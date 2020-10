The Complete Race Schedule for the 2020 MTB World Championships

Wednesday October 7:

XC Team Relay World Championships:

Men's e-MTB World Championships:

Women's e-MTB World Championships:

Thursday October 8:

Junior Women XC World Championships:

Junior Men XC World Championships:

Friday October 9:

Junior Downhill Qualification:

Elite Downhill Qualification:

Under 23 Men XC World Championships:

Saturday, October 10:

Under 23 Women XC World Championships:

Elite Women XC World Championships:

Elite Men XC World Championships:

Sunday, October 11:

Junior Women and Men Downhill World Championships:

Elite Women Downhill World Championships:

Elite Men Downhill World Championships:

The 2020 season has been like no other. With the XC World Cup already finished after two rounds in one week and with the DH season yet to start, it is going to be a very unpredictable week of racing in Leogang. To keep up to date with all the races, check out the full schedule of race and qualifying times for the biggest racing event of the year.Find out how you can watch all the action from Leogang here