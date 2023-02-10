The Complete Guide to the 2023 World Cup XC Teams

It's been a busy off-season of team rumors with big changes for 2023 and beyond. Now that the UCI has released its XC team lists
, we can take a look at all the team moves and try to anticipate what the 2023 World Cup race season might bring.
Alpecin-Deceuninck Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado, Ronja Eibl, Sam Gaze, Jente Michels, Puck Pieterse, Mathieu Van Der Poel, Niels Vandeputte
The Alpecin-Deceuninck remains mostly the same for 2023 with big hitters like Sam Gaze, Puck Pieterse and Mathieu Van Der Poel sticking with the team for another season. We could see the return of Mathieu Van Der Poel to World Cup racing as he announced a mountain bike sabbatical last year
. Mathieu will most likely return to XC at some point in 2023 as he builds up to the Olympics next year.
Caloi Henrique Avancini Racing Henrique Avancini, Ulan Bastos Galinski, Caina Guimaraes De Oliveira, Sabrina Oliveira Da Silva
After departing the Cannondale team last year Henrique Avancini has moved to his own development team
supported by one of the largest bike producers in Latin America, Caloi bikes. the 100% Brazillian team will see Henrique race alongside Ulan Galinski, Sabrina Oliveira and Cainã Oliveira.
Cannondale Factory Racing
Charlie Aldridge, Simon Andreassen, Alan Hatherly, Mona Mitterwallner
After Henrique Avancini's departure, the Cannondale Factory team has kept Simon Andreassen, Alan Hatherly and Mona Mitterwallner while also picking up Charlie Aldridge. Charlie is a rapid up-and-coming young racer who won the Junior XC World Champs title at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2019, took 3rd in the U23 World Cup at Lenzerheide last year and was potentially on track for a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth games before a last lap mechanical.
Canyon CLLCTV
Line Burquier, Thibaut Francois, Thomas Griot, Zabdiel Adair Gutierrez Prieto, Loana Lecomte, Withen Albert Philipsen, Luca Schwarzbauer
The Canyon CLLCTV team remains an incredibly strong force on the XC circuit with Line Burquier, Loana Lecomte and Luca Schwarzbauer all securing great results in 2022. The team will be looking to build upon this success as it heads into its second season of racing.
Ghost Factory Racing Caroline Bohé, Nicole Koller, Finja Lipp, Isla Short, Anne Terpstra, Jeroen Van Eck
The Ghost Factory Racing team has seen a slight shuffle over the winter as Scottish racer Isla Short has been signed
after running her own program for several seasons. The Ghost team are looking like a formidable force in the Elite Women's racing and we expect some top results once racing kicks off later this year.
Giant Factory Off-Road Team - XC
Alexandre Balmer, Antoine Philipp, Jens Schuermans, Carter Woods
The Giant Factory team sees only one returning rider for 2023 as Antoine Philipp is joined by a strong lineup of Alexandre Balmer, Jens Schuermans and Carter Woods.
Ineos Grenadiers Pauline Ferrand Prevot, Thomas Pidcock, Ben Tulett, Ben Turner
2023 is looking like a big year for the Ineos Grenadiers. After just featuring the talent of Thomas Pidock in past seasons the team has been increased to four riders for 2023 with the headline addition
being the concurrent four-time World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot. The Ineos team has also added Ben Tulett and Ben Turner. Both Bens have secured some impressive results across road and cyclocross racing and it looks like they could be taking on some XC World Cups.
KMC MTB Racing Team
Yana Belomoina, Martins Blums, Oleksandr Hudyma, Lotte Koopmans, Janika Loiv, David Nordemann, Ole Sigurd Rekdahl
The CST PostNL Bafang MTB Racing Team is no more as it gets rebranded for 2023 as the KMC MTB Racing Team. Along with the name change, there have been some departures and fresh faces for the new season. The team has seen Anne Tauber and Kjell Van Den Boogert depart but it has signed Janika Loiv. The team will also be riding Ridley bikes for this year as the team has already set its sights on the Olympics next year.
Lapierre Mavic Unity Sebastian Fini Carstensen, Malene Degn, Erik Haegstad, Annie Last, Thomas Litscher, Isaure Medde
After an 11-year hiatus Lapierre is back
racing at World Cups with the newly formed Lapierre-Mavic Unity team. Filling out the roster on the Lapierre-Mavic Unity team is Malene Degn, Annie Last, Isaure Medde, Sebastian Fini Carstensen, Thomas Litscher and Erik Haegstad.
Orbea Factory Team David Domingo Campos Motos, Pierre De Froidmont, Luca Martin, Anne Tauber
Orbea also has a new factory team setup for 2023
as it plans to take on both World Cups and stage races. The team features Anne Tauber, Pierre de Froidmont and David Campos in Elites with Luca Martin taking on the U23 races.
Primaflor Mondraker Genuins Racing Team
Francesc Barber Arguimbau, Marta Cano Espinosa, Ondrej Cink, Rebecca Henderson, Jose Marquez Granados
A few changes for the Primaflor Mondraker Genuins Racing Team in 2023 as it loses Jofre Cullell Estape but Ondrej Cink is a fresh signing. Interestingly this will be a return to Mondraker for Ondrej as the Primaflor–Mondraker–Rotor team was his first team after returning to XC following racing on the road and tackling the Tour de France in 2017.
Rockrider Racing Team
Mathis Azzaro, Savilia Blunk, Emeline Detilleux, Joshua Dubau, Maxime Marotte, Olivia Onesti, Greta Seiwald
The Rockrider team is stacked for 2023 picking up Mathis Azzaro, Savilia Blunk, Maxime Marotte, Olivia Onesti and Greta Seiwald in the winter. It looks like Rockrider has some big plans for its XC team and bikes and we are interested to see how they can compete with the other big factory teams.
Santa Cruz Rockshox Pro Team
Martina Berta, Luca Braidot, Nadir Colledani, Sara Cortinovis
Apart from losing Maxime Marotte to the Rockrider team, the roster stays the same for the Santa Cruz team. The only big change we can see is the title sponsors changing from FSA to Rockshox. In past seasons the team was on Fox suspension so we will likely see some fresh bike builds from the team once racing kicks off.
Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
Filippo Colombo, Kate Courtney, Andri Frischknecht, Nino Schurter
There's more seat swapping as the Scott-SRAM team parted ways with Lars Forster to bring another rapid Swiss racer on board. Filippo Colombo has joined the team for his off-road racing duties while he will also be racing on the road with the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, a UCI ProTeam. Kate Courtney, Andri Frischknecht and Nino Schurter are all back for another flat out season of racing.
Specialized Factory Racing Haley Batten, Christopher Blevins, Sina Frei, Victor Koretzky, Laura Stigger, Martin Vidaurre Kossmann
Specialized's XC race team features two new riders
in 2023 as Victor Koretzky and Martin Vidaurre are added to the roster. Martin Vidaurre will be taking on his first Elite season following a very successful 2022 World Cup series where he won all but one race. Victor Koretzky is another two-team cross-discipline rider as he will be with Specialized for XC duties and the Bora Hansgrohe team for road racing.
Team 31 Ibis Cycles Continental
Linn Gustafzzon, Jenny Rissveds, Kelsey Urban
No changes to the roster for Team 31but alongside Ibis it has picked up Continental as a title sponsor. It seems a lot of teams are swapping around tires over the winter with both Continental and Pirelli securing more teams than previous years.
Team BMC Janis Baumann, Titouan Carod, Steffi Häberlin, Jordan Sarrou, Juri Zanotti
BMC has launched a revamped team
for 2023. The new factory team features Steffi Häberlin, Jordan Sarrou, Titouan Carod, Juri Zanotti and Janis Baumann in its ranks. The updated team brings on new sponsors for the upcoming season with Öhlins suspension and Pirelli tires. Interestingly Julian Absalon now has no connection with the team after previously being involved in the Absolute Absalon and later named BMC MTB Racing teams.
Thömus Maxon
Vital Albin, Mathias Flückiger, Lars Forster, Alessandra Keller, Kathrin Stirnemann, Luke Wiedmann
The Thömus Maxon team stays mostly the same for 2023 although it has picked up another fast Swiss rider as it has brought Lars Forster on board. The team will be hoping for more success in 2023 and Alessandra Keller will be looking to build upon an incredibly successful 2022 where she won both the XC and XCC overall titles.
Trek Factory Racing XC Riley Amos, Anton Cooper, Vlad Dascalu, Gwendalyn Gibson, Madigan Munro, Jolanda Neff, Evie Richards
The Trek Factory Racing team has picked up Gwendalyn Gibson
for 2023 after five years with the Norco team. Gwendalyn has an amazing season in XCC Short track last year with a bronze medal at World Champs, a win at Snowshoe and 2nd place at Mont Sainte Anne. The team has also changed from Bontrager tires to Pirelli
for the upcoming season.
All the other UCI-registered XC teamsBear National Team: Austin Beard, Benjamin Crismon, Victoria Chloe Fraser, Cobe Freeburn, Carson Hampton, Lasse Konecny, Daxton Mock, Matthew Cayden Parker, Jack Spranger, Brady WhiteBerria Vittoria Factory Team: Jana Czeczinkarová, Sean Fincham, Léna Gerault, Lucie UrrutyBH Coloma Team: Nuria Bosch Pico, Carlos Coloma Nicolas, Jofre Cullell Estape, Natalia Fischer Egusquiza, Rocio Del Alba Garcia Martinez, Pablo Rodriguez Guede, Catriel Soto, David Valero SerranoBH - Wallonie MTB Team: Théo Demarcin Julia Grégoire, Clement Horny, Antoine Jamin, Arne JanssensBike Team Solothurn: Yanick Binz, Fabian Bloch, Nick Burki, Sereina Hosner, Elia Nascarella, Luca Nascarella, Fabio Püntener, Luca Schätti, Fiona SchiblerBIXS Performance Team: Noëlle Buri, Lukas Flückiger, Marcel Guerrini, Seraina Leugger, Joel RothBuff Megamo Team: Hans Becking, José Dias, Hugo Drechou, Meritxell Figueras Garangou, Enrique Morcillo Vergara, Peeter Pruus, Janina WüstCannondale Vas Arabay: Raul Bermudez Arjona, Roberto Bou Martin, Monica Yuliana Calderon Martinez, Josefina Casadey, Francisco Herrero Casas, Miguel Munoz Moreno, Ruben Ruzafa Cueto, Greete SteinburgCanyon Northwave MTB Team: Stefanie Dohrn, Andreas Seewald, Martin Stosek, Marc Stutzmann, Petr VakocCeska Sporitelna - Accolade Cycling Team: MArek Bartunek, Marek Rauchfuss, Jaromír Skála, Karla StepánováComputer Mania MTB Racing Team: Tyler Jacobs, Daniel Van Der Walt, Johan Van ZylCreuse Mainsat Evaux: Nathan Cornillon, Eden Coudouin, Thibault Daniel, Amelie Laquebe, Hugo Lorentz, Mattis Pateau, Hugo Pichon, Nathan Rousselle, Antoine Tran VanCS Carabinieri - Cicli Olympia Vittoria: Daniele Braidot, Filippo Fontana, Emanuele HuezCube Next Generation XC: Kira Böhm, Fabian Eder, Lars Gräter, Sven SträhleD2mont Merida: Jakub Hník, Karel Hník, Tomás Morávek, Lubomír Petrus, Filip Rydval, Jan Stroz, Jakub ZemeneDinamo-Bikeexpert-Superbet: Dragos-Gabriel Arama, Victor-Alexandru Aron, Victor-Catalin Brinza, Tudor Cazaceanu, Raissa Costea, George-Bogdan Duca, Alexandru-Sabin Husariu, Alexandru-Andrei Ilie, Ede-Karoly Molnar, Mauela MuresanDMT Racing Team By A.S.D. Marconi Project's: Tiago Ferreira, Filipe Francisco, Andreas Miltiadis, Ieva Venckute, Tomas VisnovskyExpres CZ - Tufo Team Kolín: Karolína Bedrníková, Patrik Cerny, Frantisek Hojka, Robert Hula, Václav Naxera, Daniel Rubes, Tereza Tvaruzková, Matej UlíkForesco Holding Proco RL Pro Team: Leandre Bouchard, Victor Verreault, William VerreaultFour ES International Project: Anthony Bilic, Lucrezia Braida, Greta Demichelis, Luca Fregata, Line MygdamGapp System - Kolofix MTB Racing Team: Jitka Cabelicka, Lukas Kobes, Jan Skarnitzl, Tanja ZakeljHubbers - Polimedical Racing Team: Diego Alfonso Arias Cuervo, Silvano Brugiafreddo, Kevin Fantinato, Duvan Nelson Pena FrancoJB Brunex Superior Factory Tacing: Virág Buzsáki, Katrin Embacher, Ramona Forchini, Anina Hutter, Karl Markt, Nadine Perks, Gregor Raggl, Simona Spesna, Finn Treudler, Tomer ZaltsmanJBG2: Pawel Bernas, Piotr Brzozka, Michal Glanz, Krzysztof Lukasik, Karol Ostaszewski, Michal Paluta, Maksymillian WisniowskiKa Boom - Krapf: Remo Egli, Jean-Luc Halter, Nicolas Halter, Julian Hunziker, Jan Sommer, Lars Sommer, Sven Sommer, Ursin Spescha, Fabrice WalserKTM Alchemist Powered by Brenta Brakes: Mattia LongaKTM Factory MTB Team: Leonie Daubermann, Corina Druml, Maximilian Foidl, Mathis Guay, Katharina Sadnik, Bartlomiej WawakKTM Protek Elettrosystem: Alessio Agostinelli, Marco Betteo, Gabriel Borre, Carlo Cortesi, Elisa Lanfranchi, Yannick Parisi, Michael Pecis, Chiara Teocchi, Andreas Emanuele Vittone, Marta ZangaLa Nucia BH Coloma Academy: Alberto Barroso Gomez, Jaume Bosch Pico, Hugo Franco Gallego, Paula Martin Varo, Joan Mir Mascaro, Jose Miguel Ramirez De Arellano Pascual, Vicent Zaragoza PascualLexware Mountainbike Team: Nina Benz, Maximilian Brandl, Lennart-Jan Krayer, David List, Paul Schehl, Sina Van ThielLiv Factory Racing: Ronja Blöchlinger, Linda Indergand, Jennifer JacksonMassi: Sara Gay Moreno, Ingrid Sofie Boe Jacobsen, Xavier Jove Riart, Katherine Lindo Pesola, Maxime Loret, Letizia Rana Fuentes, Erika Monserrath Rodriguez Suarez, Jan Sáska, Jose Gerardo Ulloa ArevaloMMR Factory Racing Team: Lucia Gomez Andreu, Raquel Queirós, Matylda SzczecinskaMountainbike Racingteam: Daniel Castillo Noyola, Marion Fromberger, Simon Gegenheimer, Ricky Morales, Titouan Perrin Ganier, Nils-Obed Riecker, Steffen ThumPan-American Union Racing: Jhonnatan Botero Villegas, Darren Colon, Esteban Gerrera Ochoa, Georwill Pérez Román, Angel Rodriguez MoralesPittstop Racing Team: Laurie Arseneault, Zorak Paille, Jean Sebastien PittPivot Cycles - OTE Raphael Auclair, Felix Belhumeur, Peter Disera, Quinton Disera, Marc Andre Fortier, Gunnar Holmgren, Simon Ruelland, Philippe St Laurent, Vincent ThiboutotProefekt Across Team: Tomás Burcák, Matej Cibula, Marek Contofalsky, Kristián Jánosík, Jakub Jencus, Juraj Karas, Timotej Laktis, Florián Papcun, Róbert Porubsky, Filip SklenárikPump for Peace Racing Team: Tumelo Makae, Unathi Nxumalo, Faranak PartoazarRDR Italia Factory Team: Simone Linetti, Nicole Pesse, Mirko TabacchiRouvy Specialized: Katerina Beyerová, Adéla Holubová, Patrik Pilar, Marika Pulkrabová, Zuzana Safarová, Pavel Tuhácek, Katerina Uhmanová, Jan Vastl, Nela Viktorová, Jakub VlasatySakarya BB Pro Team: Furkan Akcam, Azize Bekar, Mustafa Sayar, Emre YucaSaltoki-Conor: Ainara Elbusto Arteaga, Inaki Fernandez Contin, Mikel Merino Olague, Estibaliz Sagardoy Zunzarren, Inigo Sagardoy Zunzarren, Dario Silvestre Pascual, Fco Javier Torres Perez, Jesus Torres Perez, Eneit Vertiz Apezetxea, Pablo Zubillaga LopezScott - Cala Bandida: Miquel Faus Juan, Francesc Guerra Carretero, Pablo Guerrero Bonilla, Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez, Jose Maria Sanchez RuizScott Creuse Oxygene Gueret: Raphael Chazaly, Loan Cheneval, Lilou Fabregue, Noemie Garnier, Lucas Grieco, Lukas Malezsewski, Alexandre MartinsScott Davos MTB Project: Sven Gerig, Maxime Lhomme, Dario LilloScott Racing Team: Jacopo Billi, Marika Celestino, Giulia Challancin, Gioele De Cosmo, Filippo Musso, Ettore Pra', Giulia Rinaldoni, Andrea Siffredi, Matteo Siffredi, Lorenzo TrincheriSense Factory Racing: Luíz Henrique Cocuzzi, Rubens Donizete Valeriano, Marcela Lima Braga Matos, Giuliana Salvini MorgenSerneke Allebike MTB Team: Edvin Elofsson, Oscar Lind, Emil Lindgren, Hugo PorathSinger Racing Team: Matthias Bettinger, MArtin Frey, Jakob Hartmann, Caleb Kieninger, Simon StiebjahnStop&Go Marderabwehr MTB Team: Vinzent Dorn, Niklas Schehl, Julian Schelb, Ben SchweizerStrüby Sting: Jade Birchler, Paula Gorycka, Jeremias MartiSunshine Racers ASV Nals: Andrea Kravanja, Jana Pallweber, Niclas Pallweber, Roland ThurnerTB Performance Lab - ARC8: Serdar Anil Depe, Maxime Glöckner, Finn Kahl, Miron LippTeam Bagnol Jo.We Omega: Maxime Ayral, Kyle Cameron, Sofian Corniglion, Guillaume Alexandre Deurweilher, Clement Izquierdo, Alexis Lopez, Dorian Martino, Timeo Olive, Jules RosselTeam Bulls: Urs Huber, Leon Reinhard Kaiser, Alban Lakata, Axel Roudil Cortinat, Simon SchnellerTeam Pedale Simplon: Philipp Bachmann, Andrin Gees, Fabio Spena, Tina ZügerTeam Performance Cycling: Allan Dagnet, Celine Fromy, Flavie Guille, Julien Hemon, Ninon Krebs, Mathieu Leroy, Samuel Leroy, Clément Noel, Valentin Remondet, Anathole VermerschTeam Superior Rafal Socks: Thibaut Andre Gallis, Hugo Briatta, Yann Chaptal, Marie Dufosse, Axel Hardy Laine, Louise Hautreux, Lise Klaes, Lubin Monteil, Nicolas Rihouey, Emma TerrigeolTeam Talley's - Kiwi MTB Collective: Annabel Bligh, Mia Cameron, Amélie Mackay, James Officer, Katie Ramage, Ethan Rose. Jacob Turner, Ben Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Ethan WoodsTeam Vosges KTM: Hugo Boulanger, Pierre Curien, Anaelle Henry, Arthur Liardet, Vincent Sibille, Amélie VazeilleTeamisgav-Orbea: Gil Ly Gonen, Yuval ZaltsmanThömus Akros - Youngstars: Ginia Caluori, Monique Halter, Mauro Hassler, Loris Hättenschwiler, Roman Holzer, Lara Liehner, Romano Püntener, Chiara Solér, Sirin StädlerTorpado Factory Team: Andrea Candeago, Jakob Dorigoni, Katazina Sosna, Casey SouthTrek Future Racing: Nils Aebersold, Mario Bair, Luisa Daubermann, Lea Huber, Emilly Johnston, Tobias Lillelund, Bjorn Riley, Tamara WiedmannTrinity Racing MTB: Lauren Aggeler, Adrien Boichis, Camilo Andres Gomez Gomez, Paul Magnier, Alex Junior Malacarne, Cameron Mason, Hugo Andres Rodriguez AguilarTrinx Factory Team: Cristian Bernardi, Gioele Bertolini, Lucia Bramati, Eva Lechner, Giorgia Marchet, Vita Movrin, Noemi PlankensteinerVarberg Mountainbike Team: Hugo Eliasson, André Eriksson, Casper Johansson, Viggo Karlsson, Samuel ÖrnborgVCA Anjos KTM: Maxime Barbarin, Paul Boichis, Pierrick Burnet, Rémy Duquesne, Quentin Luchini, Naël Rouffiac, Julie Rouveyrol, Mathis Tonneau, Constance Valentin, Amandine VidonWatersley R+D Offroad Team: Sophie Von Berswordt, Erik Willems, Ilona Willems-RennenbergWilier - Pirelli Factory Team XCO: Simone Avondetto, Morris Gruiters, Cameron Orr, Heby Gustav Pederson, Heby Sofie Perdersen, Giada SpeciaWilier-Pirelli Factory Team MX: Wout Alleman, Daniel Geismayr, Samuele Porro, Fabian RabensteinerX-Sauce Factory Team: Cristofer Bosque Ruano, Xavier Llobet Sallent, Ana SantosZerouno Factory Racing: Malcolm Barton, Irene Gloria Garzon Melo, Tyler Orschel, José Antonio Prieto De Luna, Jose Juan Prieto De Luna, Katherine Wood
