The Complete Guide to the 2023 World Cup Enduro Teams

Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing

Kelan Grant, Elliott Heap, Corey Watson



It's a three-rider lineup for the Nukeproof SRAM Factory Racing as Kelan Grant, Elliott Heap and Corey Watson will take on the new World Cup season. Sam Hill is not listed for enduro this year and has been doing a few downhill races over the offseason. Nukeproof told us "Sam just likes to keep the DH neighborhood curtain twitchers busy and his options open," so we will see later this month if he is at the first round.

