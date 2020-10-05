The Complete Race Schedule for the 2020 MTB World Championships

Loic Bruni on pace and into 2nd


The 2020 season has been like no other. With the XC World Cup already finished after two rounds in one week and with the DH season yet to start, it is going to be a very unpredictable week of racing in Leogang. To keep up to date with all the races, check out the full schedule of race and qualifying times for the biggest racing event of the year.


Find out how you can watch all the action from Leogang here.


Wednesday October 7:

Downhill guy Wyn Masters.


XC Team Relay World Championships:


PST 03:30 / EST 06:30 / BST 11:30 / CEST 12:30


Men's e-MTB World Championships:


PST 05:30 / EST 08:30 / BST 13:30 / CEST 14:30


Women's e-MTB World Championships:


PST 07:15 / EST 10:15 / BST 15:15 / CEST 16:15


Thursday October 8:

Junior XC women s start.


Junior Women XC World Championships:


PST 04:30 / EST 07:30 / BST 12:30 / CEST 13:30


Junior Men XC World Championships:


PST 06:30 / EST 09:30 / BST 14:30 / CEST 15:30


Friday October 9:

Greg Minnaar had a strong race today to finish just over 2 seconds out of the medals.


Junior Downhill Qualification:


PST 01:30 / EST 04:30 / BST 9:30 / CEST 10:30


Elite Downhill Qualification:


PST 02:45 / EST 05:45 / BST 10:45 / CEST 11:45


Under 23 Men XC World Championships:


PST 06:00 / EST 09:00 / BST 14:00 / CEST 15:00


Saturday, October 10:



Under 23 Women XC World Championships:


PST 01:00 / EST 04:00 / BST 9:00 / CEST 10:00


Elite Women XC World Championships:


PST 03:15 / EST 06:15 / BST 11:15 / CEST 12:15


Elite Men XC World Championships:


PST 05:45 / EST 08:45 / BST 13:45 / CEST 14:45


Sunday, October 11:

Myriam Nicole was disqualified during her run for going through the tape but since she is a protected rider she will start the final.


Junior Women and Men Downhill World Championships:


PST 00:25 / EST 03:25 / BST 8:25 / CEST 9:25


Elite Women Downhill World Championships:


PST 03:50 / EST 06:50 / BST 11:50 / CEST 12:50


Elite Men Downhill World Championships:


PST 05:10 / EST 08:10 / BST 13:10 / CEST 14:10



