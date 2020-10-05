The Crankbrothers Cigar Tool Fixes Punctures in Style

Punctures might still be the bane of riding mountain bikes, and there are a few solutions out there to carry with you on a ride to fix them when. Crankbrothers adds to that with what they call the Cigar Tool plug kit, a compact tubeless repair kit that looks to be a nice little investment and has absolutely nothing to do with smoking. I'm not sure the cigar smoking circle of society overlaps much with the bicycle riding circle.
The aluminium case holds the presta CO2 head along with the tyre plugs and the screw-on cap houses a thread to store the CO2 canister, which also doubles as the handle for when you're stabbing the plug into the tyre.
The kit includes a bottle cage bracket mount, allowing you to store the kit on your bike permanently, along with five plugs.
It comes in at only 55g and retails for $29.99 USD or €29.99 and is even covered with a five year warranty.
The kit and plug refill packs (10 plugs for $4.99 USD or €4.99) are available at dealers or online at crankbrothers.com
. The CO2 cartridge is sold separately.
