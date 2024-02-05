The Complete Guide to the 2024 World Cup DH Teams

CONTINENTAL ATHERTON

Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Charlie Hatton, Andreas Kolb, Dom Platt



No changes for the Atherton team and after the very successful season in 2023, we don't see why you would want to switch things up. After picking up an injury last year, World Champion Charlie Hatton will want to take the rainbow stripes to the top of the podium for his first World Cup win and Andreas Kolb will be after more glory after his first win in Leogang. The big question for the team is if we will see Rachel back at World Cups.

