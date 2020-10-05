The Crankbrothers Cigar Tool Fixes Punctures in Style

Oct 5, 2020
by Dan Roberts  
Punctures might still be the bane of riding mountain bikes, and there are a few solutions out there to carry with you on a ride to fix them when. Crankbrothers adds to that with what they call the Cigar Tool plug kit, a compact tubeless repair kit that looks to be a nice little investment and has absolutely nothing to do with smoking. I'm not sure the cigar smoking circle of society overlaps much with the bicycle riding circle.

The aluminium case holds the presta CO2 head along with the tyre plugs and the screw-on cap houses a thread to store the CO2 canister, which also doubles as the handle for when you're stabbing the plug into the tyre.

The kit includes a bottle cage bracket mount, allowing you to store the kit on your bike permanently, along with five plugs.

It comes in at only 55g and retails for $29.99 USD or €29.99 and is even covered with a five year warranty.

The kit and plug refill packs (10 plugs for $4.99 USD or €4.99) are available at dealers or online at crankbrothers.com. The CO2 cartridge is sold separately.

10 Comments

  • 10 0
 relying on ONE air cartridge is a walk home most times I feel the 1st can half leaks out and forms the low seal needing much more air. Carry a pump.
  • 6 1
 I remember my first time using CO2
  • 1 0
 Is it illegal to have another CO2 cartridge in your pocket?
  • 1 0
 @dmarsh15: YA it was shocking I used to use BIG AIR cans that can fill 2 tires no [problem and having emptied 2 of them in a desolate place attempting to seal a rip with what was left of the Stan's and an 1/8th inch hole. I ended up sticking a piece of wood into the tyre and used a friends pump after claiming Failure\ I carry a pump or fiddy bucks now. Bigest problem is I can not transport compressed air cans to Jamaica my primary winter riding spot so I use more air than most.
  • 2 0
 @madmon: a large co2 cartridge weighs as much as a mini pump. only reason to carry c02 is in some kinda race series where a super fast fix can keep you in points contention; Otherwise C02 is just expensive unreliable heavy lazy consumer trash.
  • 1 0
 @kanasasa: if you take a plane, yes :-)
  • 4 0
 smokin'!!
  • 3 2
 Looks like it does the same as the one you can buy at most LBS's for 7 bucks. The 5 year warranty must be the other $23 worth.
  • 3 1
 First thing I thought of when I read cigar was Clinton.
  • 2 0
 Looks quite neat!

