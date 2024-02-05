The Complete Guide to the 2024 World Cup DH Teams

It's been a busy off-season of team rumors with some big moves and changes happening for the 2024 season. Now that the UCI has released its team lists
, we can take a look at all the team moves and try to anticipate what the 2024 World Cup race season might bring.
Teams to Watch in 2024:
CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM
Troy Brosnan, Thibaut Daprela, Mille Johnset, Luca Shaw
The Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team switches out Dante Silva for the rapid Thibaut Daprela. Daprela departed Commencal after spending his junior years and first seasons as an elite racer with the brand. Alongside Daprela, we see the return of Troy Brosnan, Mille Johnset and Luca Shaw.
CANYON CLLCTV FMD
Isacc Rudi Eichhorn, Phoebe Gale, Kaos Seagrave, Tahnee Seagrave, Oliver Zwar
Another big Canyon team is the FMD crew which remains completely unchanged for 2024. With Tahnee Seagrave back as a winning threat and Phoebe Gale rising through the ranks of elite racing, the team is a big threat in women's racing.
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
Max Alran, Till Alran, Dylan Maples, Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Gaëtan Ruffin
The Commencal/Muc-Off team has gone through some big changes in the off-season with the departure of both Thibaut Daprela and Hugo Marini. In their place, the team has signed fast American racer Dylan Maples and the promising future talents of the Alran brothers who will be shaking up the junior racing. Hopefully, this season will see the return of both Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole.
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
Dan Atherton, Gee Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Charlie Hatton, Andreas Kolb, Dom Platt
No changes for the Atherton team and after the very successful season in 2023, we don't see why you would want to switch things up. After picking up an injury last year, World Champion Charlie Hatton will want to take the rainbow stripes to the top of the podium for his first World Cup win and Andreas Kolb will be after more glory after his first win in Leogang. The big question for the team is if we will see Rachel back at World Cups.
CONTINENTAL NUKEPROOF FACTORY RACING
Christopher Cumming, Danny Hart, Harry Molloy, Veronika Widmann
The Continental Nukeproof team lost Ronan Dunne and Lousie Ferguson from its roster, but if the UCI team list is to be believed, then it will be fielding Danny Hart in 2024. We have contacted the team about this but so far have not received any confirmation. Danny has been spotted riding a Nukeproof downhill bike in New Zealand so chances are the team list is correct.
CUBE FACTORY RACING
Jess Blewitt, Simon Chapelet, Max Hartenstern
Speaking of Danny Hart, he was the big departure for the Cube team at the end of 2023. The team has picked up the incredibly talented Jess Blewitt. Jess will race alongside Simon Chapelet and Max Hartenstern.
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
Camille Balanche, Benoit Coulanges, Alix Francoz, Monika Hrastnik, Baptiste Pierron
Dorval AM Commencal is another big team keeping things the same in 2024 as they are once again fielding a roster of big hitters including Camille Balanche, Benoit Coulanges and Monika Hrastnik. We hope Balanche's recovery is going well from her crash in Andorra last year and she will be back to her winning ways at the races.
FRAMEWORKS RACING
Neko Mulally, Angel Suarez Alonso, Asa Vermette
Everyone's favourite homegrown team is back in 2024 as Neko Mulally has expanded the Frameworks team to three riders with Angel Suarez and Asa Vermette. Asa will be one of the riders to watch in 2024 as he could blow apart the junior competition if his previous race results are any indication of his talent.
GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM
Luke Meier-Smith, Remy Meier-Smith, Rémi Thirion
The downhill side of the Giant Factory team remains unchanged in 2024 as Luke and Remy Meier-Smith continue to be teamed up with Rémi Thirion. While the downhill side has remained unchanged, there are some new additions to the brand's XC and Enduro teams.
MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING
Ronan Dunne, Dakotah Norton, Ryan Pinkerton
After multiple announcements, the new Mondraker Factory team features a stacked list of rapid racers with Ronan Dunne, Dakotah Norton and Ryan Pinkerton all bringing their skills to elite World Cup racing in 2024.
MS INTENSE RACING
Jacob Dickson, Eleonora Farina, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene, David Trummer
The new MS Racing team moves on from Mondraker to Intense. While the frame sponsor may have changed for this year's racing, the rider list remains mostly the same as the 2023 MS Mondraker team. The only notable difference is the departure of Brook Macdonald to the Forbidden team.
NORCO FACTORY RACING
Lucas Cruz, Gracey Hemstreet, Greg Minnaar
In one of the biggest moves of the silly season, Greg Minnaar left his long-term ride with Santa Cruz and now leads the Norco Factory team accompanied by Lucas Cruz and Gracey Hemstreet. Alan Milway will be the team manager, but the move also brings Minnaar back on a team with Kathy Sessler.
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
Ryan Griffith, Jenna Hastings, Teagan Heap, Dane Jewett, Jakob Jewett, Bernard Kerr, Edward Masters, Matthew Walker
One of the most stacked teams of racing talent is the Pivot squad with a huge list of riders ready to take on this year's World Cup series. Will Bernard Kerr finally get his first World Cup win?
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
Jackson Goldstone, Laurie Greenland, Nina Hoffmann
Without Greg Minnaar on the team, the Santa Cruz Syndicate becomes a three-piece with Jackson Goldstone, Nina Hoffman and Laurie Greenland on board for another season of racing. Jackson Goldstone is one to keep a close watch this year, but both Hoffman and Greenland are more than capable of placing the V10 on the top step of a podium.
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
Gonçalo Bandeira, Marine Cabirou, Vicky Clavel, George Ethan Craik, Dylan Levesque, Hugo Marini, Sacha Mills
There's plenty of change on the Scott team as Dean Lucas retired at the end of the 2023 season and Brendan Fairclough is not on the factory team list. While some riders may be missed this year, the team has picked up some new talent with Gonçalo Bandeira and Ethan Craik joining Marine Cabirou and Dylan Levesque.
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
Loic Bruni, Finn Iles, Robert Jordan Williams
The Specialized Gravity team is another squad leaving things be for 2024 as Loic Bruni, Finn Iles and Jordan Williams are all returning for 2024.
TREK FACTORY RACING GRAVITY
Sacha Earnest, Harriet Harnden, Bodhi Kuhn, Loris Vergier, Reece Wilson
The Trek Factory team has lost Kade Edwards this year, but it has picked up some new talent for this year's downhill racing as New Zealand racer Sacha Earnest has appeared on the team list. The Trek team continues to feature Bodhi Kuhn, Loris Vergier and Reece Wilson alongside the multi-disciplinary talent of Hattie Harnden.
YT MOB
Sian A'hern, Valentina Höll, Erik Irmisch, Oisin O Callaghan
Finally, there is the YT Mob who have made one of the biggest team moves of the off-season with Vali Höll making her return to the German brand that saw her so much success during her junior years. Höll is joined by Sian A'Hern and Snowshoe World Cup winner Oisin O'Callaghan.
Full UCI-Registered Downhill Team List:
BACKYARD RACING FACTORY TEAM
JANIS LEHMANN
NOEL NIEDERBERGER
FABRIZIO SCHÜTZ
BEYOND RACING
ABIGAIL HOGIE
ANNA NEWKIRK
BNC RACING
ADAM BRAYTON
LEWIS CARR
JAMIE EDMONDSON
JONO JONES
DANIEL PARFITT
MIKAYLA PARTON
SORLEY SWABEY
MORGAN WILLIAMS
CANYON CLLCTV FACTORY TEAM
TROY BROSNAN
THIBAUT DAPRELA
MILLE JOHNSET
LUCA SHAW
CANYON CLLCTV FMD
ISACC RUDI EICHHORN
PHOEBE GALE
KAOS SEAGRAVE
TAHNEE SEAGRAVE
OLIVER ZWAR
CANYON CLLCTV PIRELLI
HENRY KERR
HENRI KIEFER
LUCAS LAGNEAU
GLORIA SCARSI
DANTE SILVA
COMMENCAL / SCHWALBE
OLIVER DAVIS
AUSTIN DOOLEY
PAU MENOYO BUSQUETS
COMMENCAL ICSTUDIO
THOMAS ESTAQUE
HUGO FRIXTALON
MATTEO INIGUEZ
RAPHAEL INIGUEZ
ROEE OSTFELD
ANTOINE PIERRON
CÉDRIC TAILLEFER
COMMENCAL LES ORRES
LÉO ABELLA
LISA BAUMANN
OMRI DANON
JACK PIERCY
ERICE VAN LEUVEN
ANTOINE VIDAL
COMMENCAL/MUC-OFF BY RIDING ADDICTION
MAX ALRAN
TILL ALRAN
DYLAN MAPLES
MYRIAM NICOLE
AMAURY PIERRON
GAËTAN RUFFIN
CONTINENTAL ATHERTON
DAN ATHERTON
GEE ATHERTON
RACHEL ATHERTON
CHARLIE HATTON
ANDREAS KOLB
DOM PLATT
CONTINENTAL NUKEPROOF FACTORY RACING
CHRISTOPHER CUMMING
DANNY HART
HARRY MOLLOY
VERONIKA WIDMANN
CUBE FACTORY RACING
JESS BLEWITT
SIMON CHAPELET
MAX HARTENSTERN
DORVAL AM COMMENCAL
CAMILLE BALANCHE
BENOIT COULANGES
ALIX FRANCOZ
MONIKA HRASTNIK
BAPTISTE PIERRON
EVOLVE RACING
TRISTAN LEMIRE
COLIN MCELYEA
EVAN MEDCALF
ABIGAIL RONCA
FORBIDDEN SYNTHESIS TEAM
CONNOR FEARON
WILLIAM HYNES
WILLIAM IRELAND
BROOK MACDONALD
MAGNUS MANSON
WILLIAM POPE
FRAMEWORKS RACING
NEKO MULALLY
ANGEL SUAREZ ALONSO
ASA VERMETTE
GAMUX FACTORY RACING
MIKE HUTER
LINO LEHMANN
PASCAL TINNER
GEN-S
RAPHAËL GIAMBI
CHRISTOPHER GRICE
NIKOLAEVA IZABELA YANKOVA
GIANT FACTORY OFF-ROAD TEAM
LUKE MEIER-SMITH
REMY MEIER-SMITH
RÉMI THIRION
GOODMAN SANTACRUZ
MYLANN FALQUET
THIBAULT LALY
NATHAN PONTVIANNE
MALO ROCHET
GWIN RACING
MICHAEL DELESALLE
AARON GWIN
SETH SHERLOCK
INTENSE FACTORY RACING
JOE BREEDEN
LOUISE-ANNA FERGUSON
OSCAR GRIFFITHS
RYDER LAWRENCE
K BIKE
VINCENT JOUVENAL
ELLIOT LEES
KIMI VIARDOT
KENDA NS BIKES UR TEAM
KYE A'HERN
GEORGE BRANNIGAN
TEGAN CRUZ
LAPIERRE ZIPP COLLECTIVE
ISABEAU COURDURIER
ADRIEN DAILLY
ANTOINE ROGGE
MADISON SARACEN FACTORY TEAM
ARTHUR MICHAEL GEORGE MADLEY
MATT WALKER
GREG WILLIAMSON
MEEKBOYZ RACING
RORY MEEK
TOBY MEEK
MONDRAKER FACTORY RACING
RONAN DUNNE
DAKOTAH NORTON
RYAN PINKERTON
MS INTENSE RACING
JACOB DICKSON
ELEONORA FARINA
TUHOTO-ARIKI PENE
DAVID TRUMMER
MUC-OFF YOUNG GUNS
ORIOL CUADRAT CASTELLS
IGNACIO GARCIA AYORA
RAFAËL PELLETIER
HEATHER WILSON
NORCO FACTORY RACING
LUCAS CRUZ
GRACEY HEMSTREET
GREG MINNAAR
OUTLAW UNITED
ETAN BRAVARD
BODE BURKE
BENNY DE VALL
RYKER KEARL
FRED LARIVIERE
JACK MACLEOD
DYLAN MARINO
JULIEN MARKEWITZ
DRAKE PARKER
JAKE POLITO
PIVOT FACTORY RACING
RYAN GRIFFITH
JENNA HASTINGS
TEAGAN HEAP
DANE JEWETT
JAKOB JEWETT
BERNARD KERR
EDWARD MASTERS
MATTHEW WALKER
POLE FACTORY RACING
ONNI RAINIO
DAN SLACK
PROPAIN POSITIVE
PHILIP ATWILL
MARCO LAMARIS
GAËTAN VIGE
SOKRATIS ARIS ZOTOS
PURERIDING BP RACING
SEBASTIAN HOLGUIN VILLA
CHRISTINE MICHE LEWIS MONTES
ORIOL LLAUDO CRESPO
FERNANDO JUAN MUÑOZ
TON RUSIÑOL SALA
RAW FUSION RACING
JOSH ANSLOW
GILES BUTTON
CALLUM CROFTS
RENNIE FALCONER
KAEL FOALE
ZACHARY FORD
WILLIAM HYNES
JED STANTON
HUDSON TARLING
BENJAMIN WILSON
SANTA CRUZ SYNDICATE
JACKSON GOLDSTONE
LAURIE GREENLAND
NINA HOFFMANN
SCOTT DOWNHILL FACTORY
GONÇALO BANDEIRA
MARINE CABIROU
VICKY CLAVEL
GEORGE ETHAN CRAIK
DYLAN LEVESQUE
HUGO MARINI
SACHA MILLS
SPECIALIZED GRAVITY
LOIC BRUNI
FINN ILES
ROBERT JORDAN WILLIAMS
SYNERGY 37
ELISE EMPEY
GEORGIA HENNESS
CARTER SLOAN
TEAM HIGH COUNTRY
ZAC BRADLEY
JACKSON CONNELLY
JOBE GENTLE
YUKI KUSHIMA
POPPY LANE
ZALI MIKLAS
THE ALLIANCE
JAMES MACDERMID
WILLIAM MACDERMID
SETH STYLIE
PRESTON WILLIAMS
THE GRAVITY CARTEL - ROGUE RACING
FRANCESCO BEBER
MATTIA BIANCO
DAVIDE CAPPELLO
FEDERICO CORRADO
LORENZO MASCHERINI
WYN MASTERS
DAVIDE PALAZZARI
MARCELLO PESENTI
LUKE WAYMAN
THE GRAVITY COLLECTIVE
KALE CUSHMAN
LUCAS DEDORA
COLLIER KEE
NATHAN KITCHEN
ALDEN PATE
GAVIN TOMLINSON
TRANSITION FACTORY RACING
MATILDA MELTON
TAYLOR OSTGAARD
VALENTINA ROA SANCHEZ
TREK FACTORY RACING GRAVITY
SACHA EARNEST
HARRIET HARNDEN
BODHI KUHN
LORIS VERGIER
REECE WILSON
TRIPLE FIVE RACING
DOUGLAS GOODWILL
LUCA THURLOW
MATTHEW LUKE WILLIAMSON
UNION - FORGED BY STEEL CITY MEDIA
KADE EDWARDS
CHRISTIAN HAUSER
ELIANA HULSEBOSCH
FRIDA HELENA RØNNING
LACHLAN STEVENS-MCNAB
UNIOR-SINTER FACTORY RACING
OLI CLARK
REBEKA AIMI KENYON
BENJAMIN ZWAR KVIST
WE ARE ONE MOMENTUM PROJECT
JON MOZELL
MARK WALLACE
YETI / FOX FACTORY RACE TEAM
TYLER WAITE
YT MOB
SIAN A'HERN
VALENTINA HÖLL
ERIK IRMISCH
OISIN O CALLAGHAN
ZERODE RACING
SAMUEL BLENKINSOP
TAYLOR VERNON