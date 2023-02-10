The Complete Guide to the 2023 World Cup XC Teams

KMC MTB Racing Team

Yana Belomoina, Martins Blums, Oleksandr Hudyma, Lotte Koopmans, Janika Loiv, David Nordemann, Ole Sigurd Rekdahl



The CST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing Team is no more as it gets rebranded for 2023 as the KMC MTB Racing Team. Along with the name change, there have been some departures and fresh faces for the new season. The team has seen Anne Tauber and Kjell Van Den Boogert depart but it has signed Janika Loiv. The team will also be riding Ridley bikes for this year as the team has already set its sights on the Olympics next year.

