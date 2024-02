The Complete Guide to the 2024 World Cup XC Teams

THÖMUS MAXON

Vital Albin, Mathias Flückiger, Lars Forster, Alessandra Keller, Kathrin Stirnemann, Luke Wiedmann



The Thömus Maxon team has seen no changes over the off-season as it looks to carry on some of the top results it saw last year. Mathias Flückiger, Alessandra Keller and Lars Forster were all winning riders for the team in 2023 and will be in the mix for potential gold medal winning rides in Paris this summer.