ostgaard and Valentina Roa Sanchez. We are sure some more details on this new team will be announced soon.
Trek Factory Racing Gravity Kade Edwards, Bodhi Kuhn, Loris Vergier, Reece Wilson
The Trek Factory Racing Gravity team keeps Kade Edwards, Loris Vergier and Reece Wilson, but it brings on Bodhi Kuhn after Charlie Harrison's retirement from racing
. The team has also switched from Bontrager tires to a new setup with Pirelli
.
Union - Forged By Steel City Media Oliver Davis, Christian Hauser, Antoine Pierron, Frida Ronning, Lachlan Stevens-McNab
Steel City Media's Union team shakes up its rider roster for 2023 as it welcomes Antoine Pierron and Christian Hauser
after the departures of Oliver and Ben Zwar.
Unno Racing
Ike Klaassen, Angel Suarez, Niko Velasco
After withdrawing from World Cup racing in 2019 Unno is back racing as its signs Angel Suarez, Ike Klaassen and Niko Velasco to its new setup. We are not sure yet what bikes the team will be riding just yet as there is not currently a downhill bike in its range.
YT Mob
Sian A'Hern, Oisin O'Callaghan
The YT Mob has also returned after a break from racing with Sian A'Hern and Oisin O'Callaghan set to take on the downhill World Cup season. The team has also signed Jack Moir on the enduro side of things, although he is most likely stocking to the EDR series.
All the other UCI-registered downhill teams555 Gravity Racing: Ryan Brannen, Douglas Goodwill, Luke WilliamsonBackyard Racing Factory Team: Janis Lehmann, Noel NiederbergerCanyon CLLCTV Pirelli: Henry Kerr, Henri Kiefer, Lucas LagneauChili Racing Brigade: Jamie Edmondson, Anna Charlotte GermannCommencal/Schwalbe: Austin Dooley, Pau Menoyo BusquetsCommencal IC Process: Raphael Iniguez, Elliot Lees, Siel Van Der VeldenCommencal Les Orres: Léo Abella, Lisa Baumann, Jack Piercy, Erice Van Leuven, Antoine VidalEvolve Racing: Dean Lindsey, Colin Mcelyea, Evan MedcalfFusion Racing: Joshua Arcus, Kael Foale, William Ireland, Alex Lord, Duke Millington, Ellie SmithGamux Factory Racing: Mike Leon Huter, Lino Lehmann, Pascal TinnerIJ Racing-Chigüiro Extremo Team: Sebastian Holguin Villa, Christine Miche Lewis Montes, Jacobo Mejia, Fernando Juan Munoz, Ton Rusinol SalaImpact Racing: Anna Craig, Toby Driscoll, James Anthony Tomas Elsmore, Alfie Heming, Michael Stuart Jones, Roger VieiraK Bike: Eliott Baud, Kimi ViardotKIWIDH: Josh Barry, Cameron Beck, Josh Bonnar, Cameron Clement, Sacha Earnest, William Harvey, Ryan Hastings, Kalani Muirhead, Ty Muirhead, Wyatt Stevens-McNabLes Arcs Mountainbike Team: Oskar Bouffioux, Yaël Fourcy, Léo Grisel, Léo Guichard, Emily Horridge, Baptiste Jalladeau, Suzy Langlois, Mariana Salazar, Kelian Vanreusel, Chloé VionnetMuc-Off Young Guns: Lucas Craik, Luca ThurlowOutlaw United: Etan Bravard, Ethan Donohoe, Dillon Flinders, Marcus Goguen, Caden Gray, Jack Macleod, Dylan Marino, Drake Parker, Jake Polito, Zac StrattonPinkbike Racing: Ben Cathro, Mylann Falquet, Wyatt Harrington, Aimi Kenyon, Thibault Laly, Thomas Ollier, Nathan PontviannePole Factory Racing: Onni RainioPropain Positive: Phil Atwill, Marco Lamaris, Sokratis Aris ZotosRBF Racing: Stacey Fisher, Gareth Northam, Katherine SharpResolute Racing: Oscar Griffiths, Mikayla PartonRogue Racing - After Skull Team: Andrea Bonanomi, Davide Cappello, Nicholas Fugazza, Stefano Introzzi, Simone Medici, Davide Palazzari, Sofia Priori Viale, Julian Stimpfl, Patrick VenturiSynergy 37: Mario Baldwin, Elise Empey, Matthew Empey, Lia Ladbrook, Carter SloanTeam High Country: Lewis Allbon, Jackson Connelly, Jobe Gentle, Yuki Kushima, Zali MiklasThe Alliance: Caitlin Flavell, James Macdermid, William Macdermid, Alex Wayman, Luke WaymanUnior-Sinter Factory Racing: Léona Pierrini, Jure Zabjek, Ben Zwar
11 Comments
UNNO RACING
UCI MTB TEAMS - UND - ANDORRA