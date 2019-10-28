The Crash That Punctured Johny Salido's Spleen & Took Him Out of Rampage

Oct 28, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


We're relieved to hear Johny has been released from hospital after witnessing his violent crash on Thursday.

bigquotesAs most of you know, I suffered a big crash on Thursday before Red Bull Rampage finals. I thought I was only sore from it, woke up Friday ready to send it on finals. Did a couple of practice runs and right after that, I couldn’t stand the pain in my stomach and shoulder. Long story short, I decided to call it off, went to check myself in at the hospital and studies showed I had punctured my spleen. I spent 2 nights there and thankfully I’m out now, with no need for surgery, just a couple months of rest and I’ll be back stronger than ever looking for redemption at next year’s Rampage. Can’t thank my team @tobogangsters @g_backmann and @taylorfr27 for putting up all the work during these 2 weeks to create a sick line for me to ride, could not have done it without you guys. Infinite thanks to my great family for being with me during these tough times, LOVE YOU ALL.

Thanks to everyone that showed up at the hospital to check in on me and see how I was doing. Thanks to everyone that sent me a message hoping I got better soon, really appreciate all of your support. Thanks to my homies that made their trip to the dessert to support and watch me during the biggest event of my life. I can assure I’ll be back and ready to put in a hell of a run for all of you. And last but not least, thanks to all of my sponsors for showing great support in tough times, would not be here without you guys.Johny Salido


Johny Salido bit the dust after a backflip on the last step-down of his line. It was a hard crash against the bank at the bottom but after some minutes he was up and walking and thankfully will still make the finals tomorrow.

Johny Salido taking a break from the multiple warm up laps.
Jonny Salido getting ready to drop in.

One of the few riders braving the breeze Johnny Salido for team Mexico.

Johny Salido was smiling at the end of practice despite hitting the ground pretty hard.


