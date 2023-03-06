The Complete Guide to the 2023 World Cup Enduro Teams

It's been a busy off-season of team rumors with big changes for 2023 and beyond. After the UCI released its EDR team lists
last month, we can take a look at all the team moves and try to anticipate what first Enduro World Cup season might bring.
Cannondale Enduro Team
Max Beaupre, Ella Conolly, Iago Garay
The offseason has seen a big shakeup for the Cannondale Enduro Team as Ella Conolly is now joined by Iago Garay and Max Beaupre.
Canyon CLLCTV Factory Enduro Team
José Borges, Jesse Melamed, Dimitri Tordo
Some big moves over the off-season for the main Canyon team. Following the departure of Jack Moir, the team has picked up the 2022 EWS champion Jesse Melamed. Alongside Jesse will be José Borges and Dimitri Tordo.
Forbidden Synthesis Team
Emmy Lan, Zachary Rebitt, Alex Storr, Rhys Verner
The Forbidden Team adds two new riders for 2023 as Alex Storr and Rhys Verner are joined by Emmy Lan and Zachary Rebitt. Emmy Lan dominated the U21 Women's racing last year securing five wins across the season and will be one to watch this year. The team also features Connor Fearon and Magnus Manson listed for downhill.
Giant Factory Off-Road Team
Youn Deniaud, Luke Meier-Smith, Remy Meier-Smith, Mckay Vezina
The Giant team sees some fresh faces for 2023 as Luke Meier-Smith and Remy Meier-Smith will be racing both downhill and enduro. Alongside the Meier-Smith's there is Youn Deniaud, Mckay Vezina and Josh Carlson for EDR-E.
GT-Continental Factory Racing
Noga Korem, Katy Winton
The newly named GT-Continental Factory Racing features just two riders listed for enduro with Noga Korem and Katy Winton back for another year of racing. We expect some of the riders currently listed for downhill to cross over as Wyn Masters and Ryan Pinkerton did last year.
Lapierre Zipp Collective
Lisandru Bertini, Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly
The Lapierre Zipp Collective features a three-rider squad for the 2023 enduro World Cups. Adrien Dailly and Lisandru Bertini return alongside Isabeau Courdurier who will be defending her 2022 EWS overall title. The team will also have Jerome Gilloux and Kevin Marry racing EDR-E. Antoine Rogge is listed to race downhill for the team.
Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing
Kelan Grant, Elliott Heap, Corey Watson
It's a three-rider lineup for the Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing as Kelan Grant, Elliott Heap and Corey Watson will take on the new World Cup season. Sam Hill is not listed for enduro this year and has been doing a few downhill races over the offseason. Nukeproof told us "Sam just likes to keep the DH neighborhood curtain twitchers busy and his options open," so we will see later this month if he is at the first round.
Orange Factory Racing
Becky Cook, Christopher Gallagher, Thomas Wilson
Orange has revamped its team for 2023 as just Thomas Wilson remains from 2022. Added to the roster this year is Becky Cook and Christopher Gallagher.
Orbea Fox Enduro Team
Martin Maes, Vid Persak
No changes for the Orbea Fox Enduro Team as Martin Maes and Vid Persak are back for another season. Edgar Carballo Gonzalez and Florencia Espineira are listed for EDR-E but as in 2022, we may see some crossover between disciplines if the schedules allow.
Pivot Factory Racing
Morgane Charre, Matthew Walker
After a very successful 2022 season the Pivot Factory Racing team is back for 2023 with Morgane Charre and Matthew Walker listed for enduro. Ed Master has been put down for downhill but after a fifth place in last year's overall, we expect him to race some of this year's events when there is not a schedule clash.
Polygon Factory Racing
Jack Menzies, Brady Stone, Mathew Stuttard, Dan Wolfe
The Polygon Factory team keeps Brady Stone, Mathew Stuttard and Dan Wolfe for 2023 while adding Jack Menzies to its roster. Jack Menzies secured multiple top-ten finishes last year and finished 16th overall during his first year in Elites.
Rocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro Team
Lily Boucher, Remi Gauvin, Emmett Hancock, Andreane Lanthier Nadeau
After Jesse Melemed's move to Canyon the Rocky Mountain/Race Face Enduro Team has picked up two fresh faces with Lily Boucher and Emmett Hancock onboard for the 2023 season. Both Andreane Lanthier Nadeau and Remi Gauvin are back for another year with the team.
Specialized Enduro Team
Francescu Camoin, Estelle Charles, Raphaél Giambi, Kevin Miquel, Charles Murray
The Specialized Enduro team looks to be keeping things the same heading into 2023 as all riders return for another year of racing. While the team list has not included Sofia Wiedenroth in the lineup she looks to still be part of the team. The team will also have Joris Ryf racing EDR-E
Sunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez
Theo Galy, Irénée Menjou, Sophie Riva
The pairing of Theo Galy and Irénée Menjou will be joined by the talented Italian racer Sophie Riva. Sophie has been a constant threat for the win in the U21 Women's racing and will be a rider to watch for the upcoming racing.
Trek Factory Racing Gravity
Pedro Burns, Harriet Harnden
On the Enduro side of the Trek Factory Racing Gravity team, it is business as usual as both Pedro Burns and Harriet Harnden carry over for 2023. Harriet had an incredible season in 2022 and we are sure she will be looking to build on this success as she is now one of the top riders.
Weride Fulgur Factory Team
Alessandro Maghetti, Mélanie Pugin, Franca Rudolph, Mattia Santoro, Mirco Vendemmia, Luca Zenone
A newly formed for 2023 the Weride Fulgur Factory Team has picked up some big names with Florian Nicolai and Melanie Pugin onboard. It's interesting to see two big names in the sport on this new setup so we will be watching to see what the team can do.
Yeti / Fox Factory Race Team
Bex Baraona, David Jack Brown, JT Fisher, Kate Lawrence, Slawomir Lukasik, Richie Rude
The Yeti / Fox Factory race team stays mostly the same for 2023 but to fill the gap left by Kasper Woolley the team has picked up consistent top performer Slawomir Lukasik. It's great to see Slawomir get his first factory ride and we can't wait to see what the season brings. The team also has Ryan Gilchrist and Mick Hannah racing eMTBs in the EDR-E series.
YT Mob
Jack Moir, Christian Textor, Kasper Woolley
The YT Mob has returned for 2023 and with it the brand's first official enduro team. For the upcoming season, YT has filled its roster with a stacked lineup of riders as Jack Moir, Christian Textor and Kasper Woolley take on the new World Cup series. YT has also listed Manuel Lettencichler for EDR-E racing.
All the other UCI-registered EDR teams and ridersAbetone Ancillotti Vittoria Factory Team: Tommaso Acerbi, Nadine Ellecosta, Tommaso Francardo, Nicola GrottiCanyon CLLCTV Dainese: Alexandre Cure, Alexis Icardo, Gloria ScarsiCommencal Enduro Project: Louis Jeandel, Guillaume Larbeyou, Alex Rudeau, Mathieu RuffrayCube Action Team: Veronika Brüchle, Jonas Göweil, Nathan Secondi, Hanna Steinthaler, Gustav WildhaberDevinci Global Racing: Georgia Astle, Greg Callaghan, Evan WallGiant Swiss Enduro Team: Lars Henrik Büngen, Benedikt Lasse Eschler, Robin JanserIbis Enduro Team: Zakarias Johansen, Cole Lucas, Louise Margareta Paulin, Colton Peterson, Raphaela Richter, Robin WallnerLiv Racing Enduro: Rae Morrison, Isabella NaughtonRaaw // BC.Bike Gravity Team: Christian Derkum, Torben Drach, Jonathan Heitmann, Helen WeberRadon Enduro Team: Leopold Barich, Max PfeilRossignol Factory Team: Nils Heiniger, Morgane JonnierScott SR Suntour Enduro Team: Emeric Ienzer, Hugo PigeonThe Gravity Academy: Reid Huelsenbeck, Chloe Mckenzie, Matthew Mitchko, Alden Pate, Jackson WicklundTheory Global Enduro Team: Tom Binet, Bailey Christie, Julie Duvert, Carter KrasnyTribe Pyrenees Gravity: Levy Batista, Clement Charles, Luca Fourcade, Justine Henry, Alizes Lassus, Enzo Perez
